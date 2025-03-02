Images vs. Story

Can you detest a film’s story, and yet still cherish its main images?

Can you detest a type of architecture, and yet still love seeing it being built on the big screen, that is, can you love a 2D visual tour of parts of buildings you would avoid having to regularly be inside of yourself?

The Brutalist suggests the answer is yes. I dislike this film’s story and teaching, as I explain below. But I cannot deny that I love many moments of it, or more specifically, that weeks after having seen it, my main memory is of certain beautiful and often monumental images, their impact heightened by a unique use of sounds and music. I can see the concrete forms pitted against the Pennsylvania countryside in spring; the coal plant; the marble mine; the train-wreck. These recollections seem stronger than with most films. I enjoy them, and they appeal to some kind of visual thinking in me. Are they asking me to explore their meaning? Or is their main meaning merely that “this is a type of beauty which the big screen can deliver?” And perhaps, “this is the beauty those hyper-modern architects saw glimmers of, but could not really deliver in their buildings?”

Some Best Picture Contenders

Tomorrow night we’ll have the Oscars, and the nominations for Best Picture are Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked. Of these, I’ve only seen The Brutalist, Conclave, and A Complete Unknown. Yes, my having missed Dune: Part Two on the big screen was a mistake, and no, the film which I wrote one of my finest and most classicist essays on in 2024, The Return, a film which in a mistaken way reworked the last third of the Odyssey, was not nominated for best picture, nor any other awards.

Still, I have read some of the reviews, and while perhaps one of the ones I haven’t yet seen could surprise me, it seems another batch of 21st-century best picture nominees which look small when compared to those of the 20th.

I liked A Complete Unknown, and it has happily sent me back to my Dylan and Baez albums, and books like Dylan’s Chronicles, Volume 1, or David Hadju’s book on Dylan and Joan and the folk-scene. But despite its triumphs in actors’ musical performance, and in much else, its story remains on the thin side, limited as all biopics are by the real one. (And as Titus says, there is something too politely reverent about it.) By 20th-century standards, or even just pre-2015 ones, it doesn’t feel like best picture material. Cc. two innovative pop-music films of 2014, neither of them nominated for best picture, the James Brown biopic Get on Up and the Brian Wilson biopic Love and Mercy. I don’t think A Complete Unknown is decidedly superior to either. I know, it’s been nominated as best picture of 2024, but still.

Conclave feels more like a standard best-picture contender, and while I did not expect to like it, it is an entertaining mystery of political intrigue. Though it’s showing us the conclave-of-cardinals procedure used by the Vatican to elect a new pope, and apparently with adequate-enough accuracy, it’s basically like a guilty-pleasure BBC Mystery program of the 1990s. Like those shows, it’s saturated in dumb boomer-progressivist assumptions and framings, though these have enough subtlety to make us not wince. It’s smooth. It draws us in with an initial impression of gravity, though by its end we feel dumber, and perhaps even manage to get offended by the super-dumb surprise tacked on to its ending.

If you want to object to it as a conservative, well, yes, a sermon by the cardinal played by Ralph Fiennes voices the clichéd and dead-wrong (see Chantal Delsol) progressivist belief that it is the quest for “certainty” in religion and life which leads to tyrannical evils, and yes, the plot hinges on your rooting with the main characters against the election of a theologically conservative cardinal, who’s a total caricature of the more-traditionalist Catholic position. Still, only the dullest progressivists will not feel how predictable these and the few other message aspects of this film are—it is at bottom a simple entertainment and best watched in that spirit. So I don’t think it can win. Additionally, Pope Francis’s precarious health might have made Academy members avoid voting for it for fear of making the Oscars seem too deliberately timely.

For these and other reasons, it looks like The Brutalist is the favorite.

Brutalizing the Audience

Even if I had liked the story, the film could be titled The Gratuitist. It is about a fictional Jewish immigrant to America after the Holocaust, Lászlό Tόth, who has been a top-flight modern architect, and whose style fits into that called Brutalist. Script-wise, his first action in America is to visit a whore-house, and he soon falls, during this initial period of his poverty and obscurity, into a routine of going to the dirty-movies—and when we are shown the whore-house and the movies, nothing is left to the imagination. To spell out how unnecessary this is, listen to the relevant sections of Matt Walsh’s panning of the film.

Some will argue that there is a rationale for these displays, given a later key scene when he reunites with his wife, but the justification seems thin. And we see the same too-intimate depiction of characters succumbing to sicknesses and passions in the scene where he gives his handicapped wife heroin to alleviate her chronic pain. A minute or so of heavy-breathing turmoil is foisted upon us there. Like quite a few art-films of the last sixty years, this one wants to brutalize us with porn-exposure, and similar hard stuff, and to have us regard this as a “sign of seriousness.” Its defenders will say it’s necessary to underline the critique of America being made, and to reveal Tόth’s character. But the audience feels violated. Compare and contrast the non-pornographic and non-brutalizing portrayals of love-making and nudity, as well as of intense distress, in Florian von Donnersmarck’s Never Look Away.

(Never Look Away was likely the best film of 2018, but despite winning the Oscar for best foreign film, it was rather neglected in the cultural press. The way it makes better choices depicting nudity and distress, and the way it is a far more thoughtful meditation on the place of the artist in modern society, make me want to dub it The Anti-Brutalist.)

The Brutalist’s Story

After brief sections showing Lászlό trying to live with his wildly manipulative cousin, and then his utter poverty, the story really begins with his discovery by an erratic and violent-tempered multi-millionaire, Harrison Van Buren, who rescues Lászlό from his neglect, and arranges for his wife and niece to emigrate out of some Eastern communist nation and join him. He also bankrolls an ambitious project to build a community cultural center—massive, and in the Brutalist style—in the Pennsylvania countryside near his estate, where Lazlo and family will live as he works on it.

For this film, atypical smiling. That’s the elder Harrison (the patron) with the shovel; Lászlό holds his wife’s hand, and his niece is on the edge.

The script, co-written by the director Brady Corbet, and Mona Fastvold, seems designed to make statements on three topics: 1) the situation of the artist in modern times, 2) 1950s America, and 3) Anti-Semitism. And ultimately, it gives us little but stale and whining thinking on all three.

Anti-Semitism and 50s America

The film shows us why Jewish immigrants to the America of this time might find the prospect of going to Israel more attractive, and it’s refreshing hear such a positive reference to that nation in a contemporary film. But this (brief and subtle) presentation of the positive Idea of Israel is linked to a thoroughly negative picture of American society—Tόth’s niece says it is “rotten” and is corrupting their family. And Anti-Semitism is presented as a basic aspect of it. Like me, if you’ve read various accounts of various Jewish Americans doing all right for themselves in 50s America, and even coming to dominate certain key sectors by the time we get into the mid-60s and early 70s—see David Brooks in his Bobos in Paradise, especially the section titled “The Hinge Years”—this feels off, deliberately selective in an unfair way.

Now the America of that time was multifarious enough that it’s believable that for some newly-arrived European-Jewish immigrants, and perhaps even a majority of them, the Anti-Semitism and general callousness toward poor immigrants which The Brutalist depicts were major parts of their experience. That said, Lászlό seems unlucky in that the two key men he must depend upon after coming to America are his vilely assimilating and cynical cousin, and the rich Harrison, who in addition to an overall monstruous-ness, turns out to hold Anti-Semitic opinions.

So no, even though there’s more we could discuss regarding this issue, I don’t think this film is useful for those who want to reflect on the Jewish-immigrant experience in 50s America, nor upon 50s America as a whole. Cc. the bittersweet Avalon on Jewish immigrants in Baltimore, or, a film on the Catholic-immigrant experience, the hopeful Brooklyn.

And I must insist, like nearly all of my fellow conservatives, that the kind of Anti-Semitism Jewish Americans are dealing with today has little to do with the older WASP Society-linked, or segregation-linked kinds that admittedly were important in 50s America; rather, today’s kind is from the Left. The Left’s now sixty-year refusal to resist or moderate “reverse-racial-pride” strategies, and thus also the Woke/anti-colonialist ideology which grew out of these, is the source of most of today’s Anti-Semitism. Conservatives like myself decried the mainstreaming of figures like Al Sharpton in the aughts, as well as the insanity of the riot summer in 2020, but alas, it is a safe bet that most of the thousands of creative types involved in making The Brutalist did nothing to oppose either.

So to those who praise this film for a “timely” addressing of Anti-Semitism, I’d insist the opposite is the case. If Corbet had had the guts to make a film about something like the tensions between Jews and blacks which came to light in the NYC teachers’ strikes of ‘68, I would feel differently, and not suspect him of merely wanting to enable his fellow progressivists’ denial about the main aspects of today’s Anti-Semitism.

The Place of the Artist in Modern Society I: the Architecture

Warning—spoilers from this point on.

First off, I largely dislike and oppose Brutalist architecture, including the cultural center which dominates this story. I admit I waffle a bit regarding modern architecture, wanting to remain open-minded, but ultimately, I am more convinced by thoroughly traditionalist takes on the topic, of the sort we encounter from Roger Scruton, and most radically, from Leon Krier. Sure, a Frank Gehry might temporarily thrill me, but I just don’t see a way like his, nor those of similar modern schools, as offering a good way forward.

I’m not hesitant about judging Brutalism, though, and especially when used on skyscrapers. It’s the easiest of targets in the modern field. There’s just no question that it was the modern school which most blighted our cities and public spaces, and the recent interest in an adjusted version called “eco-brutalism” does nothing to change that.

Now, there are two moments in The Brutalist where we get beyond the single example of the cultural center, and see a “portfolio view” of the imagined/composited “Tόth style” of Brutalism. First, Harrison, when he is recusing Lászlό from obscurity, spreads out a photos of his pre-war work, which, corresponding to the actual stylistic history of the movement, was heavily influenced by the Bauhaus school. The photographed buildings we are shown seem pretty good for modern 30s architecture, so that when Lászlό says he designed them to last amid the troubled cities of Europe, to evoke a desire among the citizens who live alongside them to want defend them, we are inclined to believe him. And we also have the beautiful reading-room he does for Harrison to testify to his skill and good taste.

The film also features an epilogue, in which we witness a celebration, set in 80s Venice, of Tόth’s body of work. We are shown a series of photos and models of his other buildings, the ones he built in the 60s and 70s after the main story, and while these are in my judgment misdirected, because pretty representative of the Brutalist style, they are not obviously awful. They seem more open to the humane and the beautiful than the Brutalist average. For example, there is a 70s church he did for an Episcopalian congregation, and it looks passable, though, as with all of the images in the retrospective, our glimpse is too quick to really judge. Perhaps the filmmakers chose models for their fictional architecture which would not sway us one way or the other in judging Brutalism.

The epilogue is thus open to various interpretations, but what’s particularly troubling, at least to me, is the report made by his niece Zsófia when she is accepting Lászlό’s lifetime award, that he often would say to her when she was facing hardships in raising her daughter during in Jerusalem, "Don't let anyone fool you, Zsófia; no matter what the others try and sell you, it is the destination, not the journey."

I was much happier, when near the start of the same speech she said,

In his memoirs, he described his designs as machines with no superfluous parts, that at their best, at his best, possessed an immoveable core; a ‘Hard Core of Beauty.’ A way of directing their inhabitant's perception to the world as it is. The inherent laws of concrete things such as mountains and rock define them. They indicate nothing. They tell nothing. They simply are.

I like that statement because it seems to explain the imagery-triumphs director Brady Corbet and the cinematographer Lol Crowley have achieved, and which I feel obliged to celebrate regardless of the story.

But if I can apply that statement to the film, I’m having a hard time applying it to the imagined architect. To him, I can only reply to this “destination” statement with a rhetorical question: “Then why do I suspect that most of your buildings, at least after the 30s, were bad destinations, and why do I know that the one structure we see you build, was deliberately designed to produce a bad effect on the soul?”

Make no mistake, we know this by the end of the film. To again quote from Zsófia’s speech:

…he survived the camps at Buchenwald, as did his late wife, and myself, in Dachau. His first American masterpiece, the Van Buren institute outside of Philadelphia, remained unfinished until 1973. The building referenced his time at Buchenwald as well as the deeply felt absence of his wife, my Aunt Erzsébet. For this project, he re-imagined the camp's claustrophobic interior cells with precisely the same dimensions as his own place of imprisonment, save for one electrifying exception; when visitors looked 20 meters upwards, the dramatic heights of the glass above them invited free thought; freedom of identity. He further re-imagined Buchenwald and his wife's venue of imprisonment in Dachau on the same grounds, connected by a myriad of secret corridors re-writing their history and transcending space and time so that he and Erzsébet would never be apart again.

So basically, this is a building that imitates totalitarian prisons, albeit with the high ceilings and windows also delivering to the public an aspiration to freedom, and with the tunnels symbolizing something else positive (but which only Lászlό could understand). I find it impossible to say that what the high windows purportedly do for the soul of a Pennsylvanian citizen utilizing the cultural center, which is to partially release it from the feeling of oppression that the very same building first put it under, can redeem or justify that the initial giving of the feeling. As a public building it could only really be appropriate for a Holocaust museum, but the whole rationale was that it would be a cultural center. Concerts will be held there; I believe there is a library in it and even a gym; most centrally, there is a massive space for Christian worship, presumably to be used by one or more denominations.

The script thus openly admits that the center will subject those who use it to feelings of totalitarian oppression, and the film’s action reveals a deeper darkness about it. The film climaxes with a key crime of Harrison being revealed at a dinner-party with friends and family, which drives him into a suicidal meltdown, in which he flees out of his mansion to the nearby culture center. It isn’t totally complete at this point—this is a very late 50s or early 60s scene, and the epilogue tells us it was only fully finished in 1973—though what matters is that its main structure now exists. When the camera follows the characters into the building trying to find Harrison, weirdly, this is the first time we’ve been shown the interior. And it is hellish. Everyone is getting lost, the massive angular shadows swallow up the flashlight light, creepy pools of water cover the lower levels, one room of which looks like a famous Frank Lloyd Wright interior of strange columns, and we finally make it into the central church-space, where it is also suggested, but never shown, that had the camera panned around more, we’d have seen Harrison’s corpse floating in the water collected near the altar.

One of the rare interior shots of the cultural center.

The fact that his body is never seen, even at this climax, obviously suggests the need for more interpretive work on the entire film, but here I’ll let the progressivist film reviewer Jonathan Lack underline the minimum of what this last scene (before the epilogue) forces us to conclude about the building itself:

The film’s climax follows Harrison’s family and employees searching for him fruitlessly, first across his estate, and then through the imposing corridors and prison-like architecture of the community center László built him. Harrison is never found, and everyone who enters László’s building seems to get lost inside.

The cultural center is in fact a trap, a trick, a fooled-the-patrons-into funding-a-work-which-attacks-them thing:

…The Brutalist’s years-later epilogue…[tells us that] László was in fact getting one over on Harrison the entire time, by using the man’s money to build a structure that was in its essence a repudiation of the kind of power and comfort Harrison and his family embody. And in so doing, László also built a reckoning with his and his peoples’ own suffering in the Holocaust… America is ultimately rendered small; the film’s characters emigrate a second time, for Israel, after the United States nearly destroys them. But they leave a mark behind, one that outlives the memory of those who abused them…

Okay, but this is no mere mark; rather, it is monumental building the citizens of this Pennsylvania county will have to live with. What will happen to it? It will confuse, disturb, and in a sense torture generations of aspiring artistic types who visit it when seeking to connect with their higher cultural aspirations, and the same will happen to whichever Christians seek to worship there. (I find it unlikely that those looking for gymnasium exercise will trek out to it!) Those who mutter amongst themselves that maybe the thing was a big mistake, will be condemned by their betters as Philistines, and finally, say in the year 2078, if by fortune the political moment arrives and the budget is found, the county will tear down the largely hated and underutilized thing, and have a hundred-thousand tons of concrete rubble to dispose of.

As indicated, I do not deny that within the limits of its modernism, much of what we see of the “Tόth-architecture” has humane aspirations, even the 60s-forward buildings which are more obviously Brutalist. Some of these, and definitely his 30s buildings, should be preserved. But everything we are shown, and everything said at the award ceremony, indicates that the cultural center stands out. I don’t think it sought to “possess a ‘Hard Core of Beauty,’” and to reveal it to future generations. It was rather, primarily an art-work of lament, witness, and even, of vengeance.

Now, where-ever we might stand on the debate about the worthiness or proper use of such art, a debate in which some are willing to praise a painting which evokes raw suffering like Picasso’s “Guernica,” or a rock-song which seeks to evoke the Holocaust like Joy Division’s “Lords of Men,” but in which others raise objections to the regular use of such art, we all should admit that the stakes get radically higher when we move from works of literature, music, painting, and sculpture, to those of architecture, because in the last category, people live parts of their lives in the art works. The option to only periodically undergo the art’s disturbing impact vanishes. In other words, it is one thing if I listen today, and maybe six more times this year, to a recitation of the painful Margaret Anna Alice poem, “Lament of the Vaxx-Injured,” —for doing so gets me in touch with tough truths about our times—but it is something else entirely, if I go to a library or a swimming pool, maybe the only one available in my area, and find myself surrounded by a building that has been designed to evoke the feelings of the Vaxx-Injured.

Some background about Lászlό’s choices with the cultural center. Harrison could only get zoning approval for it, even though it would be on his land and he was footing the bill, by going along with the county board demanding several ridiculous expansions of his already-vague concept for it: it had to have performance spaces, a library, as well as a gymnasium or a pool in there, I forget which, and a central space suitable for both concerts and Christian worship. From the artist’s perspective, this is outrageous in that a coherent architectural statement often requires a single main use of the building. There is dialogue suggesting this is Lászlό’s view; but for him, it is additionally painful that the worship function must be “general Christian,” and cannot be general “Judeo-Christian,” or just left out.

But as he needs Harrison’s lawyer to help him get his Erzsébet and Zsófia over to America, he has to go along with whatever Harrison is willing to. He apparently decided that though the center’s conceptual incoherence made it impossible to design a truly beautiful and public-serving building, he could use the confusion to make a personal statement, which involves a.) evoking the Holocaust, b.) a cloaked attack on Harrison, and c.), I think, a cloaked attack on this county’s Pennsylvanians, who demanded the building express their identification as Christians. I mean, look at the way the cross comes across in the model—it is both lopped-off, and expressed by negative space. Is it a symbol of empty Christianity? And if the building’s interiors are heavily Nazi in spirit, what does a cross atop it symbolize?

The model of the cultural center, or pretty close to it, Actually on sale at Craigslist.

Some citizen should have stood up at that board meeting and said, “This thing will dominate our landscape for miles. We shouldn’t rescind our standard building codes to facilitate Harrison’s gifting this for public use, because we don’t know what we’re doing with this modern architecture. We don’t understand it, and don’t know that this style will be appreciated by our citizens in the future; moreover, we may be doing wrong to the Jewish architect, and violating the establishment clause, by demanding that the worship element be decidedly Christian.”

That didn’t happen. The better angels of the rural Pennsylvanians’ nature did not show-up. But can that justify Lászlό making these people another target of his hidden attack, and his saddling them with this gargantuan puzzle-prison? That is, even though a beautifully-great building was impossible given Harrison’s and the county’s confusion of demands, Lászlό seemed capable of still designing a far less spiritually poisonous one, one that would make the best of things for the people; he instead went for the grand and vengeful statement, and one which only a few will ever fully discern, at least until the ceremony in Venice tells everyone what to think.

I don’t find Lászlό as unlikable a protagonist as Matt Walsh does—rather, I found myself often moved by his predicaments. But I cannot regard him as a model for the artist, and particularly with respect to his relation to the public.

The Place of the Artist in Modern Society II: the Hatred of the Patron

Now the crime Harrison commits is this: he rapes Lászlό when they visit a marble mine in Italy, taking advantage of one of his incapacitated-by-heroin episodes. He is portrayed throughout as a sophisticated but very troubled man, who envies real artists for their visions. He wants…he knows not what, and he latches onto his rediscovery of Lászlό as providing a grand purpose for his life and riches.

This is also very bad food for our artists, for it suggests that in addition to the public’s inevitable misunderstandings of their work, the biggest barrier to their art will be the demands of rich patrons, whose problematic place in the life of the contemporary artist—and especially for directors and architects—is even more inevitable than that of the public.

So when Harrison sodomizes Lászlό, I think we are seeing the symbolic representation of what ten-thousand of today’s artists think their situation is: they blame their troubles upon their dependence on and subordination to the rich, especially the rich who fancy themselves “art-lovers.” These patrons threaten to block their work, or to spoil it with their whims, and even to devour them with their envy.

Harrison, and his corrupt son.

The worst choice Lászlό makes is not parting ways with Harrison after the rape, or even before it, which he could have done by remaining at the unglamorous drafting job he had at a NYC architecture firm during the forced-by-legal-issues 2-year suspension of the center’s building. He could have dropped the project by then, because his family’s immigration is a done deal.

But even after the rape, he continues, and becomes monomaniacally determined to finish the center, even though it means he has to remain on Harrison’s estate and to continually work with this man who so degraded him. We see that his wife and niece were by that point already determined to go to Israel, which is where he winds up anyway, so again, shouldn’t he have just let the culture center project go? He knows it can only deliver a mix of spiritual evils and goods—so what are his motives for completing it? Apparently, to revenge himself against Harrison, and the narrow Pennsylvanians, and to make his statements—public and personal—about the Nazi genocide. But are these things worth it, given the cost of having to remain under your rapist’s thumb, and to be lending your artistic prestige to his reputation? This period in which he continues to work on the center is in fact when we see him at his unhealthiest, tyrannically ordering the workers around, dropping his attendance at synagogue, and becoming estranged from his wife.

So the grand building nearly killed Lászlό, or his soul, and it seems it is only the action of his wife in arranging the devastating reveal of Harrison’s crime, that saves him from total ruin. (And do note: her action is an audience-satisfying plot device that would be rather difficult to pull off with a real-life Harrison.)

Was this building absolutely necessary for the rest of his career? The Brutalist seems to suggest it was, but it isn’t clear. And it isn’t clear that if that really was the trade, that it was good one for Lászlό to have made.

Or do Corbet and Fastvold simply assume that the real artist must, and at all costs, get their masterpieces made and their careers going? Such that the primary blame for the moral compromises which are made in the course of that is to fall upon the patrons and gatekeepers, and never upon the artists? If they think this way, it seems a pretty unhealthy (and whining) assumption to make in the wake of the still-rather-recent Harvey Weinstein era.

Ambiguities

Now it is not impossible to interpret this film’s story as more with me than against, though this would have to insist on a nearly-esoteric message. There is enough ambiguity to make us wonder. Consider. First, the key work of architecture is not necessarily good, and we never get something like the grand scene in Andrei Rublev, where we are finally treated to a fulsome and celebratory view of the artworks produced by the artist. I presented the photo of the model above, because we never get a view of the basically-done building’s exterior! That additionally shows how the film presents Lászlό’s art more in developmental-”journey” form than in “destination” form. Second, it is not clear that the writers want us to go along with everything the award-ceremony is saying. Could the “destination” remark apply more to the raising of Zsófia’s child, or to their now living in Israel, than to Lászlό’s buildings? Is the disconcerting switch in the soundtrack from orchestral classical to a heavy 80s club-disco as the camera approaches the ceremony in Venice meant to suggest there is something superficial about the proceedings?

Conclusion

These ambiguities, with the multiplicity of interpretative possibilities they suggest, are to the writers’ credit, making the message-aspects of The Brutalist much more textured than the simple, rote, and more “moderate” ones of a film like Conclave; nonetheless, the safest interpretation, and by far, is that the writers do hold up Lászlό as their heroic-victim and hero. They see his heroin-use (and his 30s-flirtations with Marxism) as marginal to his character, or as something of a given for the art scene, and they see his several bad choices as simply necessary for the tragic aspects of the story. That standpoint would fit, of course, with the writers’ condemnatory leftist view of 50s America, and their doing nothing to challenge typical leftist/progressivist views of our day, except to drop in a nice word about Israel.

So, unless a case for an esoteric reading can be made, and I strongly doubt it can, their story has little to say about today’s situation, and how the artist should navigate it. As with A Complete Unknown it’s yet another cinematic trip to pre-’67 times to lionize those who stood against the bad spirits of the 50s. To see what an alternative to this sad cul-de-sac can look like, I again urge viewers to seek out the two German films on totalitarianism and the artist by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, The Lives of Others, and Never Look Away. They are also about by-gone times, but are able to say so much more than The Brutalist can about ours. The artist or writer troubled by how he should shape his style in the wake of modernism, or confused by the pressure of the ideological, will find much useful food for thought in them.

Well, that’s what words can tell you about this film as a story. Maybe the film is better overall than the other contenders, but you can see why I still don’t want it to win.

But as for what words can tell you about its amazing use of imagery, I find myself at a loss, and maybe there just are none.