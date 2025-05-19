Harvey Mansfield chaired a debate at Harvard between a liberal & a conservative on economics, how bad the situation in America is now—the debt & deficit seem like they’ll lead to an unprecedented catastrophe (I don’t mean the worst, just unlike others)—& what might be done about it. The answer, of course, is nothing seems doable. But the way we get to nothing, as in metaphysics, is very important.

Our debaters, Conard & Furman, are centrists, both against Trump, of course, both for illegal immigration. That’s the underlying agreement for their disagreements; it’s also worth noting that “conservatives” are much more tolerated in economics than anywhere else in university, a testament to the confidence of the American way of life. Our agreement is, we want prosperity & we want it to be reliable & we want it sooner rather than later. But there are major disagreements on how to get it, or there were when these were considered the objects of policy in the 90s & 2000s. Furman worked for Obama, was a very prestigious economic adviser, is now a mildly prestigious Harvard professor. Conard is a businessman, hence a Republican, worked with Romney at Bain, & forsook prestige—instead he published two bestsellers in defense of the immoral science & work behind middle class morality—the market! With titles like The Upside of Inequality: How Good Intentions Undermine the Middle Class & Unintended Consequences: Why Everything You've Been Told About the Economy Is Wrong, you can smell the vulgarity of success… I liked him! They’re good examples of what was considered respectable 30 years ago & 15 years ago, a reminder of Obama beating Romney, of course, & how we got to our much more ferocious politics, where attempted political assassinations & threatening to jail political opponents are part of the fabric of everyday life. One watches the debate as one watches black & white movies: What gentility, did people ever talk like that?

Now, I recommend listening to the debate. But I think I can help you understand some of the moral issues involved by attacking the character of the speakers. There is some justification for this attack: Conard & Furman are, as most of our collegiate class, astonishingly arrogant. They assume that they themselves are immune to the American drama—that’s success! Perhaps they have to pretend to be above it all so that they can come across as disinterested advisors to the fictional audience—the American people. But these very clever partisans, advisors to politicians & businessmen as they are, also assume, as part of that arrogance, that knowledge is what keeps them safe & successful, & that they have plenty of knowledge. I’m myself skeptical that they know quite so much; I’m surprised to notice how little they think they need to think about politics, even in this crazy time, given their knowledge of economics. The political projects of which they were part have come crashing down. Ought this not to occasion some reflection?

That justification might be taken to go too far—so far as to think there’s no use listening to these very impressive, very accomplished public figures, or that there’s nothing, at any rate, to learn from them. I would not go that far: Since they do not believe our political drama is worth attention, should we return the favor & think that the drama of the bipartisan elites is also not worth attention? That strikes me as dangerous, unserious. We’re going to have the same elites five years from now as five years back, we’ll have to deal with them, for better & for worse. Conard & Furman are mouthpieces of the GOP & liberal elites respectively, & however distorted their views, they have very important experience.

So let’s look at them as the respectable voices of two parties, & therefore of America, & see how we came to where we are. Conard is the more interesting & sympathetic of the two, because he weeps for our fate. He is an angry, exasperated man who talks in an angry, exasperated voice, with the remarkable quickness of the intelligent rushing to get out what’s eating at them, to persuade, to overwhelm, to correct ordinarily unintelligent people who are often wrong & rarely listen. He experiences the necessity to act, identifies it with the scientific necessity of economics, & is perplexed at the popular & elite failure to see sense. But the urgency of his exhortation seems to fit him too well to originate in the urgency of the economic problem. Conard speaks instead like a prophet of doom. America is going fairly quickly toward catastrophe. The debt has been a building catastrophe since George W Bush. Deficit spending has increased shockingly since 2008. Evil is whispering in the ears of Americans & Americans are listening, mesmerized. Democrats take every opportunity to increase spending & those opportunities, given the frugality or money-pinching ways of the American middle class, come with crisis. Gov’t therefore is always getting bigger, costlier, less efficient, & more mysterious to ordinary Americans: Most people have no clear experience of the consequences of the things for which they’re voting, so they cannot correct their mistakes. Meanwhile, the GOP is weak, can think of nothing but tax cuts, & fails to control gov’t. The damning state of affairs led Conard to advocate an end to illegal immigration & an end to the rest of the world piggybacking off the American economy. He’s been at this for a decade & it looks as though the nation is catching up to him. The America that once dominated the world is now burdened by that dominion. That exhaustion, presumably, explains much of the exasperation.

Conard is sarcastic about “the moderate tone” of Furman, he becomes aware of his own unhinged manner, & defensive of it: You’d feel the same way if you saw the same things & you’d see the same things if you only listened to him. The truth is ugly. People don’t want to face the truth because it is ugly. Liberals win & conservatives lose precisely because conservatives are addicted to truth-telling. Liberals are beautiful, sophisticated, glamorous. Hence, moderate. Moderation is the self-love of the privileged. It adds comfort to success. It’s almost elegance. Unfortunately, it’s a lie, & it’s not one we can afford. Liberals are the way they are because they buy votes, not because they’re beautiful. Their power, not their glamour, counts. But Republicans buy votes, too, & it doesn’t earn them any glamour. They cannot help looking bourgeois.

The moral core of the matter comes out here. Conard talks about his daughter, who is at U Chicago. He says he works very hard so that she can work very hard, because that’s what it takes to succeed in America, & America is on top of the world, so it’s the best you can hope for, if you’re decent. He calls his daughter a slave because of the demands of success. Now you see why he is indignant. He believes & has made, he thinks, his daughter believe in the American way, & there are too many people who don’t believe, messing everything up. He’s richer than most of us because he made more sacrifices than most of us. He deserves respect for it. If serious men like him were listened to, the country would be much wealthier, & certainly not in debt. A moral accusation against luxury is involved in this argument: The rich & the poor, the liberals & the clients of the welfare-redistribution state he wants cut, are conspiring against the middle class, against those of us who work for a living, save, live within our means & are too humble or cautious to make any great demands of ourselves or anyone else. The ugliness of life must be embraced—hard work leads to prosperity which leads to more competition. The upper-middle class is just like the rest of us, only more so. He has lived that life & passed on that teaching to a daughter who, however, is coming of age in an America where the GDP cannot keep up with the debt. Betrayal is the name of the game.

Furman is comparatively angelic. He doesn’t talk in a hurry, he shows no worries that his intelligence will be ignored or despised—he is incredibly soft & invincibly sure that softness will conquer: Harvard liberalism will triumph against the ugly, the stupid, the harsh, & the rash. America will bow down before his might, because he is both intelligent & compassionate, the winning combination. His intelligence—as much as his compassion—leads him to bring good news. The economic catastrophe can be fairly easily averted by unknown agents willing to make fairly small adjustments on regulations, simplifying taxes so they’re a bit lower, but with fewer dodges so you collect more money with regularity while encouraging firms to turn profits into investment, so that R&D can give America & the world those amazing returns needed for Progress while we improve infrastructure or physical capital, too.

In Furman sings not merely Harvard, but the entire Enlightenment project—he offers the confidence of centuries of success in the creation & distribution of wealth. American elites are largely of his mind, if less concerned with the technical aspects & less graceful in the formulation of the problems. Furman has made his own what for others is a presupposition, a guess, a glimpse at best. He is the embodiment of knowledge that works, at least so long as angry people don’t get in the way.

The most interesting moment in the debate is to do with the problem of science itself—science grounds the great confidence of these very impressive advisors. Experience comparatively is a pallid thing, a phantom: The shock of the 21st c. economy requires apparently no rethinking on either man’s part. Partly, this is because they are both believers in the fact-value distinction, so that bad things come because of value-laden decisions, but fact-based corrections can fix the problem. Yet Furman looks down on Conard as liberal always looks down on conservative—Furman says there are value differences that one must consider when considering the economy. It’s the only moment when he attributes a cause to the phenomena we all have to deal with & notice, the odd complexity, full of conflicts, of all our policy arrangements. But he also means that Conard is morally inferior to a liberal, not just impugns his economics. This is not a professional debate, but a moral one. Conard, even more surprisingly, responds that there is no difference between them, they have the same values: Liberals to the contrary notwithstanding, he & his conservative friends want to help the poor become rich & stay rich just as much as liberals do. Conard claims that the only difference is hard- versus soft-headedness. Yet, he should reflect on the contempt liberals feel for him, partly because it’s irremediable, but partly because it’s revealing. They see a kind of unity in him, his values & his behavior, & reject it altogether. There is no future for these angry centrists like Conard, though they would never disgrace themselves by turning populist. They lack class. They may serve a purpose, but are not among the angelic crowd.

One thing I’ve noticed about this kind of discussion, now typical of our partisans, is that people who wish to show that they are intelligent rather than partisan by refusing to defend their party enjoy that kind of sacrifice because it frees them from the difficulty of acting. Not all activity in politics is partisan, but all actors are partisans. Furman is a winner on that count, although his argument about negotiations of values & adjustments to tax & monetary policy didn’t persuade me, because he knows the institutions & beliefs he represents & what he wishes to accomplish alongside them. But Conard is a very lonely voice, on the other hand…