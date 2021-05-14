The Chinese Challenge
Former State Department Official
Here’s Peter Berkowitz, a Straussian scholar in political philosophy who has served in gov’t, most recently as Director of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff & Senior Adviser to former SecState Mike Pompeo. His job was to put together a picture of Chinese action, intent, & power; & to think broadly about what American strategy should be. So l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.