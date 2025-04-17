This is a guest post by Raymond Gifford, a former tax accountant, former court reporter, & carpenter, also an avid reader. Ed. Titus

The Chosen begins with a young girl in Magdala having a night terror. Her father comforts her with a scripture from Isaiah: “Thus says the Lord who created you, O Jacob, & he who formed you, O Israel, ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you, I have called you by name, you are mine.’” 28 years later in Capernaum, at the Northern tip of the Sea of Galilee, that young girl is now a woman without family, friends, living in darkness, living in the poorest district, an infamous reputation for being possessed by demons, & nobody knows her name. A visiting rabbi named Nicodemus arrives in the village of Capernaum to teach others of his order & to be an example to his people. When he hears about this mad woman, he walks into that district to help, but is soon frightened away by the evil presence that has taken her over. The people of Capernaum have their own fill of problems, including the ostracized tax collector Matthew & the down-on-his-luck fisherman Simon, & what they all have in common is that none has the time nor attention for anyone but himself. They wouldn’t be able to help this poor woman even if they knew she existed. At night, as she’s going about her routine, a stranger interrupts her, & when she runs away, the stranger follows, & when she begs him to leave her alone, he then calls her by her name, Mary of Magdala, & heals her on the spot.

Mary’s journey sets the pattern of the show. From the moment Jesus names her, we watch her strive to understand who God is, how to worship, relearning what she was taught as a child, & come to be a holy person. While hers is more dramatic than others, every disciple, every follower of Christ has the same story repeated. Everybody in the story is rough material. I mentioned Simon & Matthew; theirs is a multi-season arc that begins with great hostility. Early on, Matthew nearly ruins Simon & his family’s life over taxes, & Simon refuses to let go of that grudge, even after Jesus has called each of them by name & had them follow him. It’s easy to feel sorry for Matthew, who never has a chance at a normal life (the show strongly hints that he suffers from a form of autism) but strives to learn the same things Mary does, as each has been for years cut off from the religion. He’s eager to capture every word of his Rabbi, especially up to the Sermon on the Mount (the climax of the second season, which has considerable consequences afterward).

Simon, who is renamed Peter, continues impetuous, angry, often acting without thought. While he does go from being actively spiteful towards Matthew to quietly tolerating him, thanks to a joint mission they’re given to help Mary through a rough patch, the hatred does not go away, & Matthew is frustrated by the favor Jesus shows Peter through the ministry. Matthew finally complains to Jesus about this, that Peter isn’t keeping to the teachings of the Sermon. Jesus turns it around on Matthew & reminds him of the harm he did to Peter before they were called. That was a pleasant reversal; for all that Matthew is a sympathetic character—I don’t know that there’s another the general audience loves more in this series—Matthew does need to be more than a victim to everybody’s anger. The only way he becomes a complete man & a worthy one to God is by taking responsibility for himself, repenting of his own sins, & asking forgiveness.

I won’t spoil it, but what Peter does afterward is honest & humbling, leading to one of the best moments of The Chosen. I don’t believe that this is how any of the disciples’ lives played out in any of the details, yet, I know that it is how it would have played out, because they have captured how the Christian life does play out. We’ll hear the teachings, call out to God, try to change our ways, not love our neighbor as we ought, & suffer illness, tragedy, & poverty. Even after we start walking with God, there’s a likelihood we’ll do as much harm as good through misunderstanding, stubbornness, or fear. The Chosen, as far as I can tell, therefore begins not with personal holiness, but by the realization that God knows you by name. Every disciple in the show follows Christ after he calls them by name. The next step is accepting that he’s called to everybody else by their name as well.

It took me a while to start watching The Chosen. Usually, modern Christian movies & television series are failures. If the producers are devout, the pictures they make turn out to be preachy, fluff, & sometimes even propagandistic; on the other hand, mainstream Hollywood productions range from the ignorantly offensive to the outright blasphemous. Yet I knew that I would end up watching The Chosen eventually, because it was becoming a noticeable phenomenon at my church, & because my sister quickly became a big fan, & she has an irritating habit of pushing me towards things that are good for me. The success of creator Dallas Jenkins’ show comes, as I tried to suggest, from his focus on the disciples. Jesus is, of course, the reason the story exists in the first place, but we follow the events of the Gospels through the followers’s eyes. This makes for a very human story for an impressive ensemble cast, one that tries very hard to give every disciple (those scriptural, traditional, & wholly invented) many moments to shine. What this show gets right, it really gets right: The actors, especially Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Paras Patel as Matthew, & Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot. This is not a knock on the other actors or the characters they portray—I especially like Austin Reed Alleman as Nathaneal, & Jordan Walker Ross as Little James touched me on a personal level—but without the above four, you really don’t have a television show that goes for five seasons as well as it has.

Peter, Mary, & Matthew I’ve already discussed, they represent every disciple’s journey, they capture an aspect of every human life, especially the ones touched by tragedy & malevolence. In them, we see the ways we can grow morally, become what we need to be. I’ve never been able to turn away when any of these three were on screen. Dimyan however has the toughest job as an actor: Judas Iscariot is the most despicable figure in the Gospels, so from the moment he’s introduced, the audience is geared to be disturbed by him. Yet we also have to believe that he would have been one of Christ’s devoted followers at first, so we should try to understand Jesus calling him his friend at the beginning of the ministry. The fifth season, out now in theaters, soon to be available free online, is all about Holy Week, from the entrance into Jerusalem to the arrest at Gethsemane. Dallas Jenkins now takes much more license with the story, setting up the events & political machinations leading to the eventual arrest. Would Pilate really have been paying any attention at all to Jesus’ presence in Jerusalem before the trial? I’m doubtful, but having him be a quiet observer behind the scenes is entertaining. For all the machinations among the Romans & Sanhedrin, that part of the story would have meant nothing without a compelling portrayal of Judas the Betrayer, & Dimyan brought a devious edge, as well as a pathetic touch, to the role. In the Gospels, it’s pretty clear that greed was Judas’ fatal flaw, that choosing the earthly goods made him turn away from the spiritual treasure. The show is subtler. While this Judas is greedy, they also keep him as a firm believer that Jesus is the Messiah, but that belief still doesn’t keep him from doubt & wickedness; for a modern interpretation on the story, that type of artful retelling has a resonance that I can’t dismiss easily.

I had the good fortune to see all of the fifth season in theater, so, without spoilers, I’d like to recommend some of the highlights. The Last Supper prologues I thought were handled with grace, I was pleased at how well the temple cleansing was filmed, the wedding scene was very sweet, & I was thrilled to see Erick Avari return as Nicodemus this season. I’ve been waiting for that with great anticipation. What compelled me to write this essay, though, were two things: Jesus’ sermon to his disciples about the destruction of Jerusalem, & the sequence at Gethsemane. The sermon is shot in a beautiful sunset moment in Utah’s lovely Wasatch Front. Jesus is in intimate conversation with four of the disciples concerning what the future brings. The delivery that caught my attention most was this, “The world hates me, & so it will hate you,” with the emphasis that the world would kill them for his sake. The words themselves caught me, but watching Peter react to that, as well as the others, I felt the impression that that’s the message Christians have been avoiding for a while. There’s a depression & anxiety I’ve been seeing among many, because of the moral decay of the modern world; I’ve known a few who hope that the end of the world happens before they have to endure too much more, but my thought was: Nothing has actually changed. The world is always ending, yet the lesson is ever the same: Endure to the end of your life with faith. This has a special resonance for Christians, but I felt that this was a message that all people need who have any faith in the goodness of life, that they should hold onto truth no matter the consequence, because it’s the right thing to do. That is a message that has been sorely missed in the arts for far too long.

Then there’s the garden of Gethsemane. I was a little concerned how they would handle this. While the show revels in the miraculous, the primary focus was always on the healings, which take no real special effects or time for quiet. The writers have been very careful to stay away from overt spiritual realms, like Jesus’ temptations after his forty-day fast or the Transfiguration on the Mount. I was pretty sad that they didn’t even try with the latter one, but I can appreciate the difficulty of not ruining such a holy moment with poor effects; even capturing the sacred nature of that moment on film would be extraordinarily difficult. There was no shying away from Gethsemane. The passion story begins there, & if The Chosen didn’t nail it here, the whole series would have been a waste. How to make this moment sacred in what is a massive commercial project is no small difficulty. Much credit is due to Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. I’ve been careful not to discuss Roumie’s acting in this part mostly because I don’t like judging anybody’s depiction of the Christ. The most important thing an actor can do is to have reverence for the role, & from what I’ve seen, Roumie has, & that was very clear especially in the sequence. The show couldn’t just depend on shots circling around Jesus praying & begging to have the cup removed from him; this was the moment when the series had to show what the mission was, & for once, the series didn’t overexplain it. In that sequence, we got very powerful visuals of what the atonement means. Each time Jesus goes to pray, we get to see him have a vision, first with Abraham & Isaac, next with Ezekiel in the valley of bones, & finally his earthly father Joseph visiting as the angel who came to comfort him. Poetic license, all of it? Absolutely. Each captures something vital, & they captured it in silence & stillness, which needs to be paid more attention to. Like the moment that he comes out of the garden &, for the second time, sees Peter, James & John sleeping. Rather than seeing three grown men, we see Jesus looking on three young boys. No words, just visuals, & for anybody watchful, you know that this has to be how the eternal God would see his children.

The show will be out on Amazon Prime before it comes to the app. Two more seasons to go. I have no concerns about the future of this project. Even if they were to misstep, The Chosen has already achieved what it needed to.