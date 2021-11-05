The Conservative Case Against Using Government Power Against the Barbarians Inside the Gates
What time is it? Consult your local news.
I read two things back-to-back this morning. The first was Farming Out Virtue, an essay in Law & Liberty by Peter Van Ness, which took aim at Right-critics of libertarianism today (he used many terms—“new right,” “social conservatives,” “paleoconservatives,” “traditionalists,” “right-wing moralists”). What unites the thinkers and politicians on the Righ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.