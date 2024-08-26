I have a major piece in the cooker explaining why we must stand against the conservative participation in what I often call the “Suppression,” by which I mean the media refusal to report in any meaningful way on the widespread covid-vax-harms story. It will be a piece which defines key terms, indicates why the conservative side of this Suppression is where our attack against it must begin, and which explores as sympathetically at possible the kind of excuses conservative-suppressors might be making behind the scenes, that is, to one another, for this selective suspension of the principles of Open Journalism.

But events, particularly the RFK Jr. speech, are forcing my hand. I will have to get the big piece to y’all this week at the latest, rough as it may turn out, and in the meantime, here’s a comment I left on the discussion of RFK Jr.’s speech at Steve Kirsch’s substack. Among the different stacks or channels in the covid-vax-harm dissident network over the last three years, it’s tended to be the most prominent and important. Give it a look if you never have, as Kirsch’s recent eye injury may portend diminished content going forward, and definitely take the 48 minutes every American should to hear the RFK speech.

I began my comment with observations about the first part of his speech, which linked the anti-democracy and anti-openness patterns of the DNC, its lackey the MSM, and the Censorship Complex under Biden; I also used these observations to promote my recent essay on “The Purpose of Open Journalism and Free Speech: Francis Canavan, the US Supreme Court, and the Present Crises of Censorship and Suppression.”

But the second half of my comment is the part I’m sharing here:

2) RFK Jr. apparently intends to frame the set of vaccine and covid-disaster issues into the single issue of "chronic disease." It allows him--and thus Trump--to HINT that they will eventually, once in power, open up investigations of the really radioactive and presently most-suppressed issue here, the widespread covid-vax-harms, without frightening possible voters who on that issue remain far in the zone of Denial. I have mixed feelings about this tack, but overall, it is a VERY good sign. Trump’s not pushing back against RFK Jr.s "chronic disease" framing, and indeed seeming to agree with him [in comments a couple weeks ago] on the required/expanded childhood schedule part of the issue, is as close as he's come to hinting he will eventually apologize for his part in Warp Speed. At this point, it's too much to demand that he make that apology and admission prior to the election, but it's a very promising sign.

What do people think of that? Am I right?

My coming essay will contain sections which consider the possible existence of conservative suppressors who I classify as the “tactical temporary suppressors,” who if Trump wins, would stop their part in suppressing the widespread covid-vax-harms story soon thereafter. In a way, my essay will be an explorative suggestion of how they and I might reconcile in the wake of that; it will also explain for why no reconciliation will be possible with those conservative leaders who turn out to be indefinitely for the suppression—that set, ultimately, will have to be denounced and parted ways from.

But to all sorts of conservative suppressors, the confused and half-knowing ones, the temporary-tactical ones, and the open-to-a-permanent-suppression ones, I would simply observe this, in the wake of RFK’s speech:

Doesn’t the possibility of a RFK Jr. being given a significant role and voice in the hoped-for second Trump administration, and his determination to hold Trump to some significant action on “chronic disease” point to the inevitability of the suppression collapsing?

Of, as my fellow dissidents often put it, of the “damn breaking?”

Where are you going to be, present conservative suppressor, if that happens and you’ve done nothing to prepare a defense of your actions, and inactions?

Don’t you need to start getting ready? Doesn’t that at some level, involve talking to folks like myself?