The Cosmos Institue, a group studying “the human goods we want to preserve in the age of AI,” is sponsoring a conference and an essay contest around the thought of Alexis De Tocqueville.



I am very pleased they are doing this- Tocqueville is a great intellectual resource suggesting (as our friend Peter Lawler used to say) we are “stuck with virtue” even in the age of AI.



The winner of the 500-word essay contest will be flown to France to attend the conference, taking place at Tocqueville’s chateau in Normandy.

I couldn’t refuse an offer like that. And especially after I saw the two essay possibilities:

1. Tocqueville warned of a “tutelary power” that would keep citizens in perpetual childhood. How have Tocqueville’s concerns migrated from institutions to algorithms, and does AI fulfill or transform this fear? 2. Tocqueville argued that democratic peoples, having lost the poetry of heroes and gods, would find poetry in technology. Does AI vindicate this account of the democratic soul, or does it reveal its limits?

I liked both prompts so much that I could not decide which to write about- and wrote on both. I then asked my brother which essay was better- he thought my answer to #2 was better.



Therefore I will share my answer to #1 now, since it is not being used for the contest. And, if I am not flying to France for the Conference in June, I will share that answer here on the POMOCON substack at that time. Enjoy!

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1. Tocqueville warned of a “tutelary power” that would keep citizens in perpetual childhood. How have Tocqueville’s concerns migrated from institutions to algorithms, and does AI fulfill or transform this fear?

Tocqueville predicted in 1840 that the despotism America had to fear was soft despotism. He brilliantly showed how the very individualism and love of equality which characterize American mores might lead to dependency upon a nanny state. But he ended Democracy in America Volume II with a rallying cry of hope. To claim that history is moving in the direction of soft despotism and that there is nothing we can do about it is pusillanimous. Magnanimous is what Americans should be instead. He pointed out that we still have free will and can turn away from soft despotism before it is too late.

Many see the expansion of the administrative state (beginning in the 1890s and increasing exponentially after the New Deal) as the sum of Tocqueville’s fears. But that historical narrative once again has flaws. The Progressive movement, the group that did most to change our Constitutional structure to allow the administrative state to exist, was an elite movement that went counter to American democratic mores and traditions, rather than flowing from them instead. And, thanks to the Reagan Revolution that announced “government IS the problem,” large parts of the administrative state have been dismantled or are in the process of being dismantled by Trump-era originalist Judges.

But are we out of danger from soft despotism? The potential for Americans to accept a tutelary power is still here, as it was in Tocqueville’s time, since it flows from our individualism and love of equality. It is mature manhood and womanhood that new technologies such as Artificial intelligence indeed might rob us of.

Tocqueville warned the soft despotism would be: “absolute, detailed, regular, far-seeing, and mild.” Anyone who has used Chat-GPT would agree that its answers to questions have those features. Additionally, the AI algorithms tend to tell us what we want to hear; it “likes citizens to enjoy themselves provided that they think only of enjoying themselves.” Office workers are finding more and more aways for AI to take away “the trouble of thinking and the pain of living.” But worst of all, “every day it renders employment of free will less useful and more rare.”

That is the worst consequence of AI- its effect on our willpower, since free will was the glimmer of hope Tocqueville mentioned for getting out of soft despotism at the end of Democracy in America. As with soft despotism, people are ruled by AI without thinking they are being ruled. Human beings are free within a wide circle of necessity, Tocqueville said; that circle may become more restricted for human minds even as artificial minds gain new potentials.

The best path forward to preserve our freedom in the face of soft despotism by government or stultification through AI is to remember who we are. We are made for greatness- endowed by our Creator with gifts of intellect that it would be a sin not to develop. Therefore there are many areas of our lives where we should choose to be independent of AI.