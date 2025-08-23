Cracker Barrel redesigned its logo this week, to align with the stupidest female taste now available, something like kindergarten, but forced on adults, in public. The reaction among ordinary people was to boo & scream. They’re basically right—it’s a healthy reaction. So of course, the reaction among many chattering class conservatives & rw people was to hold their noses & hold in contempt ordinary Americans. I saw a lot of clever people claiming the Cracker Barrel logo culture war is an overreaction or it’s stupid. Most of it was missing the point, including for reasons of malice & negligence, but there is a point & here's the evidence.

Robby Starbuck strikes again!

Yes, Cracker Barrel corporate leadership went woke!

Yes, they were all in on LGBT, everything, including supporting transitions!

Yes, they were all in on DEI everything!

Yes, they were part of the Human Rights Campaign!

Yes, it goes all the way up to the Board!

& yes, it goes back more than a decade!

It's real.

Like

says, always chimp out! You have to make a scandal, or nothing is learned, nothing is changed, nothing gets better. To that extent, I'm even in favor of all the stupid “discourse,” because everyone is in on the con, they're having fun, they're being relevant, the numbers go up, everyone gets attention—while all the time the bad publicity is hurting Cracker Barrel stock, hitting them where it hurts, hitting them where you can't hide it from the public!

Now, let’s talk about ambition. The people screaming bloody murder this week have the right ambition for the short term: Scare the woke elites! There's no decent or direct way of getting at the problem, only scandal. The decision-makers, the profiteering types are so deeply ensconced in middle & upper management that only the threat of bankruptcy makes any difference. We are dealing with immoral people made stupid by their arrogance, their remove from ordinary life, as well as by the deeper & darker beliefs that are now corrupting elites.

But the right ambition for the medium term is to take over Cracker Barrel. To do this, you have to shame Southern billionaires into buying a big enough stake to matter & install people to run it who know how to run a restaurant chain business, but especially add people who actually love the South, the way of life, & want to offer people a safe, clean, warm, friendly, old-timey public space, to build up to something truly popular, lasting, good for business, but also good for customers.

But ultimately this is about connecting commerce to morality, to the friendliness that makes for trust, for community based on habits, memories, a shared past. That’s the basis for a shared future. The right ambition for the long term is to have a Cracker Barrel that reminds you of the ruggedness & the friendliness of that older way of life, like you see it in some old Westerns, because we need it now & we will need it much more later. Everything from Southern culture to politics should be available at Cracker Barrel—even just a chat while you take a break on a drive. No one's in a hurry. They should be selling Shelby Foote's Civil War: A Narrative!

What everyone is noticing, even if they are afraid to say it or really think about it at least for themselves, is that our elites are rotten. The fear in the back of people’s minds is that there are no impressive people left who have any public spirit, any patriotism, any attachment to the American way of life. Liberals are morally committed to mutilating children—that’s impressive, in the way horror is impressive. There are techno-lords out there building massive robot empires. That’s impressive, but also potentially terrifying. Do those people love you & yours? I’m not sure. But are there impressive men out there helping Americans? Maybe that’s why half the country is rallying around Trump. Is there anyone else worth supporting who is promising to defend Americans?