The Disaster in a Nutshell
3 Must-Watch Minutes from Dr. McCullough
Dr. Peter McCullough reported some good news recently, about a detoxification plan using three supplements that seem to at least partially cleanse your system of the spike-protein, whether it’s in your system due to the criminally-flawed CV-19 vaccines, or due to “Long Covid.” That news is the main point of the following video, which I saw through the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.