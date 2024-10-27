This is the second and final part of an analysis of a section (Bk II, 506-628) of John Milton’s Paradise Lost; part one is here. Sorry about the four-month gap between parts!

A Second Introduction

If you’re among the growing numbers who in recent years have become attracted to mythology and its relation to Biblical religion, or more broadly, to what the popular podcaster Jonathan Pageau calls the ‘symbolic world,’ then you’d enjoy reading Paradise Lost. And studying this bit of it under my guidance could serve as a good entry, for it’s a section which invites thinking about the poem’s relation to classic epic, and to angelology, both of which are key to understanding it.

Paradise Lost prods us to reflect upon our own nature by presenting three sets of beings who share aspects of it, and yet remain significantly different, namely, the unfallen humans (Adam and Eve in the garden), the fallen angels, and the unfallen angels. I’d even suggest that it is more of an attempt to convincingly portray in poetic drama what Christian teaching is willing to set down about the ways of angels and unfallen mankind, than what it most famously advertises itself to be, an attempt to “justifie the wayes of God to men.”(I, 26) In other words, it primarily aims to be Bible-shaped epic, not poeticized apologetics. One thing that means is that its portrayal of the angels needs to be at least as convincing as that of the gods in Homer or Virgil, and the portrayal of unfallen Adam and Eve needs to convey a quality seldom seen in any literature, one of grandeur combined with an adult innocence. While we are not focused here on that second portrayal, I hope these remarks begin to indicate how difficult a task Milton set for himself.

Although this is my first contribution to Milton studies, my own work in the Great Books has made me pretty sharp in the field of comparative epic, and what is more, my philosophy-meets-literature-meets-biography ‘ways of life’ schema, which drives much of my interpretation of this section, is a valuable way to bring the insights of the older books and myths to bear upon our own lives. To mention just one approach it is superior to, I assert that the “archetypes” I talk about (the exemplary ways of life), which are taken from certain classical authors and sharpened by certain Christian ones, are healthier food for 21st-century souls than the much-talked-about archetypes which Carl Jung and his student Joseph Campbell drew out of their psychoanalytical approach to comparative mythology.

In setting the agenda for the analysis of our Milton passage, I said in part one that

…the best approach to this passage will be to a.) examine the four major activities of the fallen angels in turn, b.) consider a special interpretation of them suggested by the overall structure of book II, c.) consider which major human activities are not pursued by the fallen angels, d.) see whether Milton hints at any hierarchy of all such activities, and finally, e.) to consider the section in the light of Blaise Pascal’s teachings about diversion.

Milton’s descriptions of the four activities—sport, song, philosophy, and exploration—proved so rich that part one was entirely taken up with task a.). So now, I will proceed with the others, though I will move d.) down to the final step, to become my “new e.)”

Interpreting the Pursuits in Light of the 3 Lesser Demon Speeches (b.)

The other possible interpretation of this section would be this: the apparently four activities/diversions boil down to three, linked to three main demonic inclinations, those of Moloch, Belial, and Mammon, displayed in their speeches in the first part of book II.

As we’ve seen, Mammon stands for building and technology, and Moloch, as we’ll easily show, stands for war.

Belial’s case is a tad more complicated. He is described as the handsomest and lewdest of the spirits who fell from Heaven, and associated with the “riot” in “luxurious Cities,” as in Sodom, and with the kinds of vices and violence unleashed “when the Priest turns Atheist,” as with the sons of Eli.(I, 490-505; 1 Sam. 2:12) Now in his speech, he advises laying low. Correctly anticipating that worse punishments could come, and not fooling himself into a denial of God’s omnipotence, he sees no hope in renewed war, nor in any attempts at revenge; so he counsels that if they just bear their imprisonment, God might “not mind us” and his inattention might reduce “these raging fires.”(II, 187-214) His advice aims at suffering the least. Yet unlike Moloch, he has no attraction to suicidal actions, reasoning that suicide would be impossible for angels, and detesting anyhow the very idea of losing “this intellectual being, those thoughts that wander through Eternity.”(II, 146-47) Milton sums up his speech as one which “counsel’d ignoble ease,” but we should also notice that he introduces it by characterizing him as one who “could make the worse appear the better reason,” a phrase which echoes classical ones about how expertise in philosophic dialectic can be used to generate a more deluding rhetoric.(II, 227, 112; cc. Ar., Clouds) Belial does seem the most intellect-enjoying of the fallen angels, but also, the most hedonistic. He is both the playboy and the sophist.

True, none of the passages about Belial mention any knack for poetry or song, but our section introduces the angels who pursue song as “others more milde,” and introduces the philosophizing of the third group as “a discourse more sweet,” and as a kind of “Eloquence” which charms the “Soul” just as “Song charms the Sense.” We could interpret it as presenting song and philosophy as merely two modes of pleasing rhetoric, whose practitioners both incline, like Belial, towards ease.

So, if we count those as one activity, and judge the Mammon-like settlement-seeking motive of the explorers to be their dominant one, then the order of the speeches, Moloch’s, Belial’s, and Mammon’s, would parallel the order of the actually three pursuits: sport, song/philosophy, and exploration.

This interpretation would of course assume that there is also an inclination all the fallen angels share, the Satanic one of rebellion against God and seduction of others into the same. The idea would be that one of the ways this general rebellion plays out, for angels or humans, is to get channeled into the modes of Moloch, Belial, or Mammon, as suits the particular personality.

Could this be the main guide for interpreting our passage? It has a structural elegance, and it would convey a salutary lesson.

But there are a few problems.

First, other demons exist besides the five who give speeches in book II, and each could be understood to have an inclination of his own. The five speeches are Moloch’s, Belial’s, Mammon’s, Beelzebub’s, and Satan’s, but, as Beelzebub’s is designed to forward Satan’s plan, there are really only four inclinations being represented.

We are explicitly told that the many different demons match up with the many different pagan gods, with particular emphasis given to those of the Canaanites and others mentioned in the Bible.(I, 364-521) That would mean that if there is a specific way or ideology of say, a Dagon or a Baal, it could fall outside the posited schema of three lesser demonic inclinations.

Take an example put directly before us, that of Moloch. We would tend to think that “Molochism” stands most of all for human sacrifice (and Milton does mention this: I, 392). But by the interpretation we’re considering, it is Moloch’s thumos and zest for war that matters most, as supported by passages like II, 46-53, where “[Moloch’s] trust was with the th’Eternal to be deem’d Equal in strength, and rather then be less, car’d not to be at all…” and where he says, “My sentence is for open Warr: Of Wiles…I boast not...” Certainly, one might agree with the critical note implied by this dual symbolic use of Moloch, namely, that the martial spirit leads, if unchecked, to a cult of human sacrifice. Nonetheless, whenever we remember his significance to the story of human religion, it makes his place in the posited schema of three fallen-angel inclinations awkward. I.e., Moloch’s representation of a human-sacrifice tendency that regularly emerges in pagan religion would seem too downplayed.

Second, while our main passage hints at links between poetry and philosophy, and especially through the way both can be linked to rhetoric, it does not show the singing angels mixing with the philosophizing ones. We cannot just dismiss the fact that the very structure of our passage enacts a clear distinction between the two groups, underlined by their going to different locations: it says that the philosophizing ones gather on a “Hill” that is “apart,” whereas the song-lovers are in a “vale.”

Third, as we also noted in part one, the philosophizing in hell stands out from the other three activities by never arising to the real item, and, by having more potency than the others to reinforce one’s determination to remain in rebellion.

Finally, as also discussed in part one, the activity of exploration seems only part of the way in harmony with the building spirit of Mammon, and is more characterized by a zest for adventure and the unknown.

Thus, I hold that this interpretation of our passage, which would understand it according to the Moloch-like, Belial-like, and Mammon-like inclinations, should be rejected.

We are obliged, then, to return the question: why these four pursuits, of sports, song, philosophy-so-called, and exploration? Now Milton may have just seen that these ones worked dramatically. Choosing these four was a good poetic choice. We could leave it at that.

But we are noticing—are we not?--that as poets go, he’s on the more philosophy-aware side of the spectrum. And obviously, he knows these four are not the only pursuits with which humans divert themselves, nor the only ones they celebrate as eminent “ways of life.” Could the four activities Milton depicts thus be the only ones suited for angelic diversion and glory-seeking? Let’s bet on Milton’s philosophic bent, and see.

What We Do Which the Angels Do Not (c.)

I’m going to break this part of the argument down a little further:

c.1 Initial Comparison of Our Passage to My Ways of Lives Schema

c.2 Do Milton’s Angels Do Politics?

c.3 The Comparison Expanded to the Modern Lives

Initial Comparison to My Ways of Lives Schema (c.1)

In my “Five Wonderful Lives of the Ancient World,” my list is as follows:

The Hero

The Poet

The Philosopher

The Statesman

The Holy Man

More tentatively, I offered up a number of other ways of life admired, often mistakenly, by moderns:

The Scientist/Technologist/Inventor

The Explorer

The Money-maker—as Entrepreneur, or as Administrator

The Kaleidoscopic Man

The Celebrity

The Montaignian Gentleman

The Family Man/Community Member

The Activist

The World Historical Figure

The Ideology Exhibitor

The Dissident

So Milton highlights one way of life on my modern list, that of the Explorer, and as to the classical list, it seems he’d agree with it, though he omits the Holy Man and the Statesman.

The Holy Life’s absence is easy to explain. These are the fallen angels, rejecters of God’s goodness, and Milton indicates his agreement with a classic Christian teaching, that unlike humans, they cannot repent of their rebellion.(V, 615; cc. John Damascene, On the Orthodox Faith, II.3) Their only relation to the Holy anymore is one of aping it, that is, of fooling pagan peoples into thinking that they are gods.

But the Statesman’s absence is more puzzling: if it makes sense that the fallen angels would occupy themselves with sports, song, philosophizing, and exploring, why not with politics also?

Do Milton’s Angels Do Politics? (c.2)

Perhaps Milton does not have the politics here because we’ve just seen them. The first part of book II is the grand assembly, when the speeches discussed above are made, and when the decisive acclaim is given to Beelzebub’s speech in favor of a plan desired by Satan.

Most Paradise Lost commentators say that what we witness there is a picture of republican politics manipulated. So there’s our politics. Beelzebub is a picture of the statesman as rhetor and schemer, and Satan, of the statesman as monarch, particularly a monarch who secures his throne by arranging opportunities, a la Caesar, to do great feats.(II, 428-29, 445-56)

But not so fast. First, assuming the passage we’re examining displays all the activities the demons pursued when Satan was absent, they conducted no politics. That is, if what we saw at the council was politics, why doesn’t it continue? Why wouldn’t it be mentioned as a fifth main diversion or activity? Second, the demons’ lack of political disagreement is underlined by Milton in another passage, II, 494-502, which occurs right after the assembly has agreed to the infiltrate-Eden plan:

Thus they thir doubtful consultations dark Ended rejoycing in thir matchless Chief: …O shame to men! Devil with Devil damn'd Firm concord holds, men onely disagree Of Creatures rational, though under hope Of heavenly Grace; and God proclaiming peace, Yet live in hatred, enmity, and strife Among themselves, and levie cruel warres, Wasting the Earth, each other to destroy…

Sometimes we read Aristotle’s teaching that man is political animal with pride, as it assumes we are born to freely discuss justice and noble civic purposes.(Arist., Pol., I, 1-2, III, 6-13) But Milton, a sage of the early-modern-era who bravely advocated a return to republicanism, here highlights the fact that “firm concord” seldom occurs within man’s communities, and, that “cruel warres” regularly occur between these; further, since his account presents another kind of “Creatures rational,” the angels, who do not so predictably divide against each other, not even when fallen, he suggests we have little reason to take pride in our ‘having politics,’ that is, in our following a way between the beasts and the godlike angels.(Arist., Pol. I, 2)

Or speaking more precisely, Milton’s angels do something like politics only in those moments when they must make a collective decision, but they then stick to their resolutions, undergoing no day-to-day disputes, not even ones about which citizens should be appointed to do various tasks, etc.

And even in the consultations the fallen angels do have, in heaven about whether to rebel against God, and in hell about what to do after their defeat, Satan’s plan is the one which always has its way. In hell, this happens with the “full assent” of a “vote.”(II, 388-89) So Milton shows us initial disagreements about the path to follow in the hell-speeches, and he shows us, at the moment of rebellion in Heaven, a single angel, Abdiel, from among those Satan had gathered to consult in ‘secret’(God sees them!), refusing to join, and denouncing the crowd to their faces.(V, 800-904) But that’s the extent of angelic political dispute and deliberation.

Abdiel’s case reminds us that for unfallen angels, their refusal to entertain apostate notions rules out big decision-making. That is, their ‘political procedure’ is to follow God’s orders, orders which in any case never contradict their correct understandings of the Good. And for the fallen angels, the quasi-politics which does occur is decidedly, even 100%, ‘Machiavellian.’ Though Satan will not (and cannot) consider repentance, Milton does give him a soliloquy where he laments that his statesman’s self-presentation, which included many “promises and other vaunts” about what he might do, and which thus tricked the fallen angels into accepting his leadership, makes him all the more trapped in his miserable course:

While they adore me on the Throne of Hell, With Diadem and Scepter high advanced The lower still I fall, onely Supream In miserie; such joy Ambition finds. (III, 81-92)

What all of this shows, against the classics’ sound account of human politics, and even against Machiavelli’s comparatively unsound one, is that there is no middling-ground in Milton’s angelic politics, wherein sincere debate about a community’s justice, common good, and proper purposes occurs side-by-side and mixes with tricks deployed for unjust purposes (and sometimes for just ones), wherein, for example, an Alcibiades may dupe the Athenian citizenry into following a hubristic course in one season, but later on, try to get them (using both prudent speeches and a few false reports) to follow the least dangerous course.(Thuc., VI, VIII) That is, Alcibiades may have been bad news for Athens in the main, but his leadership was not purely delusive and destructive, whereas Satan’s leadership in Paradise Lost is precisely that.

So, the angels either conform to virtue by obeying God’s plan, or, the various other plans they debate are founded upon false notions about justice and of the nature of things, particularly the nature of God. The fallen angels had every reason, prior to their fall, to assume God was omnipotent, but astoundingly, some of them say that only their defeat in the battle fully confirmed this,(I, 143-45) and others of them seem to be in denial about it still. The four pursuits reveal they still respect beauty and certain separated aspects of what Aristotle calls ‘virtue entire,’ but clearly, they cannot reason correctly about the ruling end, about God’s power, His goodness, etc. This goes some of the way towards explaining why their politics, if we should call it that, is quite unlike ours. As importantly, they don’t run to politics when they want to divert themselves. That’s odd, for notice what Blaise Pascal, our deepest thinker on the topic of diversion, says about the diversionary effectiveness of a kind of political life, that of being an official in a monarchy:

What else does it mean to be Superintendent, Chancellor, Chief Justice, but to enjoy a position in which a great number of people come every morning from all parts and do not leave them a single hour of the day to think about themselves? When they are in disgrace and sent off to their country houses, where they lack neither wealth nor servants…they infalliably become miserable and dejected because no one stops them thinking about themselves.(Pensées, no. 136, para. 18—Krailsheimer translation and numbering)

Earlier in the same pensée, he had spoken more generally of politics and politics-linked enterprises:

Sometimes, when I set to thinking about the various activities of men, the dangers and troubles which they face at Court, or in war, giving rise to so many quarrels and passions, daring and often wicked enterprises, and so on, I believe that the sole cause of man’s unhappiness is that he does not know how to stay quietly in his room. A man wealthy enough for life’s needs would never leave home to go to sea or besiege some fortress if he knew how to stay at home and enjoy it.(no. 136, para. 1)

Now there is one last passage in Paradise Lost, X, 422-57, wherein we might look for fallen-angel ‘politics.’ Satan has returned to Hell, after his successful seduction of Eve and Adam. Their fall has broken the gates of hell, so that the few demon guards in its vicinity have already departed to Earth, whereas

…the rest were all Farr to the inland retir'd, about the walls Of Pandæmonium…

As a side note, if they are all now “about the walls,” it would seem that the activity of exploration was given up. Assuming that the field of games, the vale of song, and the hill of philosophizing are close by the walls, those activities could still be pursued, but the passage suggests that most of the demons are in Pandæmonium’s grand hall. This is likely an instance of Milton not bothering to spell out details, though it could be a suggestion that none of the four diversions, or at least that of exploration, could occupy the fallen angels for long. As this is a puzzle we cannot give a definite answer to, let’s get back to the passage, looking most of all for any politics which is occurring.

There kept thir Watch the Legions, while the Grand In Council sate, sollicitous what chance Might intercept thir Emperour sent, so hee Departing gave command, and they observ'd. [ 430 ] …So these the late Heav'n-banisht Host, left desert utmost Hell Many a dark League, reduc't in careful Watch Round thir Metropolis, and now expecting Each hour thir great adventurer from the search [ 440 ] Of Forrein Worlds: he through the midst unmarkt, In shew Plebeian Angel militant Of lowest order, past; and from the dore Of that Plutonian Hall, invisible Ascended his high Throne… At last as from a Cloud his fulgent head And shape Starr bright appeer'd, or brighter, clad [ 450 ] With what permissive glory since his fall Was left him, or false glitter: All amaz'd At that so sudden blaze the Stygian throng Bent thir aspect, and whom they wish'd beheld, Thir mighty Chief returnd: loud was th' acclaime: [ 455 ] Forth rush'd in haste the great consulting Peers, Rais'd from thir dark Divan, and with like joy Congratulant approach'd him…

He then tells them of his victory in Eden, though the deflating ‘demons changed to snake-form’ episode then occurs, when the cheering he expects is only hissing, and that is our final sight, an ignoble one, of Satan and the fallen angels in Paradise Lost.

So what do we notice? First, though a council of “great consulting Peers” sits, it is one of a monarchy, and in this case, it has nothing to consult about—the Peers can only await Satan’s return. Second, there is no evidence here of the ever-shifting ‘court politics’ characteristic of monarchies in human history. Third, there are ranks, as some demons are “Peers” and others “Plebeian.” Presumably the ranks reflect degrees of power, which were set from God’s creation of the angels, and about which the Bible conveys some information, albeit tantalizingly little. Finally and most importantly, nothing in this passage contradicts my noticing that day-to-day political decision and dispute is absent, and that there are no distinct communities.

Pandæmonium seems built to present itself as a center of political deliberation, that is, to imitate, but with far grander trimmings, the Roman Senate or British Parliament. (I, 710-796) However, the real item never takes place there.

Modern Activities/Lives Absent from the Four Pursuits (c.3)

So far, we’ve established that the fallen angels divert themselves with four main kinds of high-toned activities, three of which line up with three of the most esteemed ways-of-life for humans as per my ‘five wonderful lives’ schema, but also, that those of the Holy-man and Statesman are not among them.

We should also notice that all the best-way-of-life candidates from my additional modern list, besides that of the explorer, are absent. (Indeed, it was this passage from Milton which led me to put the explorer on my modern list.) We can’t go through the reasons for the absence for each one, but here are few explanations.

The Scientist/Technologist/Inventor: this way of life corresponds to the recommended activities of Mammon, which included the demons’ mining and building (I, 670-757, cc. VI, 509-520); I did note that this way of life has some kinship with that of exploration, but strictly speaking, Milton does not present it as one of the four main activities. Perhaps the ultimate reason for its absence will be found in the explanation for why the money-maker is.

The Money-maker: this way of life is absent because the angels fallen and unfallen are not subject to scarcity; this is woven into their very natures, and even if they did need sustenance, the astonishing quickness of their mining and building would eliminate any need for money. Milton’s angelology is a bit odd, even heterodox, in that he holds that angels can eat and enjoy earthly food if they want to,(V, 397-439) and although it is unclear whether he means to imply that the fallen angels are deprived of the ambrosial heavenly food also mentioned in that passage, what we can affirm is that none of his angels are subject to mankind’s cursed post-Edenic need to work hard. Without that need, money is superfluous.

The Family Man/Community Member: absent, because the demons don’t experience eros, aren’t sexed, don’t reproduce, and don’t have families; nor do they live in polis-like communities, or even nations.

The Ideology Exhibitor: the demons are like the Woke in denying basic aspects of reality by means of false notions, and we could call those notions ideology; but they do not make a mission of arriving at the best ideology, or vaunting over others by more purely adhering to one—cc. Solzhenitsyn’s Lenin in Zurich chapters taken from his larger November 1916, or the Miss Virginsky character in the key “With Our People” chapter of Dostoevsky’s Demons (aka, The Possessed), i.e., the “girl student” who finds ways to insult everyone, and her fellow socialists most of all, on the basis of her superior grasp of socialist doctrine. She is possessed by ideology, but as we saw above (II, 494-502), the demons themselves do not act this way towards one another. If Milton presents them as sometimes “vaunting,” or competing for honor, they do so regarding excellences with at least some relation to reality. They abide by their one main ‘ideology,’ Satan’s, which pretends that rebellion against God is good, but I don’t believe we see them engaging in anything like ideological competition.

The Dissident: The only Dissident-like angel we see in Paradise Lost is Abdiel, the one who refuses to join the rebellion when all of the gathered angels of his group are doing so. As the dissident bears witness to the truth against the lies of ideology, we are not going to see dissident activities among the fallen angels, and the unfallen ones have no need of them; however, God may deploy angels to assist human dissidents, such as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.(Dan. 3:24-26)

A Pascalian Perspective (e., that is, the new d.)

The 17th-century Christian thinker Blaise Pascal teaches that many human pursuits are primarily undertaken for the purpose of diversion. Milton was aware of Pascal, but we don’t need to establish the degree of influence here, because he says that each fallen angel “Pursues, as inclination or sad choice/Leads him perplext,/where he may likeliest find Truce to his restless thoughts…” (II, 524-526) and later underlines that none of them did find rest. So whether Milton is much following Pascal or not, he is using a very similar idea about diversion, and both are related to the Augustinian one about the restlessness of the heart apart from God.(Confessions, I, 1)

According to Pascal, the essence of diversion is an activity which takes our minds off what he describes as our innate wretchedness, which is all the more painful for being mixed with a sense of our innate greatness. This is the deep truth about us when we are outside of Eden and Heaven; to some extent we can get past its painfulness through a saintly connection to God in this life, though an awareness of it, and an honest willingness to face it, is central to that saintly way. In fact, the one clear difference between the human and demonic desire for diversion is that in the human case, diversion might keep one from seeking salvation, whereas the demons can never repent.

Advanced study of Pascal has to grapple with the possibility that he holds that all the earthly activities of mankind are essentially diversionary, but part of the reason this is a question, and one his careful student eventually comes to answer in the negative, is that Pascal presents 1) some Christian activities (and definitely certain Christian reflections) as the opposite of diversion, 2) some worldly activities as genuinely admirable and 3) a certain set of worldly activities as being particularly diversionary. Now, I acknowledge there is a great deal of unresolved tension between the various Pascal pensées about the greatness or goodness of select human activities, but I’m going to rush us along to focus on that third category, that of the particularly diversionary activities. From the passages quoted above, and the various other pensées on diversion,(132-139) I find these to be the following:

Games: including sports, and especially any game which involves gambling. Billiards is specifically mentioned.

Hunting

Politics: and the higher the office, i.e., the greater the number of decisions and persons centered around it, the higher the diversionary effectiveness.

War-Expeditions

Travels

Narrow Scholarly Achievements That’s my title. The key example is “solving some hitherto insoluable problem in algebra.”(no. 136, para. 18)

Dancing

Shows

Love affairs? I think so, since “feminine company” is listed in the following, which is additionally helpful for its general explanation of diversion:

The only good thing for men therefore is to be diverted from thinking about what they are, either by some occupation which takes their mind off it, or by some novel and agreeable passion which keeps them busy, like gambling, hunting, some absorbing show, in short by what is called diversion. That is why gaming and feminine society, war and high office are so popular. It is not that they really bring happiness, nor that anyone imagines that true bliss comes from possessing the money won at gaming or the hare that is hunted: no one would take it as a gift. What people want is not the easy peaceful life that allows us to think of our unhappy condition, nor the dangers of war, nor the burdens of office, but the agitation that takes our mind off it and diverts us. That is why we prefer the hunt to the capture.(no. 136, paras. 4-5)

Which of these particularly diversionary activities are available to, or seem practiced by, the fallen angels? Let’s begin with the ones which the very nature of angels render useless for diversionary purposes. Love affairs, perhaps the most potent of human diversions (or adventures), are out, since the angels are unsexed. And since the angels don’t need food, the basic spur to the Hunt is out. We do get a glimpse of the unfallen angels’ dancing in Paradise Lost (V, 619-627) on “solem dayes,” the instance being a celebration of the announced authority of the Son, but if we think about it, we will realize that the first of the two main human motivations for social dance—the erotic and the community-expressive motivations--could not be in play. Nor would another aspect of human dance which Pascal mentions, that of showing off, be in play for the unfallen ones. As for “absorbing shows,” even if we can’t think of a reason why the fallen angels couldn’t stage them, Milton doesn’t portray them doing so, but rather as pursuing the fine arts of “song.” It seems that unlike most humans, and particularly as observed by Pascal, they have little taste for the obviously diversionary, but instead, delight in plausibly “high” pursuits. This would help explain something we noticed in part I, the absence of comedic art among the song-inclined demons.

As for gambling, whether on its own or mixed into games or sports, since the angels do not experience scarcity, they cannot get excited about monetary gain. Finally, we’ve seen that Milton’s angels do not really engage in politics.

As for the remaining particularly diversionary activities, sports and wars fit those of the athletic set of fallen angels, narrow scholarly activities those of the ‘philosophic’ set, and travels those of the explorer set.

All in all, our looking to Pascal for help—while brushing up against difficulties in interpreting his thought--has vindicated our hunch that Milton selected out of the esteemed and distractive human activities those which would be suited for angelic glory-seeking and diversion.

Is There a Hierarchy of the Fallen Angels’ Diversions? (e.)

Our initial sense of the passage is that it says nothing to indicate the superiority of any of the four. But upon closer analysis, we saw that philosophy did stand-out from the others in two ways.

First, it is the one activity the demons never actually succeed at doing—as I put it in part one, “it seems the standards necessary to achieve even the basic practice of it are dauntingly high.” So what our demons rather do is “False Philosophie” (a lot of it false theology) which never arrives at any real wisdom.

Second, Milton indicates that among the four activities, it is the one most likely to strengthen the “stubborn patience” of the “obdured brest.” We might say that hardly matters for the demons, since they cannot repent; but obviously, it could matter a great deal for us! I believe Milton is suggesting that no human activity is higher, when actually achieved, but a.) that it is surpassingly difficult to reach or remain at that height, b.) that it is easy to think one has reached it when one hasn’t, and finally, c.) it is the one of these four activities most likely to hinder us from Repentance, and to harden us in Rebellion.

We should finally note that with exploration, there are several comparative oddities. On one hand, given the way the demon explorers find “no rest,” it delivers the culminating statement on the futility of all four activities, which suggests an equality of them. On the other, we saw that there is a possibility that it is the only one of the four which has been abandoned by the time Satan returns. But going to a third hand, we also noticed that there is a brief mention of Satan as an “adventurer,” (note 3) and he is arguably most attractive when he is boldly exploring. Of course, that might be the most exciting part of the poem because it displays, albeit through Satan’s eyes, the full map of the ‘super-universe.’ Satan heroically labors to obtain the God’s-eye view of the whole, though it looks as if the obedient angels have already been granted a full view of earth and mankind.

Here I am obliged to spell-out what should be obvious already, that I join the best of, and likely the majority of, Milton scholars in holding that interpreters like Percy Bysshe Shelley and Stanley Fish are wrong to hold that the poem obliquely presents Satan as its true hero, and as its most interesting character. Thus, by the more standard interpretation I hold to, insofar as exploration is an activity which the poem associates with Satan, above and beyond its obvious association of him with heroic pride and striving, that would in fact be the opposite of its calling for superlative admiration of it. Contrary to what many teach in our day, Milton does not believe the highest thing in man is a desire to see and experience all, or at least, to successively see and experience the new.

Thus, the evidence suggests that if Milton regards any of the four pursuits as higher than the others, it would have to be that of philosophy, though it is harder to realize, and extra-dangerous to pursue amid Rebellion against God. True philosophy by his account would nearly seek to grasp the whole, but it would understand that the most uncertain knowledge is that which a man (or an angel) may obtain about God by his own reasoning, and, that the Fear of the Lord, including a refusal to explore what He has set bounds upon, is the beginning of Wisdom.

Conclusion, and the Case for Paradise Lost

Why did Milton select these four activities as the ones most suitable to a fallen-angel parallel to mankind’s pursuit of greatness and diversion? I think there were two main purposes of his selection.

First, as suggested already, while he wanted to show his awareness of the exemplary lives and activities, he had to limit his presentation of the fallen angels doing them to those possible within the limits of plausible angelology. So, for the obvious reason that the angels in question were fallen, the life of the Holy Man had to be excluded, and so, for far more complicated reasons, the life of the Statesman had to also, while those of the Hero, Poet, and Philosopher remained. While Milton likely knew that modern elevations of certain other lives into the top ranks, such as those of the lover, the family-man, the moneymaker, the inventor, and perhaps the explorer also, were unworthy of greatness according to the truest standards, the limits of angelology in any case excluded all of these but the last from his angelic parallel.

Second, he intended to deliver a Christian critique of the classical understanding of greatness. Overall, if I find him inferior as a poet to Dante, I recognize to his credit that he is less of an easy harmonizer of the classical and Christian than the Italian sage. Thus, I hold that Milton’s initially sympathy-gaining presentation of the fallen angels and Satan as being like the epic heroes gradually serves to deliver a Christian critique of classical epic’s understanding of human greatness. That is, he shows how the love of heroism can be interwoven with rebellion against God. And our passage is the place where he most clearly signals that our thirsts for other ways of greatness, those of poetry, philosophy/theology, and exploration, are subject to the same kind of critique. For mankind, the danger of these greatness-focused activities is precisely that which Aristotle presented in a positive light, when speaking of philosophy specifically, namely, that they bring us closest to the nature of the gods (NE, X, 9), or as Christians would later say, to that of the angels. Milton doesn’t deny the positive side of this, but he underlines the danger, and particularly in the case of philosophy, suggesting that the more we think we are engaged in angel- or god- like activity when remaining at bottom in rebellion against God, the more we are likely to remain in that rebellion. There is something harmful to man, which Aristotle himself glimpsed, at least when thinking about politics, when he seeks to step into the godlike(Arist., Pol. I, 2). Milton would say we risk stepping into a mode from which repentance becomes nearly impossible.

Milton also stresses the thirst for diversion in these high-toned activities, reminding us of Pascal, but he is unlike him in remaining respectful of that higher tone, whereas Pascal often inclines towards undermining it. (See his comments on kings in the diversion pensées, and also his various comments on philosophers.) This is also why in certain places Pascal suggests that those men and women who embrace the obviously diversionary, i.e., the gamblers and the pursuers of patent vanities, are from one point of view more in touch with bottom-line reality.

…those who philosophize about it, holding that people are quite unreasonable to spend all day chasing a hare that they would not have wanted to buy, have little knowledge of our nature. …Thus men who are naturally conscious of what they are shun nothing so much as rest; they would do anything to be disturbed. It is wrong then to blame them; they are not wrong to want excitement... The trouble is they want it as though, once they had the things they seek, they could not fail to be truly happy. …All this shows that neither the critics nor the criticized understand man’s real nature. (No. 136, paras. 7, 9, 10)

Somehow this is related to the fact, as Bob Dylan says somewhere, that when he performs songs from his gospel period, he notices that it is the artsy and intellectual types who dislike them, whereas the more street-level people, especially those on the edges of poverty or criminality, including prostitutes and gamblers, are far more receptive. About that, Pascal might add that a man who diverts himself from facing his wretchedness by way of billiards or black-jack is less apt to keep himself from the Christian truths than one who diverts himself by way of, say, Achilles- or Hector- imitation, classical symphony, continental philosophy, or a Muskian passion for exploring the stars.

Now I admit it, it is funny that I add this Pascalian note to Milton, because I myself focus on the high-toned as an educator and writer, and don’t begin to know how to talk to a gambler or sports fanatic. I’m someone who nods in agreement—though maybe some gamblers would too--when the UVA English professor Mark Edmundson, in his vital 2015 book on the exemplary lives, Self and Soul: A Defense of Ideals, laments that

…we’re more and more a worldly culture, a money-based culture geared to the life of getting and spending, trying and succeeding, and reaching for more and more. We are a pragmatic people. We do not seek perfection in thought or art, war or faith. The profound stories about heroes and saints are passing from our minds. We are anything but idealists. From the halls of academe, where a debunking realism is the order of the day, to the floor of the market, where a debunking realism is also the order of the day, nothing is in worse repute than the ideal. …Lust of Self rules the day.

Perhaps that day is passing, in the wake of the disasters it is delivering. But to any who fear a reactive rush over to an opposite extreme, part of my case for reading Paradise Lost is that, contrary to certain appearances, it provides everyone, and Christians most of all, with a middle way between a dismissal of human greatness inspired by over-eager application of certain Pascalian sayings, and a Great Books-y yet ultimately anti-Biblical cult of the same. That is, it provides a vantage point which, while still appreciative of and pointing to mankind’s highest ideals, especially those most upheld in classical times, remains alive to their greatest danger, which is angel-ism in its various forms.

I don’t insist that Paradise Lost is the particularly needed food for our time, and I wouldn’t put it in my top-five list of the Great Books, not even if the list were confined to literary works, but I hope I’ve shown how it manfully seeks to stand amid the greats, and that it really can teach us vital lessons. Consider all we’ve learned merely by unpacking one of its richer passages! It is overdue for a revival.