I recently wrote about the political suicide of Justin Trudeau, the Obama of the North.

I’d like to point you to two other essays on the Canadian problem, which is interesting because Canada is so close to America &, in a way, so like America. My friend Yuan Yi Zhu wrote in The Critic about the calamitous loss of dignity in Canada, but he has the decent patriotism to wish it be solved (he doesn’t say by whom, which would perhaps be too partisan). Yuan remarks on the recent character of the problem:

It was only in the second part of the 20th century, after English Canada self-consciously moved away from its historical British identity in favour of a new, ahistorical one that Canada’s anti-American identity came to adopt social progressivism as its key distinctive feature. In that vision, Canadian identity is based on things such as gun control (though this remains a strictly urbanite concern); publicly-funded healthcare (the well-heeled go south to skip waiting lists); participation in UN peacekeeping operations (which are mostly useless); & other such shibboleths which separated us from our gun-loving, healthcare-hating, UN-rejecting neighbours, never mind that much of Canadian progressivism comes straight from America. But is it enough to have a negative national identity, even if it can be expressed in positive terms such as loyalty to the Crown or socialised healthcare? Independence, as generations of Canadians have known, has a price. By refusing to join the United States, Canadians have forfeited a measure of economic prosperity that otherwise would have been ours.

Over at Civitas Institute, Geoffrey Sigalet writes about the same downfall & hoped for renewal in a rather different mode, following the electoral campaign, cabinet problems, & major issues—political history of a kind that became fashionable a century back, which has the strange character of mixing honesty & competence about events with an angelic disregard for motivations. We live our lives, but it doesn’t matter why, because it would be rude to ask or answer.

I admire Sigalet’s scrupulous refusal to make anything like the statements about Canadian elites that I make or that even those that Yuan makes. He presents essentially the same story, but with that extreme decency requires not to connect any of the facts. There is no suspicion in his prose that the press may have covered Trudeau’s scandals, only a statement that the scandals didn’t ruin him. There is no suspicion in his prose that the incompetence of his party has to do with ideological commitments or with any class conflict. The strongest statement he allows himself to make against Canadian elites is this:

The public perception of Trudeau soured through the mishandling of the immigration and housing files, especially when compounded with a sclerotic economy featuring enormous new levels of public debt & a dramatic expansion of the federal civil service. Scandal after scandal encouraged Trudeau to talk more about the kinds of identity politics issues that voters gave him a pass on during his initial successes. This has led to initiatives that significantly reshaped Canadian elite opinion & restructured universities to pursue DEI hiring & “research,” but ordinary Canadians remain hostile or indifferent to such ideas. Suppose Canadians have recently lost their sense of identity & self-confidence. In that case, it is because their elites turned to an unpopular form of American self-flagellation (“Canada is systemically racist”) & gave up on the very kind of positive vision that led Canadians to vote for Trudeau in 2015.

He concludes with praise for Poilievre’s political acumen & opportunity to reform Canada. I am skeptical: Poilievre has no power over the small oligarchy that runs that country & no ideas that he has shared so far that would offer a real battle to Canadian elites, either intellectually or organizationally through his party.

Me, I don’t think there’s good reason to believe there will be a Canada in 50 years. America has won without really trying, the American Empire of Liberty will grow accordingly. Trudeau the father was the first to Americanize Canadian politics to the point that Canadian elites became a facsimile of the more mediocre American liberals; Canadian elites increasingly in the late 20th c. became Americanized in American colleges, too. Trudeau the son consummated that process. But the prosperity brought by the Conservatives—Stephen Harper, perhaps again now, Poilievre—itself helped ruin Canada. It taught arrogant contempt to elites, a blithe ignorance to the middle class, it gave nothing properly political, never mind spiritual to Canadians. In short, it armed the mad but without making them sane in the process.