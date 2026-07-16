A very good essay by Aaron M. Renn the other day, on what public intellectuals should be, including both names &, more importantly, the character such figures should possess.

Public intellectual is a contradiction in terms, of course: Those things are public that are matters of common concern & common action—politics, above all, justice, but everything related to it, for example, religion or schools. Intellectual concerns, however, are private—only a small minority is interested. It’s perhaps like the difference between the audience of the new Nolan Odyssey, which will be an incredible hit, & the audience of Homer, ever small, & not about to become much bigger. There is no way to explain an intellectual in the language of Homer—there are rulers, then there are the ruled—wise Odysseus is a ruler, for example, not merely wise in a private station; there are only prophets or singers, neither of which has public standing.

Public intellectual does make sense in our special political situation, famously called Enlightenment. We don’t just have scientists in a few secret places & politics for everyone, we have, in-between, universities open to everyone, paid for by gov’t or by gov’t protection from taxation. Welfare for the middle classes—the classes on whom we rely for our character as well as our wealth. Everyone who will become wealthy or well-off can be expected to have encountered ideas & people who dedicate themselves to ideas in the university. Since most people dedicate themselves to a job & family, there is a need for a special class of people that come out of the university without becoming either politicians or private men.

Unfortunately, that class now shows Stalinist levels of conformism, unique in American history. Hence, if we look at Aaron’s examples & his judgment, we notice immediately that he’s talking about truthtellers willing to take on the system but who are not activists, so they’re no threat to the system. I use the word system advisedly: One of the examples is opposition to COVID school closures—that, surely, was systemic, if not total; another example is the decadence of our culture—again, systemic. What follows is, he’s talking about lone wolves who cannot whelp pups, so to speak.

If one wishes to avoid the political fight—Aaron distinguishes intellectual from activist, although he makes sure to clarify, he does not assert the moral or even intellectual superiority of the intellectual to the activist—& yet one wants to cultivate an elite, a counter-elite, to be more specific, one might take the path Aaron recommends. That would require intelligent people to applaud some writers so that other intelligent people with money pay for those people to do their work (perhaps oftenest indirectly, as when an editor uses a rich man’s money to pay a poor writer), so that everyone can benefit from their insight without anyone having to take responsibility either for intellectual matters themselves or for the political crisis that calls forth thought. This is emphatically a sub-political institutional arrangement.

But it can also be reinterpreted as pre-political, since the cultivation of insight & an audience can lead to a political reputation & the domain competence to achieve something of great political importance. It is of great importance to clarify this unusual status, because the core issue for Aaron rightly is education, i.e., character. He gives the list of the dispositions that might add up to virtue in an intellectual. These are remarkably not intellectual dispositions. They concern truth in its pre-conditions, such as trust, not truth itself. So the question is which young women or even a few young men would find attractive the rewards Aaron suggests & are likely to react to the current higher ed Stalinism such that they would appreciate the path he—or the people he persuades—offers. Aaron announces a bigger essay project to which his reflection on intellectuals is preparatory: I expect these questions will come up there.

I occasionally turn my mind in the same direction as Aaron—whenever I do, I think above all of Allan Bloom’s Closing of The American Mind, which is the standard for a public intellectual in America. We have never had, except for Bloom, such a meeting of wisdom in the man, relevance in the subject (our regime depends uniquely on the university,) & popularity with the intelligent public (sold a million copies in a year, spent four months atop the NYT bestseller list). Moreover, Bloom is a friend not just to Americans in general, but to conservatives in particular, even encouraging a defense of American Protestantism (he was not a believer & Jewish rather than Christian). It’s wisest to orient yourself by the greatest exemplar rather than the median specimen.