I’ve a new venture to announce, an academic journal, open to all interested readers, of which I am the managing editor — link here. Our first issue is on Ancient Greek thought, going backward from Plutarch to Homer, more or less. Read my journal—subscribe—tell your friends! You can find below my summary of the argument:

Our debut issue combines articles by eminent scholars toward the end of their careers and younger scholars not far from the beginning of theirs. The former are proud representatives of traditions of interpretation that attempt to bring out the reasons for Plato’s fame as the source of our philosophical investigations into the virtues, the soul, and metaphysics. This could be called the state of scholarship today, but that would not do justice to the eccentricity or personal reflection of the authors. The latter are representatives of a new approach, guided by the question of the intention of the philosophers, why they made themselves famous in the first place. At the origin of our philosophical tradition is the choice of the philosophers to enter into competition with the other major public figures, poets, and politicians foremost, as Plato has Socrates suggest in his Apology.

The first two essays are dedicated to two important problems in Platonic philosophy. Ryszard Legutko writes on Book I of the Republic, investigating the puzzling position Socrates takes in order to keep justice and knowledge connected. This involves a mix of deliberate naivety about the necessary violence of politics and realism about the limits of wilful imposition or tyranny.

Francisco Lisi expands the problem from the city to the cosmos in an essay that shows the difficulty of understanding Plato’s work as a whole. A comprehensive view would require establishing a clear relationship between politics and metaphysics, on the one hand, and, on the other, between the written dialogues and the oral teachings.

The next four essays focus on these problems and try to work out why philosophy raises them and to what extent it can offer solutions. They are accordingly pathmarks on the way back to the origins of our tradition of thought. The starting point is “middle Platonism,” that is, Plutarch. From there, we move to the origins of Platonism with the students of Socrates, Xenophon, and Plato. Finally, we arrive at Homer, who is acknowledged by major thinkers like Thucydides and Herodotus, not only by Plato, as the originator of Greek reflection on politics and the gods. Homer is accordingly the competitor to philosophical accounts of human things. The investigation thus turns from the arguments that made Plato’s fame to the choices he and other philosophers made with regard to the forms of writing and the manner of presenting philosophy. Mark Shiffman discusses Plutarch’s attempt to recover political philosophy in the dialogue The E at Delphi. He compares our situation to the situation of the first century after Christ and discusses the different schools—Platonic, Stoic, Epicurean—in the imperial era, with their different approaches to the problem of defending philosophy. Plutarch shows how allegiance to Stoicism as a doctrine which united theory and practice provided a channel, through partisan devotion to a philosophical school, for the political passions and ambitions that were active in Socrates’ Athens but had largely been eliminated in the Roman Empire, a theme which has many resonances with the status of philosophy in the modern West.

From here, we return to Athens at its highest moment of imperial ambition, the Sicilian Expedition. Brian Marrin discusses the speech of Aristophanes in Plato’s Symposium and Aristophanes’ own presentation of Socrates in the Clouds. The comic poet emerges in this essay as champion of the city, accusing the philosopher of transgressing its laws, in part by his imprudent atheism.

The next step is a return to a healthy republic at its first moment of imperial expansion. Timothy Burns discusses King Cambyses’ dialogue with his son, the young Prince Cyrus, in Xenophon’s Education of Cyrus. The major issue in that dialogue is the theology of war, and it connects the first book of the Education of Cyrus to the other seven. On one side, we have the description of the Persian republic and the education proper of Cyrus. On the other, the narrative of the wars that formed the Persian Empire.

Finally, we return to a moment close to the origins of the cities, before empire and even before the great legislators, Romulus, Lycurgus, and Cyrus. Alex Priou discusses the plot of Homer’s Iliad and articulates the problem of the hero, or the initial theological expression of a being that is more than human but less than divine.