The Future Of Conservatism
is, first of all, talking about the future of conservatism
The week before last, I listened to a future of conservatism conversation, moderated by Mr. Ross Douthat, between Messers Christopher Caldwell & Yuval Levin. All three had tracts in 2020 about the changes America is undergoing—they seem agreed that we’re headed for a regime crisis, although they disagree about its character. It was a worthwhile conversa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.