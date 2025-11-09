Outside the sports bar where I was planning to watch football on Saturday, I saw a line of people at a small building. Turns out it was a political rally for Gavin Newsom- taking a victory lap after leading the charge to gerrymander California for the democrats (just as Governor Abbot led a charge to gerrymander Texas for the republicans). I went over and was within about 10 feet of the governor when he talked to the crowd outside the union hall.

Listening to his full speech afterward, I was struck by this quote he cites from Justice Louis Brandeis:

“The most important political office is that of the private citizen.”

That claim about citizenship doesn’t seem like the smartest quote to bring up, considering he was protesting President Trump’s crackdown on undocumented aliens- but maybe it’s just me.

Gavin also almost lost crowd when he praised the LA Dodgers winning the world series. Gotta know your audience- Houston Astros fans can’t stand the Dodgers. This all left me with an impression: Gavin may not be the sharpest Democratic candidate running in 2028.