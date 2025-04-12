Here's an interesting conflict between Sacks-Chamath & Larry Summers-Ezra Klein on the posture of American elites toward the American people. It’s remarkable that the All-In Podcast is now the major source for public statements by influential, thoughtful people. We live in a new digital world—newspapers & TV cannot offer anything at this level of sophistication. I will describe the arguments & their presuppositions below, but upfront, let me say that I think all of these people debating are impressive & I pay a lot of attention to them, where I disagree at least as much as where I agree.

I’m firmly on the David Sacks side of the quarrel, but I was grateful for the opposition & can only wish it stronger. Larry Summers, as befits his once impressive political stature, is much on indignation & arrogates an authority to judge policy—it’s silly when you hear it on a podcast, since he cannot embarrass or impress anyone, but it’s very revealing of the nature of political conflict & of the nature of the political man—he’s still fighting; Klein, as befits his political impotence, is snide. Much of this difference is generational, their attitudes as well as their clothing reveal the “father & son” character of American elites. Only one of them hears time’s winged chariot at his back; only one of them assumes that he can despise from a position of safety things & people over which he has no control. They are both somehow still influential, but their appearance alongside David Sacks shows their ouster from the Democratic Party. The liberal elites are moving from their previous intellectual posture, not deigning to recognize or “platform” opposition, to something new & unusual, lacking in intellectual distinction, losing “platforms” so that they now have to become hostile guests where they had previously refused to play even the part of the graceless host.

Klein believes he can negotiate, on the basis of his fame, that is, on the basis of a position above mere partisanship, how to insult conservatives or Republicans, thus proving his liberal loyalty (or class contempt), while snubbing liberals, especially Progressives, for their lack of interest in policy expertise—they obsess about social justice instead, Klein’s weak point, given his white male hipster image (he probably listens to the kind of “alternative” music that was called snobbish 20 years ago). Klein is certainly right that contempt for your audience is a necessary feature of fame; I believe, therefore, that he’s wrong to not sound more moralistic; I am skeptical that his new “Abundance” agenda will find takers on the Democratic side or that it will win him a “strange new respect” on the side of the techno-lords & vaguely center-right libertarians. Ours is not a time of consensus, but of conflict, so above-the-fray elites are losing their use, their credibility, & therefore their jobs. They have no moral power to draw on from the belief that Progress will help the “people of color” rise into the sunlit uplands of the end of history. They cannot even believe that ethnic minorities will reliably vote Dem.

Since liberalism has no champions now, these are among the few impressive remnants of the previous waves of liberalism of the Clinton-Obama waves. If it’s at all possible to look at them with fresh eyes, without the cruel pleasure of seeing their arrogance abased, there’s much to learn about the transformation of freedom in America which they represented because they wished to embody it. Like in the Bob Dylan song Like A Rolling Stone. They are not ciphers; they are not fundamentally dishonest; I wouldn’t argue that they’re coming to self-understanding now that the times baffle them—but they certainly stand out against the background with admirable clarity. They’ve come to a point where they have to listen to Sacks berate them for betraying the American people while he has acquired the influence they once wielded or desired. They have to practice on him the techniques of “finding common ground” that were once reserved for aspiring liberal elites. They sound bellicose about Trump, but they no longer have any purchase on opinion.

1 Now, let’s look at the positions & arguments, not just the character of the actors in the debate. Summers denies any responsibility for any problems that might have been created by globalization for the American working class since the '90s. He admits there were some failures of neglect; he brushes past them immediately. His position might seem as arrogant as his presidency of Harvard, but pay attention to his argument: China was ascendent in the '90s, there was nothing America could do about it, WTO integration was a defensive measure, a way to give America some leverage over Chinese practice, despite the appearance of appeasement. Summers & his entire class of high-level bureaucrats were pretty much impotent spectators of economic determinism. That may be less a trap of history than of their own thinking about history & it seems to come from the fact that these are administrators, they make nothing new. (Summers simply ignores the political side of liberal psycopathy--the notion that China plus globalization equals democracy. Maybe he's holding on to his economic realism, but I'm not sure how that would prevent the conclusion that the Chinese are looking forward to their post-historic future alongside us; maybe there’s something of economic realism that says, people worship money for the sake of power, not the equal dignity it gives us.) Whereas when he sums up his argument, Summers gives this vision of American politics: Control of strategic technology, grand global alliance to contain China, a complete revamping of American education to favor the Klein “abundance” agenda, including state capacity. All of this is moral exhortation, none of it is incentives or trends. All of it implies the political will that perhaps existed a generation back, but does not exist now in the Democratic party. Both Klein & Summers admit, at least at times, that neither the Obama nor Biden administrations was as favorable to techno-lords as to China, so it seems he simply pretends not to notice the realities of political coalitions. Liberals abandoned tech, nobody took it from them. A wish to reverse course, if it were honest, would be hopeless. But liberals do have, on the other hand, control over education, the industry, the labor unions, & the ideology, & there seems to be no possibility of reform from within, but only through aggressive political competition. To hear Summers’ dying wish is to dream of redoing the ‘90s—the same Clinton promise that the era of big gov’t is over, that international order could lead to consensus, & that we’ll be busy with various initiatives to remoralize America through education reform. No acknowledgment that it was precisely the democratic imperatives of the Democratic coalition that led to educational collapse—both for the influence of teachers unions & the impossibility of enforcing education & discipline standards.

2 Klein represents the recent past, not the previous generation, but he doesn’t seem to me to enunciate any new principle, but is derivative of what Summers has to say. Especially revealing is their agreement when it comes to Elon Musk & DOGE: They are monsters. DOGE, in their view, is fundamentally an attack on state capacity, bad for America—the wrong kind of “cuts” to spending. Admittedly, there is no way for Klein to present the right kind of cuts as ever likely to occur, since Democrats would never do it. (In a rare moment of silliness, Klein mentions that Rep. Ro Khanna was interested in working with DOGE on legislation, but that DOGE spurned the offer of bipartisanship. To their credit, our liberal adversaries refrain from this sort of nonsense in the rest of the debate.) But the concept that the state should be competent is within the liberal purview, indeed, it’s the basis of the claim to elite or expert control of society. The problem here is that Klein explicitly criticizes even the Biden admin for making the state impotent. Of course, there is all the political dishonesty in the world in this regard: The state was not passive or simply paralyzed, there was vast spending in the Biden years & all sorts of activity on regulation, prosecution, & any number of intra-state administrative questions, which we call, all together, woke or DEI, but might just be gynaikocratic transition; the question rather concerns what the priorities of actors within the state were—not Kleinian abundance rationalism, but something heedlessly destructive. But it is precisely the Klein criticism of the “disruptors” Chamath & Sacks that reveals what he actually means. They all have in common a desire to rationalize life; but they disagree fundamentally on who rationalizes life—Klein is firmly on the side of the state, but in the circumstances, he can no longer claim openly that the state must take over our lives. (One wonders how he privately thinks about the transformation of state action from environmentalism to transgender issues for children.) Whereas Sacks & Chamath are only cautiously in favor of the state, for purposes of international competition; they’re primarily in favor of private property, corporations—innovators, not bureaucrats. Klein does not have much faith in innovators or in tech; nor does he have much faith in the American working force—he’s pretty sure no one wants to go work in a factory. Rational management is the only way for America to work these days. His champion was Obama; theirs is Elon. Well, Obama was popular, Elon cannot be; whether Trump is or is not remains, strangely enough, to be seen.

3 Sacks makes the argument for a radical democracy. You have to take politics seriously, no more of this elite institution nonsense, because it leads to state institutions trying to arrest Trump. In a democracy, Trump has to act boldly to the point of recklessness to achieve anything, given institutional enmity & the madness of elites that cannot govern well, but are increasingly censorious, punitive, & minded accordingly to regulate America out of existence. Shocking the world is necessary; because startling Americans into realizing what the power of their empire amounts to is necessary. (Summers answers Sacks: We always knew we had the power to summon the world to the White House to make a deal. The objection: So why didn’t you? The implicit answer is, imperial power belongs properly to the Larry Summers class, not to the Trump voters.) Liberal elites & foreign regimes have taken advantage of the American working & middle classes. In certain ways, even billionaires feel the burden of an international arrangement that neither works nor is believed to be just by the peoples involved in it. That means it’s time for an attack on the elites. Tariffs & other previously unthinkable policy changes are the minimum necessary to fight against the entrenched international elites. This vulgar show of power will scare people, including foreign gov’t’s, into making deals—that is, everyone will come back to reality, willingly or under compulsion, from the liberal fantasy in which they are living; it will encourage American innovators to bring back nationally strategic industries that previous elites had frittered away; it will restore a certain patriotism & a certain confidence to the middle class—American power, for once, will be employed for their good, not for the sake of ideals for which they have to pay the price. Trump is the first populist champion in a long time, but not simply the first: Americans love this kind of leadership in moments when the nation loses its confidence in its elites. It’s time, therefore, to stop with the word games liberals like to play—it’s time to do what the American people like to do—it’s time to play poker. Tariffs are defensible in this political context, though not otherwise desirable; but there is no end in sight for them, given economic competition with China.

4 Chamath Palipahitiya emerges, shockingly, as the defender of the American order of respectable prosperity. If you listen to him talk to Tucker Carlson about how he found family & religion over against the competitive vanity of liberal individualism, it might make sense why he’s Mr. America. A few impressive things about Chamath; he’s moderate in tone & argument, & respectful to everyone else, which no one else is—perhaps his Indian parents brought him up in a way in which American parents used to bring up their kids. Secondly, he’s the only one who articulates structures of policy or industry. Summers makes demands to be shown what he’s ever gotten wrong; Klein makes demands to be shown what Trump might be getting right; these are worthless positions, because they are defensive—they presuppose an agreement on the structure of the economy & its relation to politics, but that agreement has been broken, as their complaints about Trump’s actions make clear. It’s too late to complain about wiping out trillions in stock market value—we’ve all learned it’s easily doable, however dangerous this knowledge is; but of course, once liberals taught us the lesson that you can react to COVID by printing trillions of dollars, it was inevitable that we would learn more dangerous lessons. Sacks is also largely reactive in his bellicose attitude. Chamath instead talks like the respectable America man, who is confident as much of his home as of his business, & who asserts his rights to influence policy on that basis. He adds the expertise the ordinary man lacks, perhaps the consequence of his great success, but he does not step beyond the limits of American opinion—he’s a patriot, not a partisan, at heart. Hence, it’s Chamath who answers all the demands for clarity about what America needs that Trump might be attempting to achieve. As a patriot, he can be a strong Trump supporter; but also clear-eyed about the objects of policy. He’s the only one who could plausibly speak for the majority of middle class Americans who are buffeted this way & that in the Biden-Trump years.

I’ll close with two thoughts on the debate. First, what is the agreement that underlies the disagreement? Empire. We call New York the Empire State. We once talked about the empire of liberty. Calling America imperial has become ordinary speech among intellectuals. But the character & structure of American empire are unclear—one reason is that the American military, surely, the greatest instrument of empire, is commonly mis-used & America has a bad record of winning wars to which they commit military power, whether men or material; moreover, the elites & the people are at odds over the military, when America has its first peer competitor. Another reason for the lack of clarity is more obviously connected to the tariff debate: The dollar—everyone in the world is strongly encouraged to use it, but it’s not clear whether that’s not at the expense of American manufacturing, since it can make export difficult. Who is using the military & the financial system for what purposes? Secondly, the character of the elites. The techno-lords are replacing the policy wonks. Out with Klein, in with Sacks. The propaganda of globalization is being replaced by the propaganda of innovation. Instead of commerce, we get industry. But notice that it is only males quarreling in their pride on this podcast, or in any politics or policy debate of importance. Whereas the reality is the gynaikocracy of HR, of judges increasingly, & of course so much of the state actors. Maybe these men will win & lose in their coalitions; maybe they’re all losing & the more urgent question is whether Sacks or Klein is a better adjunct of the gynaikocracy. The Sacks complaint about the Clinton years is basically that the elite liberals trusted the Chinese over Silicon Valley. The fact of the complaint reveals that Obama failed to co-opt Silicon Valley at the last moment liberals could do so. Strange to say, but the anger of the techno-lords makes them the same as us: Rejected sons of America coming back to claim their inheritance through Trump’s remarkable success & the future it opens up to the opponents of elite institutions. Sacks putting Klein in the same basket as Summers & accusing both of them of malfeasance or misfeasance amounting to treason—while simply ignoring the zombie Biden, but indicting Bush in the bargain—shows the same thinking one sees in political operators in DC, who have no inkling about bond v stock markets, AI or drone production… A new anti-elite patriotism can ask not about the stock market, but about steel production. What harsh future does this portend?