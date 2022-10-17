The Handsome Little Cygnet
A sweet story by Matt Mehan
Let me recommend a children’s book—my friend Matt Mehan, who teaches at Hillsdale College in DC, recently offered me a very pretty book he wrote, The Handsome Little Cygnet, together with his friend & illustrator, John Folley. Matt doesn’t know that it is my regular habit to watch hundreds of swans a week, which I recommend to anyone who likes birds, bu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.