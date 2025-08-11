PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tom_in_texas's avatar
tom_in_texas
4h

Oh, I see, I'm the problem and we can't look at current events in light of the outcomes and revalue the past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Titus Techera and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Titus Techera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture