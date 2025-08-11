The remarkable historian Lord Andrew Roberts took to the pages of the WSJ to denounce the supposed right that's turning against Churchill.

He's basically right: Churchill was a great man, people who hate Churchill primarily hate human greatness & are not to be trusted.

But there is a great deal that Lord Roberts gets wrong about what's happened to us & what's going to happen in the near future. He alludes to the major problem when he mentions “the lost trust in established institutions on both sides of the Atlantic,” but then he promptly changes the subject.

A quick look at those institutions shows decades of expensive failed wars that have been a political catastrophe; &, on the domestic front, elites that enforce illegal immigration against their own citizens (or subjects, in England). These are the realities of the 21st c., which we do not see enough of because those same elites censor public opinion in every conceivable way, as well as, in England, by arresting ordinary people by the tens of thousands a year for the crime of free speech.

Lord Roberts knows as well as anyone that if Churchill were alive today, he’d be arrested for racism. Or that if his Lordship started quoting some of Churchill’s written opinions, he’d be himself arrested for racism, hate speech, or whatever the phrase is.

So the memory of Churchill cannot defend our elite institutions. To use it to defend them, as is sometimes attempted, is shameless. Those institutions are run by elites who loathe Churchill. The heirs of the Progressive people whom Churchill so loathed in his own lifetime.

Why are people striking at Churchill? Because they hate the elites who rally behind Churchill—or hide behind him, i.e. our elites who talk about “our democracy” with every attack on democracy. What counts now is not the Greatest Generation who sacrificed so much, as Lord Roberts says—it’s the hated Boomers who trashed that generation, their parents, & civilization. Boris Johnson, for example, wrote a Churchill book, & promised like Churchill to defend England, he became PM on a promise to “take back control” & “get Brexit done,” whereupon he promptly betrayed his country & turned the illegal immigration catastrophe into something worse than it had been before him. So what is there left to be done?

Besides, our elites have done little or nothing to defend our heroes or statues since 2020. Who will defend their statues? The WSJ, for example, is increasingly hated or despised on the right itself, so where would you print defenses that have any chance of success? To turn around & blame Joe Rogan instead is beneath contempt.

Probably, a defense of Churchill requires remembering who he really was, a dissenter from cowardly elites running England into the ground, an opponent to decadence. It's true that crazy people on the supposed right are decadent, but the WSJ is also decadent—& the House of Lords is decadent, too. The Churchill of the Wilderness years cannot be claimed by people sitting atop the social hierarchy enjoying every privilege known to man while political catastrophe is ongoing & the conflict in England & America has reached the level of the regime itself. It will be instead enemies of the WSJ &c. that will claim that fighting man as their hero when they are able to learn from him.