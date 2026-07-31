Angela Merkel is still alive. In fact, she has just turned 72, so she probably has decades of life ahead of her, in which to see the consequences of her horrifying decision to import Middle Eastern savages by the million. Do you remember 2015? Merkel then said: “Wir haben so vieles geschafft—wir schaffen das.” We have dealt with so many things—we’ll deal with this, too. That was immigration politics then. Europe can no longer deal with things, however.

Yesterday, some 50,000 Moroccans rushed across the Spanish border into Ceuta (it’s in North Africa) to claim they’re now Europeans.

The only governable country in Europe, Italy, is against the invasion. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni:

Italian Foreign Affairs minister also blames the Spanish gov’t for giving amnesty to illegal aliens:

Here’s the rundown of the figureheads of European politics. Starting with the EU itself: The President of the Commission, the German Ursula von Der Leyen, has nothing to say. The Estonian Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy also has nothing to say. I assume they’re in favor of illegal aliens invading Europe. But here’s the “High Commissioner for Internal Affairs & Migration,” an Austrian dude:

He’s doing nothing; he’s not promising to do anything. He’s not telling anyone to do anything. But he says he’s fighting illegal immigration. That would have had him canceled for racism only a few years back.

The leader of the European Peoples’ Party, the major centrist political group in the EU, the German Manfred Weber, has stronger words:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also has nothing to say.

In England, a country ready to fall apart, the new Foreign Secretary, Ed Milliband, has nothing to say. The new PM also nothing. They’re Labourites, so they love illegal aliens replacing Englishmen. But let’s not forget, it was the Tories, from David Cameron to Theresa May to Boris Johnson all the way to Rishi Sunak who supervised the invasion of England by millions of savages in the years 2010-24. Also, let’s not forget it was Labour—Tony Blair, who’s also still alive—who began this catastrophic pro-migration politics in England, which was, back in that distant past of 1997, still the country of the English. (Scots were tolerated, being a small minority.)

In the Netherlands, they have a Turkish woman as Minister of Defense & Vice-Premier. She’s against the invasion:

So’s the Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister:

Dutch PM Rob Jetten said nothing, but reposted the above.

Finally, France, the only country that could save Europe, is in a bad situation. The French are against invasion, but the French gov’t hates the French people, so it’s not going to fix anything just now. What they can do is seal their border today, which may happen. French President Emmanuel Macron is shockingly silent, for perhaps the first time in his life. The French PM, Sebastien Lecornu, who is perhaps innocent because of insanity, is talking about animal rights at this time in a multi-post thread:

Meanwhile, in opposition, Marine le Pen, perhaps the next president of France (elections next year), is claiming an end to Schengen (the EU free movement agreement that is now the means for illegal alien invasion) if she wins.

It bears repeating: Europe is against more young Muslim men invading Europe. It’s just not clear who will stop them.