“Kaleidoscopic Democratic Soul” is a term of my own coinage, referring to a person’s soul, which we might also call his psyche or character, when it has been shaped, due to the influence of democracy, to seek out change and variation, and to manifest many ways of life in one. This shaping either occurs half-consciously, by way of the soul being raised by a democratic society to regard this life-pattern as normal, or, it occurs with a conscious conviction that this is the freest and most democracy-concordant way of life.

The idea here was first laid out by Plato, and with critical purpose, during the ancient era of democracy. Two millennia later the conceptual core of it reappeared, independent of his influence and under different labels, in writings by Alexis de Tocqueville, Walt Whitman, and a few others, as the modern era of democracy began. This suggests that Plato was onto something perennial, something likely to arise in any democratic regime.

The kaleidoscopic democratic soul has been seldom studied, which is surprising, for it proves a key idea in three respects.

1) For politics: according to Plato, and to a large degree Tocqueville also, unless one understands the ways of the kaleidoscopic soul, one will not know how democratic society tends to develop; and according to Whitman, one will not know how it ought to. Additionally, the culture-revolution we associate with the “60s,” though it extended several decades beyond that one, brought about changes which correspond to the kaleidoscopic pattern in every modern democratic people.

2) For “way-of-life studies”: every young person is obliged at some point to consider what the aim of his life will be, and every wise adult keeps this consideration in mind, measuring his progress and re-evaluating his aim. This is not merely a question of career and education, because it inevitably touches upon psychological/sociological views of personality types and societal roles, and brings in classic issues of ethics, since it always attempts to know the best model, or the best set of models, for human life. Plato understood that certain archetypal ways of life, like “hero,” “statesman,” “tyrant,” “poet,” and “philosopher,” were at the heart of such a discussion, but he also saw that “kaleidoscopic man” was another option which had appeal, particularly in democratic cities, and that it might make a serious case for itself.

3) For poetic artistry: Plato’s presentation of the kaleidoscopic soul is made in the course of his most famous work, The Republic, and close analysis reveals that it is linked to that work’s broad attack upon poetry’s too-elevated status. In his most important books, Leaves of Grass and Democratic Vistas, Whitman champions a kaleidoscopic model for the health of the soul, and connects this to his advocacy--and his own demonstration--of a more democracy-suited poetry. Though the chapters in Tocqueville’s Democracy in America which concern poetic artistry are few, likely the best commentator on the work, PoMoCon’s teacher Peter Augustine Lawler, suggests that the discussion of “The Sources of Poetry in Democratic Times” (that’s the title of the most relevant chapter) is central to Tocqueville’s entire theory. So I say the kaleidoscopic soul-pattern is as much an issue for our artists as it is for our political thinkers or our guides to the way-of-life questions. The poetic artist who does not consider the influence of the kaleidoscopic model upon his audience, and likely upon his own soul as well, will fail at a basic level, unable to direct his art towards what is most needed to stir human flourishing in our era. Both Plato and Whitman, from different sides of the discussion, would affirm that.

Donald Yeomans, “Kaleidoscopic V".” Recently part of a Haywood County Arts Council exhibition, North Carolina.

The Love of Change

It takes study to get a firm grasp of the idea of the kaleidoscopic democratic soul. That said, it is clear from the outset that this soul-type’s most distinctive trait is its love of change and variety.

We’ll begin with a passage from Plato’s Republic, book VIII. While the account of the democratic regime and soul found there refers alternately to the “democratic soul” or the “democratic man,” it also speaks of the democratic way of life as “multi-colored” (557c) and describes the democratic soul’s movements as being somewhat cyclical, which is why my innovation in terminology fits Plato’s thinking. It is but a slight shift in terminology, but it facilitates the comparing of his concept with various ones of modern thinkers, and, it helps us to wonder whether we could think of a non-kaleidoscopic model of the democratic soul, or of a non-democratic model of the kaleidoscopic one.

But let us now look at the passage:

[He]…lives along day by day, gratifying the desire that occurs to him, at one time drinking and listening to the flute, at another downing water and reducing; now practicing gymnastic, and again idling and neglecting everything; and sometimes spending his time as though he were occupied with philosophy. Often he engages in politics and, jumping up, says and does whatever chances to come to him; and if he ever admires any soldiers, he turns in that direction; and if it’s money-makers, in that one. And there is neither order nor necessity in his life, but calling this life sweet, free, and blessed, he follows it throughout. (561d)

One key to understanding this is that it is presented within the “slope” of five parallel regimes and souls, which takes up all of Republic book VIII, and about half of book IX. The main soul-patterns presented therein, besides the democratic man’s, are the philosopher’s, the warrior’s, the moneymaker’s, and the tyrannic man’s (which in most instances merely results in the criminal’s life). A certain organization of three posited “parts” of the soul—the calculative, the spirited, and the desiradative--characterizes each, and a certain political regime corresponds to each soul-type, namely, the philosopher-ruled “best regime” described in the central books of the Republic, the Sparta-like timocracy, the commerce-oriented oligarchy, the democracy, and the tyranny, in that order.

Thus, one thing this passage indicates is that the democratic man attempts to live four of the five main ways of life, and to pack them into one, by a kind of alternation. For we see him at one point behaving like the philosopher, at another like the warrior, at another like the money-making oligarchic man, and at another like the pleasure-seeking and free-speaking citizens of democratic life. That is the basic picture, although a sense of his randomly following his impulses is more emphasized than any deliberate plan, and he notably omits the “forbidden” (again, criminal) impulses of the tyrannic soul from his menu of options, as befits his commitment to democracy.

Now just prior to this passage, we are told that this man seeks to follow all of his impulses in a spontaneous manner; so, he can be thought of as heeding all his desires equally.(561c) He is a microcosm of the democratic regime, which is charged with treating each citizen equally, and which in ancient Greece utilized selection by lot to assign many public duties.

The critical undertow of this should be evident enough, and is obvious to the readers of the whole work, struck by the contrast between the ease of the democratic life and the rigorous ethical training of the guardians of the best regime, aka “Kallipolis.” Plato leads us to judge the democratic man as hopelessly inconstant, and shunning any abiding virtue education. Worse, he leads us to expect that he will begin to indulge the tyrannic desires he officially foreswore. That is, while the democratic soul is one of many colors, it corrupts itself, inevitably over generations, but in many cases quite quickly, and becomes the tyrannic one,—in 60s rock terms, “Woodstock begets Altamont,” and the jaded hippie winds up singing “no colors anymore, I want them to turn black.”

Whitman’s Take

It is necessary, however, to wonder whether there could be a re-evaluation of the basic idea here that would be positive. Consider an account that would not present the kaleidoscopic man as proceeding so haphazardly, but rather, one which stressed his being knowingly receptive to the impressions made by various ways of life, and daringly willing to undergo the self-experimentation of living each of them. Such an account is essentially what Walt Whitman provides in many of his poems and essays, and especially in his long poem “Song of Myself.”

There is one point in this potent work, coming just after a long riff wherein Whitman has described some seventy different types of persons and ways of life one could observe in his America, among these the “pure contralto,” the “carpenter,” the newly-ordained “deacons,” the “farmer” on a “First-day loafe” who “looks at the oats and ryes,” the “lunatic,” the “jour printer,” the “quadroon girl…sold at the auction-stand,” the “groups of newly-come immigrants,” the “marksman” at “the western turkey-shooting,” the “clean-hair’d Yankee girl” who “works with her sewing machine or in the factory or mill,” the “canal boy,” the “President holding a cabinet council,” and the “connoisseur” of paintings, where he says

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And these tend inward to me, and I tend outward to them, And such as it is to be of these more or less I am And of these one and all I weave the song of myself. (15)

The variety of 1840s and 50s America impacts his soul, and he submits to this, shaping his poem, and to some extent his self also, in the image of his multifarious society.

Is this not honest about what a generous-minded response to such a society will tend to be? If what America has accomplished is to be celebrated, wouldn’t this be one of the best ways to do so? Some may mock Whitman’s “idealism,” but is he not offering up a fairly realistic report of how America has impacted his own soul? “I resist anything better than my own diversity,” he soon says, (16) and near the end of the poem, his unfurls his most iconic lines:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Do I contradict myself? Very well then I contradict myself, (I am large, I contain multitudes.)(51)

We have no reason to think Whitman was responding to Plato’s account, but nonetheless, his poem does suggest that a man like book VIII’s “democratic man” would be on the right track. To be more precise, if that man’s attempt to embody many different types of life were done with a determination to avoid the enslaving sides of vice—but were also done with an equal aversion to a renunciation of physical pleasures—it would for Whitman be a move into greater health, into “largeness” of spirit. He sought to make of his own persona an example of this:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Walt Whitman, a kosmos, of Manhattan the son, Turbulent, fleshy, sensual, eating, drinking and breeding, No sentimentalist, no stander above men and women or apart from them, No more modest than immodest. Unscrew the locks from the doors! Unscrew the doors themselves from their jambs! …I speak the pass-word primeval, I give the sign of democracy, By God! I will accept nothing which all cannot have their counterpart of on the same terms. (24)

Whatever we say about Whitman’s influence upon subsequent literature, it matters that not a few of the living-in-the-wake-of-the-60s-revolution political theorists of 1970s-2010s, ones who labelled themselves “democratic,” “postmodernist,” or “multicultural” theorists, looked to him for inspiration. And a major cultural figure of those just-yesterday times, David Bowie, made a kind of “Sound and Image” fashion-art out of the way he displayed “Changes” in his own persona, riding the waves of ferment stirred by the sexual revolution and the arrival of rock music, boldly displaying, as Whitman did with his more homosexual desires, his bisexual proclivities, and saying at one point that he was like a “collector” of various “personalities and ideas.” The artistry of both Bowie and Whitman explored what it would be to live as a Man/Woman of Many Colors, as a Kaleidoscopic Soul. And in Whitman’s case, he exhorted his compatriots to live this way as a matter of civic duty, suggesting they would not be fully American nor democratic if they refused. This lesson of his, helped along by figures like Bowie, has been so well-digested as to become second-nature for a majority of the democracies’ citizens across the globe; if these are not as flamboyant or poetic as Whitman and Bowie, this merely reflects the fact that the kaleidoscopic has become regularized.

Such, then, is quick sketch of the kaleidoscopic democratic soul, with Whitman giving us the positive angle upon it, Plato the negative.

The Development of My Idea

My thinking on this began not with noticing Whitman’s take, but Plato’s. When studying the Republic at St. John’s College, that citadel of the “Great-Books-only” approach, I became intrigued by the depth of its critique of democracy, and noticed how much of it seemed to directly apply to the 60s revolution that so set the agenda for political and cultural debate in my era—this was the late 90s. During subsequent doctoral studies, I also noticed the similarity of Tocqueville’s chapter on the “restlessness of the Americans” to Plato’s account of the democratic soul—that led to my dissertation, in which I compared the two thinkers on what I then called the “Inconstant Democratic Character.” I also began to be convinced of the relevance of Whitman and Bowie to the discussion, so I composed a few essays on Bowie songs which I eventually published in my “Carl’s Rock Songbook” series, and I studied Whitman on the side. It became evident that if I were to expand my dissertation’s conversation to bring Bowie and Whitman into it, or to say nearly the same thing, to bring a positive assessment of the kaleidoscopic life up against Plato’s and Tocqueville’s largely critical ones, Whitman would be the key figure. For one thing, he could articulate a theory for what he was up to in a way Bowie could not, or would not. Additionally, I saw it would be necessary to compare the three thinkers on the subject of democratic poetry.

These reflections led to other discoveries. I realized that there were thinkers, whom we may loosely label “communitarian,” who somewhat like Whitman, sought to develop a concept of the kind of character most suited to democracy’s thriving, but who did so without centering it upon the kaleidoscopic pattern. The most compelling of these was the Strauss-influenced but stoutly “capital-D Democratic” master of American intellectual history, Wilson Carey McWilliams, the author of The Idea of Fraternity in America, and of two rich collections of essays, Redeeming Democracy in America and The Democratic Soul. But his democratic soul was just about the opposite of the kaleidoscopic one, since it was shaped in a collective spirit, one that would cooperate with fellow citizens, practice the virtues of the republican community, and learn how to “rule and be ruled in turn,” as Aristotle once put it. Also, in the course of some studies of Ralph Ellison’s essays, I realized that throughout his essays and novels he had wrestled with the Whitmanian model of the good life, and had made a number of convincing attempts at adapting it to, or putting it in dialogue with, a bluesy realism. That is, I saw that Ellison’s thought on democratic identity permitted one to see what a sobered Whitmanian case for the kaleidoscopic life would consist of, even though Ellison himself never fully endorsed that case. This is important, because there are aspects of Whitman’s own presentation which are just too easy to mock, refute, or dismiss. Ellison’s thought forces us, in other words, to take the core Whitmanian insights seriously.

Three other influences on my thought here: 1) Allan Bloom, my initial guide through the Republic, 2) Chantal Delsol, who has focused on the kaleidoscopic pattern of the contemporary democratic person, which she labels as one of “indeterminacy,” and 3) again, Peter Augustine Lawler.

All these debts and turns in my thinking acknowledged, I stress that it began with and remains most shaped by Plato’s account.

The Idea’s Place, or Lack of it, in the “Great Conversation”

Quite a few of Plato’s suggestions and provocations in his dialogues led to philosophic discussions which extended down the ages. Numerical confirmation of this long-noticed pattern came when the scholars working for the Britannica company under the leadership of Mortimer Adler sought to chart, in a special volume called the Syntopicon, the way the texts they had collected and marketed as The Great Books Of the Western World often discussed a number of “Great Ideas,” such as Happiness, Universals, Love, Justice, and Nature. In most cases they located the first philosophic discussions of said ideas in one or several of Plato’s dialogues.

Table of contents for Britannica’s “Syntopicon,” Vol. 1. 100 ‘Great Idea’s in all.

But this pattern did not develop in the case of Plato’s Kaleidoscopic Democratic Soul. Beyond one brief and simplifying discussion of it in a section of Aristotle, scattered possible allusions in Cicero and Plutarch, and a few discussions in commentaries on the Republic, such as the one by Al-Farabi, as far as we can tell it was seldom taken up as an idea that needed to be further discussed. One tempting hypothesis for this is that those engaged in philosophic conversation became less interested in all things democratic shortly after Plato’s and Aristotle’s time, due to a sense that democracy, and what we call “republican government” generally, was on the way out. First, due to the power of Macedon and the Hellenistic kingdoms that grew out of it, and second, due to Roman expansion, the independent city states of the Greeks (and those of certain non-Roman Italians) diminished in importance, and eventually dwindled to minor administrative units of the Roman empire, which would itself strip its own republican institutions of all real power. A very long era unfolded in which there seemed no immediate need to think about whether democracy was a good regime or not, nor about the soul-type that went with democracy.

This hypothesis is supported by the fact that the first noticeable reappearance of the idea of kaleidoscopic democratic character occurs after 1800. That is precisely when it began to become apparent that a new sort of democracy, given the thirst for it revealed by the French Revolution, and more importantly, given the successful testing of a well-balanced form of it in America, was likely going to become the key regime of the future. Thus, the first presentations of democratic soul-character that are comparable to Plato’s are provided by Alexis de Tocqueville in his Democracy in America, published in two volumes in 1835 and 1840, and by Walt Whitman in his Leaves of Grass, in 1855. Both authors declare that democracy is now on the march in an unprecedented way, and that this demands radically new examinations of society and culture. Whitman phrases it this way, in the long essay “Democratic Vistas”: “democracy” in “manners…religion, literature…in all public and private life” can “no more be stopp’d than the tides.”(1871, p. 956 of the Library of America vol.) As we have seen, Whitman feels this means, among other things, a move toward a variety-encompassing way of life. Tocqueville also suggests that psychic multiplicity tends to be the way of the new societies. In America, he notices that most souls, even the most business-focused ones, are characterized by a “restlessness,” and a “love of change,” such that one seldom sees them settling into a single place or career. They may loudly announce that they have now arrived, that they are now ready to stick to one thing, but they soon leave so as to take their “changing desires” into new frontiers, new tasks, new lives. (DA, Vol. II, Part III, Chap. 13)

From the 1830s on, in addition to what we find in Tocqueville and Whitman, we notice a number of less-extensive sketches that also talk of a diversity-enacting life linked to democracy’s realization. One of these is the flash of description Karl Marx provided in his German Ideology (1846) of the kind of life he thought would come into being once capitalism, in his judgment the great bane of true democracy, was overthrown. It would be a life in which one could “do one thing today and another tomorrow,” and within the day itself, “hunt in the morning, fish in the afternoon, rear cattle in the evening, and criticize [i.e., philosophize] after dinner,” just as one had a mind to do.(p. 160 in The Marx-Engels Reader) Many of the era’s sketches of the kaleidoscopic, however, come not from revolutionary socialists, but from liberal progressives. They draw them in the course of arguing how the modern person should achieve full self-development; and as in Marx, these descriptions tout the cultivation of multiple sides of the person’s talents and personality. Ralph Waldo Emerson, J.S. Mill, John Dewey, and Herbert Croly are among such. Finally, I should mention there are a few other critical 19th-century sketches besides Tocqueville’s, among them a few passages in Nietzsche.

Jen Stark, “Cosmographic,” paper sculpture

Why I’m Talking about the Kaleidoscopic Soul Now

What you have been reading began as introductory material for a book project I have since shelved, finally realizing it was just too ambitious for anyone to pull off. It would have centered on a dialogue between Plato, Whitman, and Tocqueville, but would have also brought in later thinkers and figures like Ellison, Delsol, and Bowie.

So why am I talking about it now? There are a couple of reasons. First, I want to deepen my reflections on “way of life studies” by considering how a few interesting figures, such as Alcibiades and Homer’s Odysseus fit into it, and in particular, if it is correct to think of those two as instances of the kaleidoscopic soul. That is only going to work if my readers have some notion of my conception of it.

Second, the essays I want to write on these figures are preparatory to a more limited book project I am toying with (one in addition to the one I’m trying to stir interest in about contemporary “conservative” suppression of the Covid-vax-harms story!!!), one which compares the overlapping character studies in Plato, Plutarch, and Shakespeare of certain political personages, especially Coriolanus, Pericles, Alcibiades, Timon of Athens, Mark Antony, and Dion. I will also be exploring how these figures fit, or not, into Plato’s presentation of five soul types. Thus, though the book will be most driven by comparison of the three thinkers’ judgments of republican government and its long-term prospects, judgments revealed by their character studies, it will also compare what we might call the archetypal and the history-specific methods of studying politically-relevant character types. It will be a book far more confined to classical-era topics than my dropped grandiose project, but nonetheless, it will afford me opportunities to explore the kaleidoscopic soul and its relation to democracy.

But regardless of how that book develops or not, PoMoCon’s readers should find the essays I’m planning in preparation for it ones of great interest, and this essay a useful preparation for them. After all, one cannot encounter figures like Odysseus, Alcibiades, Pericles, Coriolanus, and Plato’s Kaleidoscopic Democrat, and then just “stay on the fence” about them!