Yesterday, I wrote about the anti-ICE riots in Minnesota. Today, I’d like to show you some of the emerging pro-riot thinking on the left. Major podcaster & NYU Prof. Scott Galloway, who has recently had a bestseller with the self-help volume Notes on Being a Man, has some thoughts on how to destroy the Trump admin (x clip here). He used to talk markets; he was a TED talk guy—he’s now talking revolution! It comes down to elites coordinating to bring down the economy for an extended period of time by shutting down consumption. It’s a remarkable, revealing idea for three different reasons. First, the attack is on America in general, not on Trump. Americans would suffer, millions of people at least, & Galloway acknowledges that “people living paycheck to paycheck” would suffer most. But he claims, that’s exactly why it works. Why would such unheard of tactics work? Because power is in the markets, the economy—not in elections or politics. (Galloway’s a professor of marketing in a business school.) The markets, however, are not an aggregate of individual choices, they are a system of institutions administered by wealthy liberals to crush their rivals if those rivals, like Trump, win elections. In short, democracy should lose to oligarchy. If this is the principle, then it’s easy to see why causing harm to millions of American citizens is an easy price to pay; indeed, American citizens may have it coming, since they voted for Trump.

Next, the evidence that Galloway brings to his analysis is also interesting. Consider his inspiration: The BLM riots of 2020, which he eulogizes while reducing them analytically to a consequence of the COVID economic shock. So he proposes to engineer a similar shock in order to get another massive political revolt against Trump: If wealthy people cut their consumption 10% while middle class & working class people cut theirs 5%, the GDP would go negative almost overnight. Galloway claims this is not a strike, it’s not that sort of crass, unintelligent behavior—he talks about mechanics & mathematics: Science is his authority. But practically, it is a strike, but by consumers rather than producers, which he also calls “the power of the purse.” The bourgeoisie attacking the vulgar, strangely enough, by mobilizing violent, irresponsible people.

Finally, there is something interesting in the narrow-mindedness of the idea. The elite class that is supposed to engineer such a coup against the electoral majority is the sophisticated, globalized class that dominates higher education & administers international arrangements. Yet “the consumers’ strike” would destroy the globalized world. It’s not just Trump—the world as a whole couldn’t deal with this shock, nor would foreign leaders be able to take it lying down, since they are answerable to their own elites & their peoples. It would make Trump’s tariffs look like a minor adjustment of current account balances! Moreover, America is has not only a hegemony, not to say an empire—but also enemies. Internal conflict—a civil war of the elite impoverishing its enemies to bring them to their knees—would give China a great advantage. The idea is madness, in short; the political irresponsibility, however, matches the rhetorical situation—it’s narrow-minded because it addresses the narrow-minded: These are the sophists of Progress talking to their small audience, egging on the hysterical or indignant without taking any responsibility. They make money off their clever speeches, so they tend to prize speech-making among human powers; but they cannot help admitting somehow that violence & suffering count more—that deeds count more—but those deeds are always going to be done by someone else somewhere else, where people get their hands dirty. We’re not just talking about the fantastic triumph of the consumers in political conflict, but in everything. Giving orders would overcome recalcitrance or partisanship because, paradoxically, the most obsessed money-makers will prove to be the most willing to give up money. That’s unlikely.

So far, “the consumers’ strike” might seem like a matter of elite policy: Galloway is bragging in a confessional mood that he’s trying to get politicians, public figures to act on his ideas. But then look it from the other, populist side: Here’s pop culture, with even more impeccable left-wing credentials: Guitarist Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine calls for the “general strike,” long part of the socialist ideology of the 19th century.

The Scott Galloway-Tom Morello convergence on "the strike" is the pluperfect example of elite corruption. They are somehow aware that they're supposed to be incredibly punitive, because, after all, their class has the whip hand of the rest of America, but they want no responsibility for the power involved in executing punishment. It's Diet Coke revenge.

I’ve got some thoughts on what how come our elites are converging on such ideas, & what we should do about it, those of us who don’t want to end up under such a tyranny: