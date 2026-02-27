Christopher F. Rufo has a very good new column about the left-wing turn to economics:

Chris describes the hysterical histrionics of our activists in recent years, how they’ve moved very quickly from race (BLM) to transgender to economics/Mamdani, in about five years. Confiscatory taxation, from California to the Netherlands, is the new elite idea. A kind of third-worldism is everywhere obvious, from Blue America to Britain, France, Germany, &c.

I can offer a more complicated picture of the last decade or so of Progressive violence & screaming: Remember 2015-2017, the activism was all about sex: Gay marriage / metoo.

Before that, it was all about race, since Obama’s interventions in police incidents, race riots, & “the case for reparations.”

Whereas the last time there was any left-wing discourse on economics was the short-lived, but influential event, Occupy Wall Street, in the fall of 2011. Perhaps there was a similar, briefer moment, too, in the Bernie campaign of 2016.

My interpretation of what’s going on is that we’re experiencing a rare kind of generational change, because there are too many things aligning—from demographics to politics to the economy & technology. More fundamental questions arise when the connections between these domains become obvious; & more radical political possibilities thus open, too.

So act accordingly. I’ve a theoretical observation & a couple of practical ones to offer: