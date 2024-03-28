New movie podcast — Prof. Miles Smith IV of Hillsdale joins me to talk about Il Gattopardo, the 1963 Luchino Visconti movie starring Burt Lancaster, Alain Delon, & Claudia Cardinale (with a cameo by a then-young Terence Hill, a favorite of our own CJ Wolfe) adapted from the 1958 novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. This novel was an incredible success…