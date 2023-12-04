“The Mask of Anarchy,” 2023
When Shelley and Conservatives Agree
Item: there’s “panic on the streets of Dublin,” and typical elite recourse to slogan-talk to compose the Official Version of what happened. (Try this experiment: find a way to toss the phrase “far-right” into as many utterances or thoughts of yours as possible, say, 527 times in a single day, and see if you are more intelligent, or less, at the end o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.