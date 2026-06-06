Why don’t we yet have the Milius Film Institute? We’re at the beginning of a huge generational change, a civilizational moment, & liberals have completely surrendered the culture. Why not take it over now? All this came to mind reading Amanda Milius’s recent movie posts.

The Milius Film Institute would have to have three constitutional rules following in the steps of John Milius.

1. Make movies about men!

Nothing is more censored or more transgressive now, & therefore nothing is more promising--a connection to our tradition going back to Homer, but also a step into the future, over the carcass of leftwing nihilism!

2. Make movies that bring out human greatness, especially in great conflicts.

Over against an elite feminized to previously unimaginable levels, where pacifism & suicide are the ruling ideology, daring to face conflict is the most obvious way to return to understanding our own nature, not to say being proud of ourselves.

3. Favor those few who can speak up for themselves against the fashionable or the popular.

No more mediocrities, however polished or even decent. Voices, not echoes.

Four rules, actually

4. Focus on America!

It will takes us a generation to wash away the shame of wasting the 250th an.

Amanda also has a remarkable point never before proposed: Start with the Milius scripts themselves! You can teach writers, you can recruit directors, you can make actors by giving them grand storytelling to inhabit. Love of beauty can be inspired & it will inspire artists in turn.

My partial criticism of Amanda is the “make it good first, conservative or whatever second.” Art is guided by civilizational responsibility. If you’re a feminist, John Milius makes no sense to you (i.e. if you’re a feminist, John Milius is your dark fantasy). All of the American elite is now feminist. You cannot avoid the polemical situation & you cannot be neutral. Contrariwise, if you’re John Milius, feminism is the death cult in Conan. You cannot not fight it—it’s your destiny!

So it’s harder & it’s easier than Amanda suggests. It’s harder because you can’t go back to some “free speech” defensive position that nobody will pay for, much less defend. But it’s much easier, because you can finally admit how many great artists of the past were rightwing, especially the modernists, & therefore that we have a lot to work with, draw from, compete against. No more playing coy. We have a lifeline to our civilizational inheritance, we can assume responsibility, we can correct for the most obvious, most art-killing defects of the time.