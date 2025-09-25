The other day I talked to my friend Auron MacIntyre about the dangers of decapitation strikes on the now surging political right. Auron & I tried to lay out the psychology & the organization of rightwing politics in America now, both because it’s a very dangerous moment—we may be seeing the culmination of a series of leftwing political assassination attempts going back to 2017—& because the unique opportunities & difficulties of the political right have to be understood to be dealt with. So, we can neither assume we simply get to live safely under the rule of law, nor can we assume that if we imitate liberal modes of organization or action while negating their conclusions, we’ll do fine. It’s time to take responsibility for our own politics, but also for America as a whole. This is what I take to have been Charlie Kirk’s mission &, therefore, the best way to honor him.