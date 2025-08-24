Scarlett Johansson started out as a child actress in family movies in the ‘90s. Then she somehow became the only actress in her time to work with a very large number of notable directors, about a dozen of them. I don’t know if they sought her out, or if she sought out directors, or if she was just famous & the movies need famous actresses. She’s probably also the hardest working lady in Hollywood, to judge by how many projects she undertakes a year. She also made a vast fortune acting a rather useless part in Marvel movies. She’s now 40, directing a movie, & if her career is over, it’s because cinema is dead. Cinema is memory, if it doesn’t have a future, so it depends on the memorable artists: Tom Cruise seems to understand this—he’s always chased after major directors—so does Johannson, with perhaps more success.

The Man Who Wasn't There (2001), Coen Bros (1)

Ghost World (2001), Terry Zwigoff (2)

Lost in Translation (2003), Sofia Coppola

Match Point (2005), Woody Allen (3)

The Island (2005), Michael Bay (4)

Scoop (2006), Woody Allen

The Black Dahlia (2006), Brian De Palma (5)

The Prestige (2006), Christopher Nolan (6)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), Woody Allen

We Bought a Zoo (2011), Cameron Crowe (7)

Under the Skin (2013), Jonathan Glazer (8)

Her (2013), Spike Jonze (9)

Lucy (2014), Luc Besson (10)

Hail, Caesar! (2016), Coen Bros

Isle of Dogs (2018), Wes Anderson (11)

Marriage Story (2019), Noah Baumbach (12)

Asteroid City (2023), Wes Anderson

The Phoenician Scheme (2025), Wes Anderson

Most of these are good movies, some very good, some just entertainments, only one is unwatchable. I left out directors like Jon Favreau & Taika Waititi, who have nothing to offer as artists however entertaining they are as flatterers, judging by their success with Marvel or critics, or Kristin Scott Thomas, a better actress than Johannson, or James Gray, who never quite achieved a vision, although he is clearly more talented than most directors. All in all, Johannson is the model of an actress in the feminist era, unique for avoiding the tendency of the time to ruin art. Maybe commerce is the balancing or moderating factor, maybe something else. It would be worthwhile knowing, since there’s a lot of business depending on it; as well, the pop culture still somehow matters in America.

Below, here are my seven recommendations—these are not her popular movies, but they span her career, she has major roles in all of them, mostly the female lead, & they’re the best work she’s done.