As I just learned on Steve Kirsch’s stack, the new album Silent War by Five Times August, the important anti-lockdown (and populist-conservative?) folk artist praised recently here by Titus, is now out.
Buy it. Make it a bestseller.
Even if you’re kinda meh about singer-songwriter folk.
And don’t miss the videos, some of which are meticulously-constru…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.