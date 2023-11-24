The New World, nature & grace
Thanksgiving podcast
Dear readers of PoMoCon, here’s some Thanksgiving weekend viewing: Terrence Malick’s 2005 movie about the origins of America, The New World. I did a podcast with Hannah Long about it, we talked about love & faith, about the Puritans, & about Malick’s way of making movies. Had we had time, we’d have gotten around to his use of Wagner’s Prelude to the Rhe…
