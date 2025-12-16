

The 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS) document was fascinating to read, and is currently being debated in many quarters. Liberal critics dislike the section on Europe at the end; I don’t think there’s much new there personally (see VP JD Vance’s February speech at the Munich Security Conference).

Other things in the NSS caught my eye. The first thing I said on reading it was: “Michael Anton had to have written this”; and indeed Claremont’s American Mind podcast confirms he had a hand in writing the drafts at State. Its coherence and simple logic had the feel of an Angelo Codevilla-like approach to foreign policy.



What was most interesting to me was not the sections breaking down the US strategy in particular regions, but the initial sections on more general goals. In a section on the principle of “Competency and Merit,” the document states:

The success of radical ideologies that seek to replace competence and merit with favored group status would render America unrecognizable and unable to defend itself. At the same time, we cannot allow meritocracy to be used as a justification to open America’s labor market to the world in the name of finding “global talent” that undercuts American workers.

The first sentence follows based on what the Supreme Court announced in Harvard v. SFFA (2023), that affirmative action violates the equal protection clause.



The second sentence- as far as I am aware- is the resolution of a debate that went on inside the Trump administration in January of 2025. Elon Musk argued H1-B visas should be offered to bring in “global talent” rather than offer those jobs to “mediocre” American talent. His one time DOGE brother, Vivek Ramaswamy, publicly disagreed with him on Twitter (X) about this matter. Vivek was basically forced out as a result.

But Musk wrapped his work in DOGE in May of 2025, and then had a public split with President Trump on Twitter (X). The quote in the NSS seems clear that President Trump has come around to the Vivek side of this debate, in favor of cultivating American talent rather than trying to import it.