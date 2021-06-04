What do many of today's Hollywood movies and the gut wrenching video of George Floyd's death have in common?
They are OBSCENE, Harry Clor would say.
Carl reminded me in a comment on my last post that we as Conservatives should not try to deal with leftist CANCEL CULTURE by becoming free speech absolutists/libertarians ourselves. We should simply align wit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.