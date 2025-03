I’m giving a lecture on the Olympic Spirit today, commenting on Chariots of Fire, a remarkably successful movie from 1981 about track & field athletes.

You can listen to the lecture at 8pm Eastern on the Hillsdale website.

Also, here’s William Blake’s poem Jerusalem sung by the Ambrosian Singers; the music is by Sir Hubert Parry, from 1916; orchestration by Elgar.