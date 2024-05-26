It’s hard to believe now, a quarter-century later, but there was a time when everyone loved The Phantom Menace. That time was May 18, 1999, the day before the first entry in George Lucas’ trilogy of prequels to the original Star Wars opened. The last day when fans could imagine the movie for themselves, dream up their own visions of the thousand genera…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.