The only category of successful American that has transformed into some version of “rightwing” in the 21st c. is the techbro. It’s also the only category that’s unselfconsciously dominated by males. Tech billionaires are also the only very smart people who are outspoken. Outspoken nowadays means Progressive mediocrities. Shrill, not proud. Hysterical not insightful. Obsolescent industries, like media, not new ones, like digital tech. Especially obvious since the two are brought together in a monstrous mix through “social media.”

So just look at the GOP v. Dem conflict at that level to get a glimpse of the future. Pro-Trump techno-lords include Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Palmer Luckey, Marc Andreessen & Ben Horowitz, David Sacks—even Mark Zuckerberg made some PR gestures in that direction. Pro-Biden/Harris competitors would be Paul Graham, Reid Hoffman. This is a male v. female split. The most boyish, Tom Sawyer Americans now are Palmer Luckey & Elon. Only people like them are immune to the female drama going on in America.

Palmer Luckey

So why aren’t they more popular? Why aren’t the techno-lords winning? Why is America in such a bad mood? That’s the difficulty, & it cannot be avoided because tech now manages society & has replaced entertainment as our pop culture. Let’s now look at the psychology underlying this political drama. Liberalism requires a certain psychology—optimism on the basis of, well, cynicism—which is much harder to instill in women, because the process is itself what is now called traumatic & the result, money, is underwhelming: Men find it much easier to idealize money than women do; if we take greed to mean the belief that you can measure a man by money, that it proves something, then greed is a male passion.

So if tech progress requires tech-bros who know nothing about women to remake society through software, but society requires women as the agents of transgressive, Progressive individualism, they're the primary users of that software, then we're in trouble: Women will not loyally or gallantly sacrifice for the hierarchic ideals of innovation, empire-building, expansion. If social media is an army, it will only fight itself. The conquest of nature, in itself a manly, adventurous project, is also a female, domestic necessity now, institutionalized, to be administered.

Here’s sensitive billionaire Graham quoting a “rightwing” psychologist

Never mind that the democracy is falling apart, because this is now taken for granted by our elites. Just focus on the process of “upper-middle class-ification,” as Banfield called it in The Unheavenly City, & you will notice that the indefinite acquisitiveness (as opposed to spending) our commercial regime relies on cannot be instilled in women as in men. You can't build a female Silicon Valley, however effeminate it already looks; you can only have a female Ivy League; self-improvement & self-expression, the ideals of the middle class, fall apart as male & female, absent political constraints, leading to the divided society we now see. The collapse of male self-improvement was a political necessity for the advancement of female liberation, there was no way to do it without cruelty, punishment, revenge; but the result is that female self-expression is now “depression,” “mental health issues,” & all the therapeutic-pharmacological paraphernalia of everyday life, from scented candles to SSRIs & anti-psychotics. That's inevitable—crazy as it seems, it's a way of trading property for experience, which is our new economy, it's a way of managing our lives, as opposed to managing the world, & the major reason it's happening is habit, not innovation. When women have no one left to blame but themselves, they don't stop the blame game, they just pass it on to girls.

Welcome to the 21st c.