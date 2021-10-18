The Powell Doctrine and Just War Theory
In honor of Colin Powell, who passed today at age 84, I am posting a paper I wrote in graduate school but never published discussing the “Powell Doctrine” on military intervention. May he rest in peace.
https://www.academia.edu/58861720/The_Powell_Doctrine_and_Just_War_Theory?source=swp_share
Here is a clip from the paper:
The "Powell Doctrine"
At the end o…
