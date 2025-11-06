I took a hiatus from blogging for awhile due to the heavy amount of reading I have been doing to prepare for my seminar on American Political Thought, but it is good to be back! In the APT course I have some excellent students- we read through the entire Federalist Papers, and we are on track to finish Don Fehrenbacher’s massive book The Dred Scott Case (1978) before Christmas.

I have wanted to read (and teach) Fehrenbacher since my days at Claremont Graduate school. Harry Jaffa was still living back then, and he always recommended the Stanford historian as one of the few utterly trustworthy scholars of the subjects he spoke about. Fehrenbacher’s graduate assistant on the Dred Scott book, Charley Lofgren, was also part of the History faculty at CMC; he wrote a book on Plessy v Ferguson. I knew the general outlines the buildup to the case from Dr. Kesler’s class on American Political Thought; he provided us with this handout (obviously typewritten a long time ago by someone- perhaps Jaffa? I added the numbers in the left margin):

Besides all those facts, there are many fascinating themes contained in Fehrenbacher’s tome. One theme is that the antebellum slave advocates could not stand to hear moral critiques (due to their “honor” code); hence the gag rule in Congress. Second- many abolitionist critics of slavery cooperated with pro-slavery measures in the course of fulfilling official duties for the United States. Third- it was ambiguity which allowed the compromises with slavery to continue as long as they did. But those ambiguities led to a failed attempt at judicial resolution due to one last theme, borrowed from Tocqueville: that “There is hardly any political question in the United States that sooner or later does not turn into a judicial question.”

I was particularly interested by a section of the book on the topic of Popular Sovereignty (“Pop Sov”), prior to Stephen A. Douglas’ defense of the notion in his debates with Lincoln. That epic debate every student of Jaffa knows well: Douglas argued the majority of the people in the territories ought to decide the slavery question, and that he “didn’t care” if people in the territories voted for slavery or not. However, Douglas did not just come up with the idea himself. Jaffa writes in Crisis of the House Divided (1959):

What Douglas sought above all else in January 1854 was make the doctrine of popular sovereignty, which had been an article of languid party faith since Cass’s Nicholson letter in the ‘48 campaign, into a passionate creed. Hitherto it had been strongly held only by the northwestern Democracy; Cass was senator from Michigan. As a party doctrine for resolving the slavery controversy, and for laying the foundation for an American empire, popular sovereignty was something of a novelty. Its aptness for American party politics lay in its shrewd turning to political advantage of some of the deepest-rooted American traditions…

…What Douglas meant to do was to appeal to the spirit of, and attachment to, the principles of town-meeting democracy as a way of removing the slavery incubus from American politics. (p144-145)

Douglas made Pop Sov into a real political philosophy rooted in some parts of the American soul, in other words. Before, it was more of a clever tactical stance.

Congressman Lewis Cass, 1848 Democratic nominee for President

But what of this Cass? Fehrenbacher writes:

it was Lewis Cass who made the doctrine of popular sovereignty peculiarly his own in a public letter dated Christmas Eve and addressed to A.O.P. Nocholson of Tennessee. The Democratic nomination of Cass [for President] in May 1848 signified an informal endorsement of the doctrine, even though it was not at this time incorporated into the party platform…

…The voters, by a very narrow margin, elected [Whig candidate] Zachary Taylor, the one candidate not committed to any of the four solutions to the territorial problem- not the [Wilmot] Proviso, or the Calhoun [noninterference] doctrine, or popular sovereignty, or extension of the Missouri Compromise line [36-30]. The voice of the people had been heard, but the message was Delphic. (p136)

If we turn back to that famous “Nicholson Letter” by Cass, which first popularized Pop Sov, you will find a very facile and lawyerly argument for slavery in the territories- nothing terribly deep. He refers several times to “principles”- but leaves it ambiguous as to whatever they are. He writes:

By going back to our true principles, we go back to the road of peace and safety. Leave to the people who will be affected by this question to adjust it upon their own responsibility and their own manner, and we shall render another tribute to the original principles of our government, and furnish another guarantee for its permanence and prosperity.

Perhaps he is referring to the principle of consent found in the Declaration (“…to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”). Perhaps he is referring to something like the principle of subsidiarity which Douglas would later refer to, leaving local matters to the lowest unit (town-meeting democracy, as Jaffa calls it). Cass’ version of the Pop Sov intentionally hides behind ambiguity- which is typical of the doctrine in general. Alot of what Lincoln achieved was by clearing away the ambiguity- showing that these tactics were really tending toward the embrace of slavery in every state (“If we could first know where we are, and whither we are tending, we could then better judge what to do, and how to do it…”).

Citing an excellent article by Bruce Ambacher (“The Pennsylvania Origins of Popular Sovereignty”), Fehrenbacher points out that there are two other early advocates we should know about besides Cass:

Vice President George M. Dallas was the first candidate who proposed “leaving to the people of the territory… the business of settling the matter for themselves,” and Senator Daniel S. Dickinson of New York introduced the resolutions to the same effect when Congress met in December 1847 (p136).

I tracked down the Vice President Dallas’ speech that quote comes from- his “Pittsburg Speech… Upon the Leading Topics of the Day.” One other speech by Dallas I could not locate touches on Pop Sov, which he gave in Hollidaysburg, PA.

There is mainly one important paragraph from Dallas’ speech on Pop Sov; in it he describes the debates going on in Congress:

The very best thing which can be done, when all is said upon the subject that may be said, will be to let it alone entirely—leaving to the people of the territory to be acquired, the business of settling the matter for themselves: for where slavery has no existence, all the legislation of Congress would be powerless to give it existence : and where we find it to exist the people of the country have themselves adopted the institution; they have the right, alone, to determine their own institutions ; and, as the matter so exists elsewhere, they are not to be condemned for its existence.

Dallas seems to be espouse Pop Sov for reasons of the principle of subsidiarity; and he perhaps thinks it is required by the Constitution (ignoring the “territories” clause which allows Congress to make such regulations), treating territory sovereignty like state sovereignty.

Congressman Daniel S Dickinson

Daniel S. Dickinson adopts Pop Sov for reasons of the other principle- consent:

…the domestic policy of the people of a Territory should be left with them; and if that power resides in Congress, as is contended, it should be delegated to the people of the Territory, and be exercised by them. From the Declaration of Independence to the adoption of the Constitution, every act of those who erected our system of government indicates a prevailing confidence in the capacity and integrity of the people, and a lively distrust of delegated power; and if we permit ourselves to depart from the letter of the Constitution in search of its true spirit and meaning, we should keep steadily in view this great popular and controlling feature… …Such territory as we acquire will be free, and thus I would leave its people and its domestic government ; free as are the people of New York or of Virginia to lay the foundation of their government on such principles and organize its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their security, prosperity, and happiness. If they shall fail to do this, the experiment of self-government

will fail with them. It is nought to me how various, crude, or inconsistent are the speculations upon the principles which these resolutions contain, and what would be their effect if established. They stand upon the immutable basis of self-government, and will

ultimately be vindicated and sustained by the American people in every section of the Union.

Dickinson went so far as to say that the territories being restrained by Congress from adopting slavery was itself “a system of slavery tenfold more abject than that it professes to discountenance.”

Stephen Douglas’ version of Pop Sov seems most like Dickinson’s- he “doesn’t care” if what the territorial legislatures adopt is “various, crude, or inconsistent”… or even if it is evil, advancing the cause of slavery.

The doughfaced “Little Giant” himself, Stephen A. Douglas

The absurdity of such moral relativism is what Abraham Lincoln (and the scholars who have fairly appreciated him- Don Fehrenbacher and Harry Jaffa) argued against.