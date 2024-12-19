Let me start you off with a joke:

The Cast: Mark Andreessen’s the best read venture capitalist in Silicon Valley, Elon Musk you know, & Ms Yaccarino’s the CEO Elon hired for X. The joke is, Peter Thiel, who is, unlike most in Silicon Valley, an educated man, complained: “we were promised flying cars & all we got was 140 characters,” in other words, progress not in engineering or industry but in distractions or entertainment.

The Setting: Elon Musk bought Twitter, turned it into X, & used it yesterday to stop an omnibus bill (disguised as a continuing resolution), which conservatives are usually impotent to stop. Politics matters.

What might be possible once Trump actually takes office?