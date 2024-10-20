Here are three essays to get you thinking about the kind of elites we now have & the kind of institutional arrangement that gives them power over us, & the ways in which the strong tendency in sentiment & action of our elites is toward the Universal Homogeneous State. First, N.S. Lyons on his stack deals with the “democratic deficit” of our elite structures.

The key problem with the public-private partnership model is that, despite the word “public” appearing in the name, far too often in practice the actual public seem to be left out of the approach entirely. That is to say that the alignment of corporation & state that occurs through the public-private partnership model seems far too often to operate entirely outside the system of democratic governance. The interests of various “stakeholders” – corporations, NGOs, state bureaucracies, & numerous self-interested officials – may be consulted, but the demos notably is not. In fact, often the advantage of the approach – as perceived by said stakeholders of both corporation & state – seems to be precisely that public-private partnership allows for a convenient end-run around the obstacle of the broader democratic process & any potential concerns that the voting public may hold. And, once they are shielded from democratic accountability, policies & priorities pursued through the public-private partnership model naturally become particularly ripe for rent seeking, regulatory capture, corruption, & abuse. Or, worse, there develops a gross distortion of basic interests between the “agents” involved & their true “owners” – that is, the public.

Next, my friend Nathan Pinkoski has a new essay in First Things describing the post-Cold War order as “Actually Existing Post-Liberalism.” He begins with strong words:

20th c. civilization has collapsed. It rested on an essential tenet of liberalism: The state-society, public-private distinction. The state-society distinction reached its apogee in the mid-20th c., when the triumph & challenges of the postwar moment clarified the importance of defending social freedom from state power, while ensuring that the public realm was not taken over by private interests. Over the last few decades, this distinction has been eroded & finally abandoned altogether. Like it or not, the West is now postliberal. Gov’ts long ago breached the barrier separating the public & private realms. Nor is the state the only danger, for the supposedly liberal institutions of civil society have given up on neutrality. Cancel culture is ­corporate & academic culture. The financial & tech giants pry into the private lives of ­citizens & punish them for their words & deeds. For quite some time, a substantive vision of the good has already been ruling over both state & society.

