Here are three essays to get you thinking about the kind of elites we now have & the kind of institutional arrangement that gives them power over us, & the ways in which the strong tendency in sentiment & action of our elites is toward the Universal Homogeneous State. First, N.S. Lyons on his stack deals with the “democratic deficit” of our elite structures.
The key problem with the public-private partnership model is that, despite the word “public” appearing in the name, far too often in practice the actual public seem to be left out of the approach entirely. That is to say that the alignment of corporation & state that occurs through the public-private partnership model seems far too often to operate entirely outside the system of democratic governance. The interests of various “stakeholders” – corporations, NGOs, state bureaucracies, & numerous self-interested officials – may be consulted, but the demos notably is not.
In fact, often the advantage of the approach – as perceived by said stakeholders of both corporation & state – seems to be precisely that public-private partnership allows for a convenient end-run around the obstacle of the broader democratic process & any potential concerns that the voting public may hold. And, once they are shielded from democratic accountability, policies & priorities pursued through the public-private partnership model naturally become particularly ripe for rent seeking, regulatory capture, corruption, & abuse. Or, worse, there develops a gross distortion of basic interests between the “agents” involved & their true “owners” – that is, the public.
Next, my friend Nathan Pinkoski has a new essay in First Things describing the post-Cold War order as “Actually Existing Post-Liberalism.” He begins with strong words:
20th c. civilization has collapsed. It rested on an essential tenet of liberalism: The state-society, public-private distinction. The state-society distinction reached its apogee in the mid-20th c., when the triumph & challenges of the postwar moment clarified the importance of defending social freedom from state power, while ensuring that the public realm was not taken over by private interests. Over the last few decades, this distinction has been eroded & finally abandoned altogether. Like it or not, the West is now postliberal.
Gov’ts long ago breached the barrier separating the public & private realms. Nor is the state the only danger, for the supposedly liberal institutions of civil society have given up on neutrality. Cancel culture is corporate & academic culture. The financial & tech giants pry into the private lives of citizens & punish them for their words & deeds. For quite some time, a substantive vision of the good has already been ruling over both state & society.
Finally, Jake Siegel over at City Journal also has a remarkable essay on how this public-private partnership is managing elections & occasionally bragging about it:
The Democratic Party’s strategy to win the presidency in 2024 hinges in large part on preventing a normal election from taking place. Procedural & voting irregularities that would have triggered alarm across the political spectrum until recently have become an accepted feature of the landscape. The party has pursued this strategy since 2016, when the Obama White House & the Hillary Clinton campaign worked with U.S. intelligence agencies to frame Trump falsely as a Russian agent. The strategy aims to preserve the ceremony of voting, while constraining its influence, in the same way ideologically motivated bans on “hate” & “misinformation” uphold the appearance of a right to speak, while dictating what can or can’t be said.
The assumption that voting in national elections is a neutral process that belongs to neither major party but allows American citizens to choose freely between them is, at this point, inaccurate. Americans casting their votes in November will do so within the guardrails of an increasingly managed democracy, designed to grant party elites control over its outcomes.
Shortly after the 2020 election, a breathless article in Time celebrated the “Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.” The article detailed “a vast, cross-partisan campaign” that “got states to change voting systems & laws” & “successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation.” More recently, we saw the orderly replacement of President Joe Biden—no longer the “sharp as a tack” geopolitical mastermind depicted in yesterday’s propaganda—with a new Democratic nominee, whose glaring political liabilities were once captioned in a headline by the liberal Atlantic, “The Kamala Harris Problem,” but is now heralded as a political genius. More recently still, in late August, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee that his company faced regular pressure from senior Biden administration officials to censor Covid-19-related Facebook content, even satire, that the government didn’t like. “I believe the government pressure was wrong, & I regret that we were not more outspoken about it.” Zuckerberg also admitted that Facebook had throttled discussion of the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, after the FBI warned the firm—in a deliberate falsehood—that it was Russian disinformation. (The point person for the administration’s pressure campaign against Meta and other social media platforms was Rob Flaherty, the former Biden White House director of digital strategy, who is now the deputy campaign manager for Kamala Harris.)
Very true, very timely, very disconcerting, but it's good to know the situation and the Opposition. I particularly liked Nathan's essay.