PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce
7h

Realizing of course the metaphorical nature of the term "antichrist," could it be that Thiel himself fits this allegorical role in our society? He is largely a creature of the CIA with his Palantir, a technology designed to build a total information system on all public citizens so that they may be tracked and micro-managed by the Deep State. I don't see how this fits Thiel for any kind of role as a dissident! I recommend you consult investigative journalist James Corbett on Thiel for what is likely a more sober assessment of the man: https://corbettreport.com/the-strange-story-of-peter-thiel/ In his three-part deep dive series on Thiel Corbett writes: "In reality, Thiel couldn’t be further from the “radical libertarian” that he has claimed to be or from the anti-government crusader the establishment media outlets insist he is. Indeed, after spending decades equipping the intelligence apparatus and the military forces of America, Israel and their allies with the most high-tech surveillance and targeting systems known to man, Thiel is now on the verge—thanks to his bought-and-paid-for lackey, J. D. Vance—of taking over the White House."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Titus Techera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture