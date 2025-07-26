Last month, I recommended to your attention Peter Thiel’s remarks about the Apocalypse & Antichrist.

Peter Thiel’s conclusion: It’s wiser to fear Antichrist than Armageddon, not least because the former looks to be the way to the latter. The danger we all face is the coming of the Universal Homogeneous State or World Gov’t or whatever one wishes to call it. The character of the threat is this—popular indolence is a condition, but the cause would be the corruption of the elites.

Now, here’s the most recent interview Thiel did about all these matters & the related problem of transhumanism. He’s trying to influence the NYT audience, he’s talking to a conservative Catholic intellectual, Ross Douthat, perhaps the most prestigious such in America. So it’s a mess, partly because everyone is in a false position. Thiel, any way, is bad at interviews—if people let him talk, he is well prepared & has learned most of the tricks of the trade, from pithy remarks or storytelling to sticking to a debating point until he gets it across. He can do his own sloganeering, too, as techno-lords have to in our times. But hilariously Douthat annoyed him, maybe even got under his skin, so instead of shining, he ended up looking very bad. Partly, as a man of wealth, Thiel’s used to deference, he tends to make speeches from a stage to obedient, even excited crowds. Partly, as a clever man, he knows the problems facing debaters, clever talkers, & wants to avoid getting into arguments, wants to come across as more acceptable. He wishes to speak for America to Americans, as a Christian heretic among Christian heretics, he wants to get people on his side, not to start fights. The result is, however, that the effeminate Douthat manages to make himself seem more confident, aggressive, demanding, questioning, & accordingly he makes Thiel look shameful.

Partly, it's a problem of preparation. Thiel likes to say very controversial things, but does not enjoy dealing with the annoyed response. One is amused at this temper. The infamous clip that came out of this conversation starts with Douthat asking Thiel to affirm that he’s pro-humanity. Thiel seems to demur; he pauses. Douthat comments on that pause.—This is how women behave, Thiel might have a weakness in that regard.—Then again, Thiel is smarter than Douthat, certainly has a better education, & was a chess master as a young man, so he’s also quick with an answer. All the more reason to ask, why the pause then? Perhaps he’s thinking, if you agree to demands to “affirm humanity,” then you have surrendered morally to whatever authority your interrogator asserts. So this quickly leads back to the decadence of the times which Thiel is ever trying to escape, a situation in which moral affirmations do not involve moral responsibility to prevent injustice or to act to produce wealth, but instead only to prevent criticism. Thiel is no rabble-rouser; he has to talk to elites, the only people with whom he can talk—but is driven almost to despair by their unwillingness to listen, or by their all-too-human recalcitrance to admit his superior intelligence. Winning arguments wins you nothing. It’s a hard saying, but there it is. Soul counts in a way nothing else does, or nothing without it.

I think Thiel lost this debate with Douthat. The whole scene is comic, as I’ve suggested, & I don’t think he was prepared for being a made a mockery of by a rather useless figure. I wonder whether he realized, going in, that Douthat, whose major theme as an intellectual is decadence, is himself part of the problem of decadence. I’m not sure Thiel himself has thought through the problem of decadence so that he can avoid it, never mind get other people out of the rut. Hopefully, if he needed to learn this, he has now learned it.

Thiel’s argument is that transhumanists are pathetic because all they can think about is cross-dressing, surgical mutilation, or worship of machines. They forgot about immortality, about Christ & paradise. The observation is good; it involves the most American heresy there is, climbing the stairway to heaven. Why won’t Thiel then denounce the losers in the tech world? Because everyone else looks like they’ve given up & Americans cannot give up. The engine & the fuel of America must not fail. Silly intellectuals cannot be allowed to encourage that failure.

Thiel is a noble figure. The agony of his public activity since he endorsed Trump a decade back is the agony of America—it’s strange to say, but he’s at least doing this much for us, we should be grateful to see someone yoke himself to the national wagon in the hope of preventing its dragging him & us into a ditch, not to say off a cliff. For my part, I hope he succeeds, & I think all intelligent people should be willing to help him. The country really is in a bad way now. Whoever can summon confidence, boldness, talent, or wealth should help.