Although Donald Trump is (again) president, America is still run by liberals. They know it, they are also aware that their grasp of the American people is much more tenuous than it was ten years back, & they know why: White men. Men, generally. The decade of talk of “systemic racism,” “white supremacy,” & “toxic masculinity” has been a remarkable victory for elite liberals, but not a complete one: Liberals have redefined Progress for the younger generation as getting rid of men, especially white men, & there is every reason to believe that this is now the authoritative opinion not only among elites, but also among their minions & anyone around them. This is a momentous change; it, not Donald Trump, has reshaped the political conflict in America—accordingly, it will continue after Trump. Why is this impressive achievement not enough, why couldn’t the crazier liberals complete their rout of the more peaceable ones? Maybe they started too early or they were insufficiently driven. But they are now facing a backlash &, without the institutions of the state to punish or threaten ordinary citizens, liberalism is difficult to defend publicly.

Already, our elites are getting ready to fix this problem. Read the news straight from the NYT: Democrats Throw Money at a Problem: Countering G.O.P. Clout Online. Operatives, activists, billionaires are trying to remake social media, to restore liberal dominance in other ways than by browbeating or “canceling” people. For my part, I believe tyrannical use of state institutions is the major weapon at the disposal of liberals; but dominating media is also important & it serves to test beliefs about human nature built into the ideology of Progress.

Here’s the way Ezra Klein’s co-author Derek Thompson talks about the problem. They too are the major Progressive promoters of abundance just now, a return to the older liberalism of wealth & health which could secure permanent political victory, but with the addition of the idea that men should be enslaved to the state, the society, as well as anyone who comes along & screams at them. (You’ll remember, Ezra Klein infamously declared he takes pleasure in the thought that young men will be falsely accused of rape on campus, because fear is what is needed; the fellow is in love with gynaikocracy.)

The message here is simple: People are stupid, so you have to wow them, but the good news is that smart people have enough money to buy that as a service. Policy will solve the democracy problem. Enlightenment by hook & by crook. The implication is that “male influencers” believe in nothing but money, same as anyone else. (Strange that people who believe such things should think of themselves as Progressives, i.e. morally enlightened, since they deny that morality exists or matters.)

Of course, “white men” like Klein & Thompson are not in charge of the Democratic party & will not be in charge of it any time soon. They are disfavored, as most white men are. But they do have the shamelessness to show everyone what’s going on & how elites think about people. Their cynicism is useful for educational purposes. Nor is it certain that “male influencers” are going to prove they have any principles or wit. They might go the way of athletes & turn cheerleader for any Progressive fad that comes along.

The problem of white men won’t go away, because (1) yap-the-mouth liberals cannot stop saying hateful things about white men & (2) elite institutions cannot stop discriminating against white men. Elon Musk unwittingly offered white men a haven by buying up X, at which point it became unusually obvious, yet it is denied everyday, that the most interesting questions in American politics, culture, &c. are debated by online white men, often young, & they’re overwhelmingly anti-Progress. But it is not clear what the future of X is, what its place in America, nor how the country will deal with this matter—the conflict between single men & single women is political in America, since they vote so differently & don’t share the same society, so is the conflict between white men & every faction of elite liberalism.

White men are now the favored victim of the institutions that are at the core of the regime, from universities to the state. The solution white men have sought to this problem so far is to start podcasts, live out their anger by online trolling, & follow Trump. That, & playing computer games. We’ll have to see what comes of all these things. Broadly speaking, the industries run by men are ascendant—tech—those run by women in descent or collapse—media, publishing, universities. But of course, political conflict is something different than its sources or even its actors, something that becomes obvious only through understanding the principles involved in defending or attacking political freedom.