This is the second part of a three-part essay; the thing being suppressed, of course, is the widespread covid-vax-harms story.

To review where we left off, we are seeking to understand the two types of Knowing Suppressors, at least the ones who claim to be conservatives. These are the Indefinite Suppressors, and the Temporary Tactical Suppressors. The first want the Suppression to continue indefinitely, the latter want it to end fairly soon, early in what they hope will be Trump’s second term. We are wondering whether these persons could have any arguments that would stand as legitimately conservative ones.

You do have to read the first part to follow this. Definitions of basic terms are there, as well as a set of numbered premises, clarifications, and initial conclusions which the interlocutors of this dialogue refer back to.

Type-One: Indefinite Suppressors

The core argument of the Indefinite Suppressor is that our society cannot handle the truth on this.

Anyone who makes this kind of argument, and yet “concedes” that the truth should be gradually revealed to the public, so that the full discussion must wait a decade or so, should not be distinguished in our discussion from the person who is for suppressing this story indefinitely. I wouldn’t see any qualitative difference between a Knowing Suppressor who wants our journalistic platforms and politicians to do it for, say, another five years, and one who wants them to do it for a century.

Similarly, if one’s reasoning is that the correct time for conservatives to end their part in the Suppression is whenever it looks most politically advantageous to do so, and since this will be an impossible-to-define-in-advance point, it should be left to the judgment of their top leaders, I hold that this also is a reasoning for Indefinite Suppression. For the envisioned point of adequate strategic advantage might never come, or never appear as something one could bank on. Additionally, an elitist notion of proper “republican” leadership, which excludes ordinary conservatives from decision-making, is a basic feature this reasoning.

Having gotten that definitional point out of the way, let’s meet our Indefinite Suppressor, who for shorthand’s sake, we’ll call “INDEF.” I hold that people like him must exist, and we’re now ready to examine the kinds of arguments he has in mind, though under no recordable circumstances will he share these in his own name.

INDEF: Hello Carl, and thank you for this opportunity to set you straight. I’ll begin by quoting one of your own pieces, “Premises,” from February of 2023:

Thus, the repression I am thinking about is and would be governmental, and if that is our path, it would get successively worse, at some point becoming an abandonment of democracy and liberalism. The central fear of this series is that the indefinite extension of the present pretenses, official news black-outs, and half-innocent states of ignorance, will at some point drive those desperately reliant upon them for the preservation of their careers and reputations into embracing despotism.

This was from your “Repentance or Repression?” series. It shows that you correctly worry about the possibility that a key number of our elites might, out of fear of the exposure of their crimes, seek to take our system into outright despotism, if they sense that that is what it will take to continue to suppress the widespread covid-vax-harms story. You correctly see, given the steps they have already taken to develop our system into a “pseudodemocracy,” steps which really have, and with little citizen opposition, successfully curtailed key freedoms of speech, press, and association, and which already are corrupting elections to a significant extent, that they could proceed several steps more. I suspect you fear, as I do, that were they to provoke outright revolution against their regime by taking the further steps, that they would crush us in the ensuing civil war, one of very brief duration given their tight control over the intelligence agencies, and thus of all military and police as well. But it also shows that you don’t draw the necessary conclusion from all this, that the correct conservative stance is to avoid backing these elites into a corner where they feel that a coup-type play is their only way to avoid imprisonment or career-ruination. Our strategy must be to sneak up on them, gain the key positions via electoral victories, and gradually remove them, office by office, year after year. To frighten them all at once, which is what ending the Suppression would do, is to risk their turn to outright Repression you fear. It is galling to have to accept this strategic necessity, since it means many of them, perhaps even most of them, will go to their graves unpunished. But we defenders of democracy owe it to posterity to accept this necessity and bear the bitterness of it.

ME: It is a strong argument. But it assumes the possibility of a middle path between the Repression we both fear, and a Repentance-driven Reckoning. And you assume the possibility of this being followed for decades, but with the line eventually veering more in the direction of Repentance.

INDEF: Those are your terms and concepts, not mine. I’d prefer to keep the idea of Repentance confined to religious discussions, for one. But assuming I were to accept them, why is a middle line impossible? Why isn’t it the most likely thing in our muddle-inclined modern societies? And if you’re saying that line must veer one way more than another, why?

ME: I am saying that. You posit a gradual process for removing the corrupted elites, given conservatives winning enough electoral victories, and yet, still within the existing situation of oligarchy-controlled MSM narratives, of at least partially corrupted elections, and of continued reinforcement of the public’s own denial-patterns about what happened during the Covid/Vax Disaster. So that would also be a situation where most the corrupt criminal elites would remain in no substantial way exposed or punished, free to issue new regulations, remove or spoil incriminating data, hire and fire who they want, and orchestrate new crises. I’ll remind you that in area of medicine that last point plainly means, “free to concoct new diseases” and “free to concoct new products which harm in hard-to-trace ways, the better to make the consumer dependent on Pharma for more medicines yet.”

You are foolish to hope for conservative electoral victories in such an atmosphere, at least ones solid enough to give us the public backing we would need to truly clean out the bad actors. The public electorally pronounces “Trump!” and “Seal the Border!” and “Less Woke Stuff!” and you think the Trump-admin persons put in power by such a mandate for a mere three or so years, and who in your view should be pledged to stay mum about the extent of the covid-vax-harms, are going to be able to start gradually cleaning house at the CDC or CISA, or to similarly effect change in the broadcast and social media environments? And behind them they will have a public which will remain largely in denial about what happened with the jabs, as per your desire? And a public which will remain sheepish before the informational overlords whenever they trot out their “you can’t prove this, and you can’t prove that” shtick of plausible-deniability, especially when they see that neither the likes of Jesse Waters, nor any of Trump’s spokespersons, challenge them on it?

INDEF: You know that “cleaning house” is not a term we should be using. Because you know that it never works that way. Maybe Trump and his crew will be bold with three or four agencies, and cut and reform these radically, but they don’t have what it takes, particularly in terms of what the public, which will still be manipulated by the MSM, will be able to take. But if, contrary to what wisdom expects, they actually do take on the administrative state and even the Deep State in a significant way, wouldn’t it benefit them not to have to worry about the radioactive issue of the vax-harms? They would have all these tough fights on all these issues, encounter all this resistance-to-the-death from bureaucrats on the way out, but at least they would know that whatever other crap the MSM pulls through all this, they wouldn’t be able to add in the “anti-science/anti-vax!!!” stuff.

ME: But you’re admitting that if the Trump administration is serious about real reform, that during those “100 days” the pain and turmoil and MSM drama are already going to be at a maximum. So, if it’s going to be an all-out fight, why not play for keeps? Why would we have the Trump admin and the GOP put everything on the line, but know that they would emerge from the fight, even if a basically full victory was achieved, not having touched the covid-vax-harms issue? Don’t we need a radicalization of public opinion, at least to the point of “things are fundamentally corrupt and total cleaning is needed!” during the season of radical firings and reforms we’re envisioning? The public learning that the harms were widespread, and that this truth was covered-up and suppressed, would do much to bring them to that point. Or are you against such a radical moment altogether?

INDEF: Yes. I fear it, fear it getting out of control, or setting us up for the mother of all counter-reactions. Many of those who have put themselves into denial about what they were fooled about, and about the shameful stances—such as supporting the vax mandates—which they were duped into, are tightly clinging to it. You should fear that psychological factor more than you do. And then there’s the facts of life about financial markets and institutions that you’re…

ME: Okay, I will let you make the argument about the economic impact in due course. But allow me to more fully answer your question about my denying a middle-path. I deny it because your whole argument for “gradualist” conservative reform requires the pace of reform, and of firings here and there of corrupt oligarchy-inclined elites, to keep pace with those elites’ own entrenchment, and their own operations for making our democracy ever more Potemkin. You surely agree that a continuance of the suppression campaign would provide many more advancement opportunities to corrupt administrators and journalists than to ethical ones, right?

INDEF: Granted. But we’re only talking one policy area, and one segment of our institutions. And it’s not like the ethical ones are incapable of biding their time, of doing what’s truly ethical for the whole system by a.) not shaking it up too precipitously, and b.) not allowing the corrupt admins to weed them out too easily. A day when the suppression can be phased out could then come, and they could be ready to take the lead, from positions of authority and perhaps also, with undeniable evidence of their institution’s past wrong-doing in hand which only they could obtain, due to their having remained on the inside.

ME: Um, we’re not just talking medical care, pharmaceuticals, and medical science, that is, all the private companies and all the government agencies which regulate and interact with them. A third of the economy, they say. We’re also talking most of journalism. And all of the sectors of academia and of the think-tank world which have plausible duties to review the situation. And then there’s the politicians—a successful continuance of the suppression will demand that very few GOP politicians at the national level go off-reservation, even just in terms of their speeches. So a willingness to abide by the suppression would have to become a litmus-test for most conservative politicians.

INDEF: It’s ugly, sure—what I’m claiming is not that it’s nice, but that real leaders take on adult responsibility and accept reality. They must bow before the limits of what can be reformed. And it’s not like this ugliness hasn’t always been the case—there’s always been no-go-zones in public discussion which even the best politicians, academics, and journalists stay away from.

ME: To a degree, yes. Refusal to really talk about what an acceptance of Segregation meant, in terms of personal harms, and in terms of the crimes and abuses necessary to shore up that evil system, would be my top American example of the perennial pattern you’re referring to. But not only do I refuse to accept that segregation could only have been victoriously attacked in the 1957-1965 window and not earlier, had more American leaders had more integrity earlier on, but I would insist that there is something more audacious being tried with this suppression campaign than with most others in history. The brazenness of the refusal to talk about basic facts is starker. More importantly, I would stress that you are agreeing with me that this suppression strengthens, in huge sectors of our society and thus in a general way, the job security and power of corrupt administrators.

INDEF: We must aim to divide these elites, to get them to deploy their strength against one another.

ME: What!? How does that do us any good when their aggregate strength grows, but our weakness increases? What do we stand to gain, if medical doctors like Makis and Bhakdi or professors like Kheriaty or Ponesse each remain a persona non grata in official medicine and official academia? Are not the corrupt docs and profs going to keep blocking the doors to the truth-telling ones? Won’t they do it with the connivance of your posited ethical ones who remain “on the inside,” endlessly cloaking their convictions?

You are divorcing yourself from fundamental conservative principles because you mistake the commonest manner of conservativism, gradualism, for the thing itself. You have zero appreciation for the fact that conservatism at times demands radical change, and even revolution. Here you are, prepared to accept that entire generations of the brighter young persons preparing for careers in medicine, journalism, and even conservative politics are going to read between the lines and plan to “go along, to get along.” To go along with The Lie! Have you never read your Solzhenitsyn? And do you not see that once you permit society to entangle itself this way with one Big Lie, that it is bound to do so with many others? How is your envisioned Right Narrativism version of this entanglement, which you seem to think would be so much less evil than the present progressivist-directed one, not going to get more and more entangled, with more and more lies?

And what lessons will the progressivists, who after all will not be conveniently disappearing, but rather retain their hold over most institutions, be drawing from this conservative abandonment of principle?

I mean, what is this crap world you tell us is the best we can hope for? Let’s posit that Trump wins, that he cleans out five or so departments in major ways, reverses things on immigration, but that still, the basic media landscape remains in place, and no major Reckoning on the crimes of the overall Covid/Vax Disaster takes place, because the one really radioactive topic within it, the harms from those damn vaxxes, cannot by your Great Prudence be addressed without the public suffering a mental melt-down. Oh, and without the elites going all-in on oligarchy also. And you’ve admitted that if our conservative leaders listen to you, it will not be the case that the dissenting conservatives like myself can just be left alone. Oh no—generally we must be given the silent treatment, sure, but the key point will be to exclude us from the movement. Whenever we threaten to gain attention, or to be put in a position of movement power, you and yours will be obliged to hit us with everything you’ve got, to slander and smear.

Uglier still, you could often be obliged to do the same with the actual victims of the covid-vax-harms.

And look at what you’ve said! You’re telling yourself that maybe, the suppression can be ended at some point in the wide future, and implying that you and yours will be fine with that! Don’t you see that the logic of the situation will tempt you to resist ending it to very end? Probably at this very point you’re responding inside your head to my ire with worries that this guy is unhinged, and that someone as passionate as myself could really lay one on your reputation were I ever to be featured on a mainstream channel, i.e., were the end of the suppression ever to come. Aren’t I going to say, as I do with segregation, that it could have been ended much earlier? Aren’t I going to point to such-and-such victims, who suffered egregious harms in the years 2024 and 2025, or, let us say, in 2034 and 2035 also, which they might not have suffered had the suppression not been blocking the large-scale medical research needed to mitigate or cure those harms? You bet I am. And you know that there is a decent chance that someone like me will point the finger at you, as one of the ones who could have punctured and weakened the overall suppression campaign had they chosen to. That is, what incentive will you ever possibly have to want the story to come out? And isn’t your worry about your guilt being exposed on this, or as you would put it, your inevitably-to-be-misunderstood-and-misrepresented wisdom, simply going to increase the longer the suppression continues?

So what is this “mere move of tactics” going to do to you, and to the entire conservative movement, over the long run?

I take it you’ve read what I wrote in part one, and perhaps in the supplementary piece, how the Suppression turns its back on the classic American commitment to Open Journalism, and how it thus threatens to transform the liberal democracy it purports to defend into a new sort of regime? What do you say to that?

And should we speak also about your soul, and what happens on Judgment Day?

INDEF: This is firehose, and mainly reflects your childish fury at not being able to convince your fellow conservatives. This conversation has ceased to be useful, and so I will end it after reminding you of what you too-easily classified as the “economic argument.” You’d agree with me, wouldn’t you, that the economic outcome of ending the suppression would be radically unpredictable, but would most likely to mean massive drops in the stock market? At the very least major pharma stocks would collapse, and likely, such radical distrust in all corporations would be sown as to cause long-term declines in all stock values. You’d agree with me also that your dissident allies are actively seeking out every possible avenue for lawsuits, and not simply against the Pharma corps. I noticed that highlighted moment of lawsuit prospects, 40:30 to 41:57, in the Dr. Makis video you sent me, and while it likely gave you a thrill, what it should have done is given you a scare. And assuming the end of the suppression also means many of the hitherto intimidated whistle-blowers come out, we can all-in-all assume that the legal damages would add up to something incalculable, and that many corporations, not to mention governments, would go bankrupt paying them—the federal government would become forced to restrict payouts. You agree with this, right?

ME: Yes. All of that could well happen.

INDEF: And you accept it! You live in this fantasy world, Carl--these institutions and the financial processes undergird all our lives. You have no idea what an economic collapse, a Great Depression 2.0, would do, and in a nation now much less culturally unified than the one of the 30s. You speak loudly against living in Denial, or in alliance with “The Lie,” but what this really means is that you refuse to accept that conservative leadership has responsibility to maintain the legitimacy of these institutions, which, let’s face it, you wish to burn to the ground! All that you know about Plato, Homer, Tocqueville, the Founders, the Church Fathers, rock music, all that education, your very ability to write as you do, stems entirely from the peace these institutions gave to your life. You would not be you, including your insufferable moralism, without what they gave you, and what they provide for you to this very day.

And guess what? Yes, the entire system is shored up by Denial, by illusions. Money itself is one of these. Always has been, even if you’re right that the “Pretenses,” as you have called them, are more extensive now than previously. But you want to suddenly rob the entire American people of its sense of reality? You think moving them out of their Denial would be a beautiful thing? In fact, once they agreed with you and that detestable Eugyppius motto you like to quote, that all had gone to pot in our institutions circa the 1990s-2020s, they’d lurch from one crazed ‘solution’ and creed to another, back and forth in utter confusion. You want to see how they’ll behave when the internet goes out, and the lights too? Well, keep on pushing. Keep on denouncing us “supservatives” who in fact are the only thing standing between you and total disaster.

ME: While not accepting all the characterizations of myself, or of what I want, I can only admit that this is a strong argument. To permit the Story of the Century to really see the light of day will throw everything into question, will likely cause serious economic turmoil, and will create public opinion dynamics that are impossible to predict the…

INDEF: And permitting it will squander the respect we’ve built up over years, because then each conservative leader will have to make some bizarre display of “Well I lied to you for two years, but as Carl demands, I repent of that now!” You want a conservativism bereft of leaders who can command respect, except your own sorry self, who would be a disastrous leader!

ME: Uh…so you’re worried about…no, look, the key thing is that not permitting it does something radical also. I say it alters, without any public discussion, the entire character of our society. How are you all that different from the worst leaders in Britain right now, who want to prohibit most discussion of immigration policy—in betrayal of their regime’s stated principles—on the assumption that the public can’t handle a robust discussion? You wanted me above to fear provoking existing progressivist leaders into imposing worse despotic measures than those they already have, and yet, are you not following them in instituting a kind of oligarchy right now, sure, in a less awful way, since yours keeps more pathways open to a return to liberal democracy? You want that dual-information society where there is the dirty, suspect, etc. discussion over there, which some have called an “informational ghetto,” one ever subject to be further diminished and sealed-off by corporate/government action against “disinformation,” whereas the official approved discourse will be right here on the main channels we all agree to watch and nod to together, even if in private the wiser heads whisper otherwise. You want a society where the top oligarchs, I guess especially your circle of "respect-commanding” conservative leaders, have access to the full information, and the public gets what scraps of it these oligarchs deem useful. You say you only want this to be the case on a few select issues, such as on the covid-vax-harms, thinking you can operate the oligarchy of information in a limited way that does not invite its expansion into other topics and areas; but you think so against all experience regarding human nature, and against what we’ve just witnessed with respect to the Biden Admin operatives, who presumably pledged to keep their social media censorship limited to Covid-stuff and election-2020-stuff, but then found actor after actor in the progressivist power structure pressuring for censorship in their policy areas also.

And like those Biden-gang traitors to the First Amendment, and in fact even more than them given the hostility in the conservative rank-and-file to “expert” blather about “disinformation” and the need to “regulate it,” you can’t even discuss what your actual plan is!

Dear readers, permit me to put the fictional character INDEF to the side at this point, and speak directly now to any real editors, journalists, and politicians on the right who are willingly suppressing what they know (see Premise 1, in part one) would be a huge story if so much of the media weren’t suppressing it also, and who are resolved to do so indefinitely. Prepared to see the suppression continue for years, even decades.

Here you are, having to read someone else, yours truly, speculating about what your own justifications for you radical actions (radical inactions, actually) might be!

And you have no way to respond. No way to correct for the record anything I am getting wrong about your thinking.

For to embrace suppression is to embrace silence about your part in it.

If you tried to contact me for the sake of correcting me, wouldn’t you worry about my copying or recording the discussion? I doubt any promise on my part could assuage your worries. Or suppose you could arrange for us to swim out to some islet in a hidden lake to have a discussion, or for me to agree to some search or scan to remove all recording devices. Absurd scenarios, right? But isn’t that essentially how you have to behave already towards those of your suppressor colleagues whom you are not entirely sure are “reliable” on this issue? Nothing can be said on record, nothing recorded, and often you feel it best to pretend before them to still be in ignorance about the extent of the covid-vax-harms. Right? And since it’s best to keep your communications about the suppression with even your more reliable colleagues unofficial and unrecorded, perhaps you have to worry that what you’re seeking to convey between the lines of what you explicitly say to them is actually understood, or that you have correctly understood what they’re similarly seeking to say to you?

Could it be that, finding yourself in this absurd little Soviet-land of your own making, you should entertain the idea that God is trying to tell you something, and that Repentance really is the only way out? Wouldn’t the embarrassment and likely pain of that—pain, because surely your colleagues and allies who remain entangled in the Suppression are not going to let you out of it with no consequences—be worth enduring, lest you wind up in a kind of “2044” situation described in part one?

Or worse, lest you wind up “winning?”

I am not saying that most Indefinite Suppressors are like this fellow. But I am suggesting that their logic, built upon a total lack of faith in the public’s ability to deal with hard truths, could lead them down his path.

So next time, and wrapping up the essay, I’ll dialogue with a more decent fellow, the Temporary Tactical Suppressor.