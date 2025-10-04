Think about the strange contrast between America & Europe these days.

Britain

We’re begging Trump to send the National Guard everywhere needed to bring peace—have gun, will travel!—meanwhile in Britain the police is used primarily to intimidate, humiliate, or even terrorize citizens, in defense of criminals. How can this go on?

Not only is NATO quite obviously a sham alliance, but America & Britain have a very close intel cooperation, to say nothing of any number of other connections, without also having any shared political basis of action. The last major Anglo-American project was the elite conspiracy to destroy Trump: RussiaGate, the hoax cooked up in collaboration with a contemptible British spy, Christopher Steele, whose name lives on in infamy as attached to the dossier that supplied the pretext for the coup.

The Jews have ended up in the middle of this problem. Look at the social side of things: America is deporting millions of immigrants to restore America—meanwhile, Britain is invaded by millions of immigrants, mostly Muslims, hence the Jew-hatred, at the orders of the British gov’t, to destroy Britain. In America, Jew-hatred is mostly a college phenomenon (activists more than students), hence an elite phenomenon. In Britain, it’s both a college & an underclass phenomenon, involving electoral politics—Labour cannot win or govern without Jew-hatred.

Here’s the latest result of playing around with Jew-hatred for fun & profit:

For his part, PM Starmer, a mediocre figure with a penchant for the most horrifying decadence, is eager to recognize Palestine, or else his Muslim minority would destroy his gov’t. Starmer has no political future, but he is at least leading his country to a catastrophic domestic quarrel, possibly to regime change. On this basis, he has strong opinions about foreign affairs:

Canada

Look, now, at the grand scheme of international politics to see how divided NATO is: Trump is a friend to Israel, but Canada, Britain, France, & Spain hate Israel & are acting to delegitimize it as a state, not only to placate Muslims, but to placate their Prog Trump-hating base. Look at the non-entity now running Canada, a proud member of the party that has ruined the Canadian economy, social service, & society as such, by rampant immigration. He hides behind the Saudis, by the way, & the French:

France

Speaking of the French, they, too, are invaded by Muslim immigrants who have provoked a civil quarrel leading to regime change. France is facing constant race riots & the French are learning their magistrates hate them, but love criminals—crimes practiced against Jews twenty years ago are now commonly practiced, multiplied, against ordinary Frenchmen. French President Macron, also term-limited, & hence with no political future, has grand ambitions in foreign affairs:

Australia & tiny Portugal joined the French this September in recognizing Palestine. Spain did the same last year, leaving only Germany among the major EU-NATO countries not to recognize Palestine, for obvious reasons.

So American leadership in NATO is being contested very seriously, American policy in the Middle East (whatever it is) has suffered another blow, & the urgent need to move away from the Middle East to the Far East in foreign policy is thwarted by the antics of resentful European regional powers. Elites in Europe & Canada hate Trump so much that it’s hard to say what they would refrain from doing to thwart him. Trump has been for peace, for the Abraham Accords, & for limited strikes on Iran. Maybe it’s not enough, but it seems much better than previous presidents. But it’s a policy constantly undermined by Europe. The Jews are stuck in the middle of this NATO struggle & I’m not even sure Trump has a handle on what Netanyahu is doing or will do, so it’s hard to say what America will do.

The Revenge of Greta

We also have propaganda for this anti-Trump revolt in NATO: Greta Thunberg, once a ridiculous prop in climate change propaganda, now has become the figurehead of flotillas aiming to get to Gaza. The first flotilla was a bust, but maybe it was just warmup. The second one seems like it might matter. There’s some action already stirred: Here’s some light liberal propaganda in favor of Italian union strikes against the rightwing gov’t of Italy, allegedly in favor of Palestine!

So also in France, we have race riots:

So the Jewish Question of 2025 is whether the liberal-leftwing-Muslim-immigrant coalition can mount enough propaganda & violence against Jews to win elections, to destabilize gov’ts, & possibly provoke regime change. The right is, I think, incredibly unprepared to deal with this problem, as I’ve already written.

Let me conclude with some bigger picture thoughts on the domestic problem in America, which is more urgent given the foreign troubles. We’re undergoing generational change. Climate hysteria Greta Thunberg is now globalize-the-intifada Greta Thunberg, stirring race riots. This is the revolutionary left just now, from the elite—old people—to the rabble—radicalized youth. The right is in danger.

What we want out of Trump is what the left hates Jews for: Nationalism. Tough on crime & very tough on border enforcement politics; ruthlessness in defense politics; & properly religious politics. If we let the left teach the new generation to hate all these things by media & activism propaganda of Jew-hatred, what will come of our politics? Worse, the left is largely united on Jew-hatred; the right is divided about Jews, often for plausible or even good reasons. But division is danger all by itself. We need to figure out what our majority opinion is, what direction of action our own elite can offer us, & how these things can provide an education for the young, especially the young men.