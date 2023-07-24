The best philosophic book of the last several years, particularly among those aimed at an intermediate-level audience, is Why We Are Restless: On the Modern Quest for Contentment, co-authored by Jenna Silber Storey and her husband Benjamin Storey. The Storeys teach at Furman University, and their book consists of four studies of thinkers from the Fren…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.