One of the jobs I do is academic—scholarship in political philosophy at Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest. In that capacity, I’ve put together a conference on political philosophy, on the most impressive debate in the 20th century, between Leo Strauss & Alexandre Kojève, regarding the relationship between philosophy & politics. On the one side, the German Jewish scholar of classics who Americanized; on the other, the Russian Marxist-Hegelian who became a French bureaucrat. They deal with the question of our times, is it possible or desirable to have a universal & homogeneous state? Can there be a solution to the human problem on human terms? (Schedule, themes.)

All of the speeches & discussions at the conference will be recorded & uploaded to YouTube to encourage the intelligent public to take an interest—but that is for later. Let me recommend, meanwhile, the collected volume of that debate. It includes an English translation of Xenophon’s dialogue on tyranny, the Hiero, the only classical work thematically dedicated to this dangerous subject; Strauss’s commentary, his first interpretation of a dialogue; then the long Kojève-Strauss epistolary exchange in the journals of mid-century academia—& finally, their private correspondence, what of it has survived.

For those more academically minded, I also recommend the Frost-Burns (humorous!) edited volume on this amazing exchange.