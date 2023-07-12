You’ve heard of Sierra Ferrell, the hottest rising star in any field of popular music, right? Your last chance to see her perform in a smaller venue went out the window about a half-year ago, I’d say. She’s selling out gigs everywhere now, mainly on a word-of-mouth and organic video-sharing basis.
I’m not a C&W connoisseur, and am frankly a bit stunn…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.