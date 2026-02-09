PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Titus Techera's avatar
Titus Techera
16h

I didn't watch the shows. They don't seem that interesting. I heard the game was boring, I was traveling, I haven't bothered.

But I don't think it's enough to say, neither side was trying for something all-American. From what I've heard, neither side was trying to elevate itself, either. If "left-wing" foreign language America is this, it has no future. My lack of interest would not compare to the lack of interest simply among the partisans or the electorate or the demographic. I'm willing to bet now & be held to it later that nobody will be talking about this in a month, maybe a week. Because it's worthless.

As for the "right-wing" American coalition, it's in some sense very new -- maybe no older than Trump's first victory. I'm willing to give them time. But I don't see much ambition or talent when it comes to cultural things. I admit, they don't have money or opportunities like the Super Bowl. But in the deeper sense, it doesn't matter. You either elevate your partisans or you don't. In such affairs we pronounce judgment on ourselves in our conduct...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Titus Techera · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture