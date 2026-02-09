“It was the best of halftimes, it was the worst of halftimes…” Nah, in my opinion the Bad Bunny halftime show was pretty good. And, as it turns out, the alternate “All American” halftime show with Kid Rock was pretty good too, now that I’ve had time to watch it.

But I think neither one was great, because they really just were parochial, played to their own demographic, and did not strive for something transcendent- something that would be for everyone in this great country.

And that goes for last year’s show with Kendrick Lamar- it was his private beef, not the public good. I’ll have more to say on this later I think- I’ve said enough now to start a debate in the comments!

Oh- and unfortunately the game itself wasn’t that great; one of those Superbowls when the “Budbowl” ads are more interesting than the game

