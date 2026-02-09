The SUPERBOWL- a tale of two halftime shows
“It was the best of halftimes, it was the worst of halftimes…” Nah, in my opinion the Bad Bunny halftime show was pretty good. And, as it turns out, the alternate “All American” halftime show with Kid Rock was pretty good too, now that I’ve had time to watch it.
But I think neither one was great, because they really just were parochial, played to their own demographic, and did not strive for something transcendent- something that would be for everyone in this great country.
And that goes for last year’s show with Kendrick Lamar- it was his private beef, not the public good. I’ll have more to say on this later I think- I’ve said enough now to start a debate in the comments!
Oh- and unfortunately the game itself wasn’t that great; one of those Superbowls when the “Budbowl” ads are more interesting than the game
I didn't watch the shows. They don't seem that interesting. I heard the game was boring, I was traveling, I haven't bothered.
But I don't think it's enough to say, neither side was trying for something all-American. From what I've heard, neither side was trying to elevate itself, either. If "left-wing" foreign language America is this, it has no future. My lack of interest would not compare to the lack of interest simply among the partisans or the electorate or the demographic. I'm willing to bet now & be held to it later that nobody will be talking about this in a month, maybe a week. Because it's worthless.
As for the "right-wing" American coalition, it's in some sense very new -- maybe no older than Trump's first victory. I'm willing to give them time. But I don't see much ambition or talent when it comes to cultural things. I admit, they don't have money or opportunities like the Super Bowl. But in the deeper sense, it doesn't matter. You either elevate your partisans or you don't. In such affairs we pronounce judgment on ourselves in our conduct...