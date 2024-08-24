Last month, at NatCon in DC I gave a somewhat spirited speech on the transformation of politics as it bears on journalism, speaking primarily to the experience of the Logos Fellowship which I teach with Chris Rufo. You can find the post below—it was altogether a great event with my friends, a packed room, lots of questions, lots of enthusiasm. We are again fighting conservatives.

That speech was published in a form better suited to reading by my friends at the Claremont Institute, over at American Mind. Let me give you a taste to whet your appetite:

Liberals run America, & the ruling power belongs to the man, not to the child. This obvious truth might make us think conservatives, because they are ruled & unhappy, are like children. But conservatism as a whole is moving toward manhood—a new generation is increasingly in the mood for a fight & accordingly seizes whatever is ready at hand as a weapon. Children speak without concern for consequences & often reveal fundamental truths for that reason. For example, conservatives are often indignant about something criminal that liberals are doing, & in their indignation they discover justice. They say someone should do something about it. They rarely say who, & they rarely volunteer to do what they claim to believe needs doing. After all, children are largely powerless to do what they say…. This restless inactivity is what we are looking to change, this is the character of our political moment as I understand it.

Now, my friends at Law & Liberty have published a part of the theoretical reflection on America that inspired that speech & my practical work. I call it The Three Waves Of Journalism & here, again, is an appetizer, go read it all: