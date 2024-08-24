Last month, at NatCon in DC I gave a somewhat spirited speech on the transformation of politics as it bears on journalism, speaking primarily to the experience of the Logos Fellowship which I teach with Chris Rufo. You can find the post below—it was altogether a great event with my friends, a packed room, lots of questions, lots of enthusiasm. We are again fighting conservatives.
That speech was published in a form better suited to reading by my friends at the Claremont Institute, over at American Mind. Let me give you a taste to whet your appetite:
Liberals run America, & the ruling power belongs to the man, not to the child. This obvious truth might make us think conservatives, because they are ruled & unhappy, are like children. But conservatism as a whole is moving toward manhood—a new generation is increasingly in the mood for a fight & accordingly seizes whatever is ready at hand as a weapon.
Children speak without concern for consequences & often reveal fundamental truths for that reason. For example, conservatives are often indignant about something criminal that liberals are doing, & in their indignation they discover justice. They say someone should do something about it. They rarely say who, & they rarely volunteer to do what they claim to believe needs doing. After all, children are largely powerless to do what they say…. This restless inactivity is what we are looking to change, this is the character of our political moment as I understand it.
Now, my friends at Law & Liberty have published a part of the theoretical reflection on America that inspired that speech & my practical work. I call it The Three Waves Of Journalism & here, again, is an appetizer, go read it all:
Journalism in America is slowly transforming as old institutions fall apart & old technologies fall into disuse or are taken apart & repurposed. We are in a privileged moment, since journalism in a conventional sense no longer exists—we can now look at the past & try to achieve something more impressive in the future.
Before turning to the past & future, it’s useful to understand our present in light of the collapse of this conventional authority. There are now no journalists of national importance; there is no institution that commands national respect. Not only is it the case that all attempts to persuade or educate through mass media are partisan, but they fail to summon partisan loyalties or reach a wide audience. Moreover, media institutions aren’t even trying to achieve popularity or prestige.
A related sign of this collapse is the crassness of attempts to reimpose authority. The latest example is the significant number of media institutions, both TV & print, asserting in unison that VP Harris was never “border czar” when those same institutions all used the term previously, as digital media like X can easily prove. These stories foster political partisanship, but they also speak to deeper, more important oppositions than liberal & conservative or Democratic & Republican. With regard to the privileged audience, that is, the minority of people constantly concerned with politics, this struggle over authority represents a conflict between older outgoing elites & younger incoming counter-elites who often wear the guise of populism. With regard to the technology & businesses built on it, the struggle opposes older TV to newer digital technology. The very attempt to impose authority through journalism, however, reveals the impossibility of doing so, as well as the deep divisions in American society.
