PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce
2h

I used to write a movie review column back in the days of VHS tapes (early '90s) and always tried to include European or Japanese cinema. Even then we were beginning to taper off from the glory days of foreign film but there were still some great films being made by Kirosawa, Kieslowski and Wenders, among others.

Some films leave a mark on you while most simply glance past you as entertainment. Oliver Stone's Platoon was one that left a mark and became a watershed moment in American war cinema: it was the perfect antidote to American military triumphalism, its visceral battle scenes among the first to counter Hollywood's historic trend of using film to glorify US military adventures. Because Stone wouldn't give the US military script consultation rights, they denied him access to their resources. It's now well known that most war films made in the US have to jump through official military hoops in order to get made.

Another one to do this incredibly effectively is Terrence Malick's amazing The Thin Red Line: the way he depicts the broad spectrum of trauma reactions in soldiers under fire. Some become silent and stoic (the classic Hollywood mold), while others scream their heads off and even the biggest men shit themselves from stark fear. That Malick manages to combine that with his typical dreamy, self-reflective passages is a powerful achievement.

I remember watching David Lynch's Twin Peaks while it was first broadcast on TV and being completely blown away. It was the yang to Northern Exposure's yin. Interestingly, like Malick and Stone, Lynch understood that cinema since the '60s had treated death and killing far too lightly, with the spaghetti western's body count so high it effectively rendered death meaningless. The key scene for me that I've never forgotten in Twin Peaks is when they discover Laura's plastic-wrapped body on a riverbank and one of the local deputies breaks down in tears. In previous generations of film, he would have been told to "man up." But Lynch treats him with compassion, making the critical point: this is a terrible, obscene tragedy, not one to be glanced over with machoism or callousness. It countered the Western tendency to avoid coming to grips with death.

Such scenes distinguish the truly great director from the merely pedestrian. Sadly even European cinema has entered a period of shallowness and mediocrity. Frankly, I gave up on cinema about 10 years ago and have not bothered to watch anything recent since. Why? When there are so many great films already made?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynnux's avatar
Lynnux
1hEdited

You forgot The Pianist (2002, Roman Polanski)

Terence Malick’s Days of Heaven is great. If you haven’t watched it, do. For some reason it is considered obscure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Titus Techera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture