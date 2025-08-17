Last month, I wrote about the problem with the NYT Top 100 movies of the quarter century so far. It’s very important to figure out which the best movies are, because cinema is dead.

Talking to friends since, it has become obvious to me that conservatives don’t really have anything to offer that compares with the delusions of the liberals. So we have to fix that. I’ll be publishing a list of the top 100 movies of the 21st c. split by tens, or decades, bringing to attention the artists of our time, going from the great to the promising, old & young. This is the first principle of the list—the most important artists counts most. Some of these directors, accordingly, have more than one film on the list; indeed, all of them have careers & a filmography worth your time. Like any art, cinema involves a hierarchy of accomplishment & it’s only obvious what movies are about if you see the best directors at work. It is directors who make the movies—writers & actors, everything else is secondary in moviemaking, though obviously the audience loves the actors most & then the story. Most of the artists on this list are writers, but they wouldn’t have accomplished much had they not also become directors. So I’ll be naming the directors first, then the movies & the year they came out. Also, I’m doing this in alphabetical order because I’m not decided on where to rank David Lynch to Christopher Nolan to Wong Kar-wai. Maybe I’ll offer more specific rankings later on; but it’s much easier to tell which are the great ones than which of them is greatest, it’s much easier to tell the great ones apart from the merely very good or promising.

The First Decade—The Greatest Directors Now Working:

Coen Bros., O Brother Where Art Thou (2000)

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, The Lives Of Others (2006)

David Lynch, Mulholland Dr. (2000)

Terrence Malick, The Tree Of Life (2011)

Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight (2008)

Paolo Sorrentino, The Great Beauty (2013)

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood (2019)

Wong Kar-wai, In The Mood For Love (2000)

Zhang Yimou, Hero (2002)

As you can tell, one is missing—that’s a challenge: What’s a movie so good that it belongs on a list next to these great directors?

In compiling the list, I’ve noticed a few things. (1) Very few of the films are from the last ten, indeed fifteen years. That’s part of what I mean by “the death of cinema.” It has become more difficult to attract men to the art, perhaps it’s also more difficult to make a great movie given all the delusions liberals labor under. It goes without saying, the masters of the art are almost always going to be men, which liberals resent, to say the least. It also follows, the nine directors I’ve listed here are now old, but when they made these movies, most of them were still in middle age. (2) Most of them are artists, they cannot make a living apart from the movies or achieve a reputation—though one of them is an aristocrat who spent a bit of time in cinema before getting to the serious business of living out the long decline of the titled class… But they are also involved in other artistic endeavors. Almost all of them are apolitical, which, again, is somehow typical of our situation & perhaps it’s an important part of the death of cinema. (3) Most of them are Hollywood artists &, accordingly American. One could say, Nolan is half-English, & educated in England. That tells, but he is nevertheless a Hollywood artist. The Coen Bros. are Jews, which again, tells. But they are American & Hollywood directors. Whereas when it comes to Tarantino, I can’t see that being Italian matters at all—it’s just Hollywood. Malick’s partly Assyrian from the Azer part of Iran, but that’s irrelevant to his art. Contrariwise, Catholicism or his philosophy education (translating Heidegger’s Vom Wesen des Grundes) is important, but idiosyncratic. My entire list is more or less like this top ten. About 60 films are from Hollywood, maybe a few more in the final draft; of the others, more than 20 are European, but about 10-12 are Chinese, Korean, & Japanese. That’s more or less the “racial quota” for conservative men in America. (Europeans would have quite a few movies from the Near East or South America, as well as Indochina.) There are all sorts of other observations of sociological, political, or economic importance I might make, but they are secondary to the art.

Two other principles oriented my thought in compiling the list: Prestige & popularity. Oscar or Cannes nominations, the interest of the critics or of my friends matter. So does the attention of at least the educated part of the middle class & the money made out of selling tickets or disks to these people, who are looking to celebrated artists for some orientation in our world, which implies the belief that beauty is of importance to how we live our lives. The ordinary man who may admire or love actors is somehow aware of this combination of prestige & popularity that gives material to the artists, out of which art must be made. In this sense, my compilation is merely intended to offer more clarity, a broader perspective as well as more precision in each part of the picture, to something any man or woman of taste would already guess.

I have tried to keep in mind, with less success, I think, than the other three, a fourth principle, so as to include films that had a great success at the moment they came out, even though the directors are not great artists. Since my work as a film critic has primarily involved following the works of art of the great directors, which mostly means people who died before I was born, & secondarily a rearguard action reminding people of the necessary contempt for contemptible entertainment in the 21st c., I lack the experience or habit needed to judge those movies which “speak to the moment” or which “express the mood of a generation.”

To repeat, one purpose of compiling this list is to show what it means to be rightwing in regard to cinema & society. The vision & the themes, the manner of treatment, the manner of thinking about the tools of the art… Accordingly, I’ve excluded the works of art that come out of the fashions of liberalism, as well as the works that claim some kind of left-wing revolutionary ideology. I can’t find anything worth respecting in the perspective of the NYT or the recently graduated college class, so I simply excluded it. I would describe it as therapy on the basis of exhausted hedonism; but it lacks energy—no wonder great artists avoid it, as well as those who are at least aware of greatness or touched by it. Had this been a compilation or analysis of 20th c. film, it would have been a different matter, because liberals & lefties at that time had remarkable talent to call on & many of the important works of art of that time also have merit. This is no longer the case. Before cinema died, the left-liberal alliance, in Europe as in America, became institutionalized & turned the culture into a desert. All the differences in politics or wealth, in institutional or business practices have made little difference, it’s all come to the same thing, it’s almost as unlikely today to find interesting artists in Cannes, Venice, or Berlin as in Hollywood.

