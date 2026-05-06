PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

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Carl Eric Scott's avatar
Carl Eric Scott
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Haven't listened to the interview, but Franck's essay is fine. Turner, methinks, was overrated. Happened to several of the Progressives' scholarly darlings. For one thing, As a City upon a Hill: The Town in American History, by Page Smith(1966), is a necessary counter-weight against Turner's frontier-ist/individualist blather.

But, insofar as that blather birthed and then ennobled the Western, I'll forgive it in part!

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