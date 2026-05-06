The Western, the all-American genre
My friend Ryan Shinkel had a wonderful interview on the Western with Matthew Franck, based on his recent essay on the subject.
Let me recommend both the podcast & the essay, which of course is much shorter, but beautifully written.
Haven't listened to the interview, but Franck's essay is fine. Turner, methinks, was overrated. Happened to several of the Progressives' scholarly darlings. For one thing, As a City upon a Hill: The Town in American History, by Page Smith(1966), is a necessary counter-weight against Turner's frontier-ist/individualist blather.
But, insofar as that blather birthed and then ennobled the Western, I'll forgive it in part!