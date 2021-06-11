The Woman Problem
Neo-noir movies, erotic thrillers, & American society since the 80s
Gentlemen, today I bring you a podcast about the mad & dangerous side of life. My friend Geoff Schulenberger & I talked about the strange modernization of American cinema—from Hitchcock to De Palma to the neo-noir revival of the 80s & 90s, the most shocking example of which was Basic Instinct, i.e. the belief that man is a sexual beast, not a rational o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.